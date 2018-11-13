Kafta (BBQ)

This was amazing! I have been looking for a recipe for a kebab similar to our favorite Greek souvlaki and this is not quite it but the most wonderful replacement. I used ground sirloin and they came out a little dry and needed some type of sauce. The flavor was so incredible. I used dried parsley flakes and added a pinch of mint because I had to add some of myself to this. One fell off the skewer so it might be easier to simply make sticks instead and skip the skewers. I served this with yellow rice and salad. This was a perfect grilled dish. Hubs raved too. As a foodie I rave a lot over dishes, he does not. He just eats and doesn't care so when he comments positively the dish must be outstanding. Oh and it is. Thanks for sharing this is a new favorite!