Rosemary Ranch Chicken Kabobs

This rosemary ranch chicken recipe is so delicious, tender, and juicy the chicken will melt in your mouth. Even the most picky eater will be begging for the last piece.

Recipe by Theresa Spencer

Recipe Summary

prep:
50 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the olive oil, ranch dressing, Worcestershire sauce, rosemary, salt, lemon juice, white vinegar, pepper, and sugar. Let stand for 5 minutes. Place chicken in the bowl, and stir to coat with the marinade. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

  • Preheat the grill for medium-high heat. Thread chicken onto skewers and discard marinade.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Grill skewers for 8 to 12 minutes, or until the chicken is no longer pink in the center, and the juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
378 calories; protein 19.9g; carbohydrates 4.8g; fat 30.7g; cholesterol 59.2mg; sodium 1097.2mg. Full Nutrition
