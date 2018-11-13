Kafta (BBQ)

148 Ratings
  • 5 97
  • 4 26
  • 3 17
  • 2 6
  • 1 2

The yummiest preparation mixture for ground beef EVER! I have made this Lebanese Meat for all of my friends and family and have HAD to leave the recipe with everyone! Meat mixture can be used for everything... meatballs, meatloaf, BBQ skewers, BBQ'd hamburgers. FOR BEST, AUTHENTIC LEBANESE TASTE, DO NOT OMIT OR SUBSTITUTE INGREDIENTS (until you have made it this way ;P )

By Lebanese Cuisine

Gallery

Credit: France C
8 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat. If using wooden skewers, soak in water.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, mix together the ground beef, onion, parsley, cayenne, allspice, salt and pepper until evenly blended. Divide into 6 portions, and press around one end of the skewers to form a log shape approximately 1 inch thick and 6 inches long.

  • Grill for 10 to 15 minutes, turning occasionally, until meat is no longer pink.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 2.3g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 74.3mg; sodium 459.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/23/2022