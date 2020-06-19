Rosemary Ranch Chicken Kabobs
This rosemary ranch chicken recipe is so delicious, tender, and juicy the chicken will melt in your mouth. Even the most picky eater will be begging for the last piece.
This was fabulous! Based on other reviews, I cut back the olive oil to 1/4 cup and omitted the salt and am glad I did. Threw fresh rosemary twigs (soaked in water for 1/2 hour) in the smoker while barbequing these and the aroma, oh my, the aroma! If I was Italian I would be kissing my fingers. Momma Mia!!! Thanks for a great recipe!Read More
My family enjoyed this meal immensely. I marinated thie veggies that I used also (Vidalia onion, red and green bell pepper, and yellow squash) and it came out absolutely luscious. I made this with both the dried rosemary and again with the fresh rosemary, and I think that the fresh rosemary really adds a lot to the flavor. This will be a favorite recipe in the summer grilling months at our home!
4 1/2 stars in our house! I baked chicken pieces in the marinade at 350 for about 20 minutes. I thought it was delicious, my husband thought it was good. I might decrease the lemon juice and vinegar next time because it was a little tangy for our taste, but the chicken was tender, and the sauce was delicious over rice.
These kabobs are flavorful, juicy & fabulous! Followed the recipe almost exactly and used fresh rosemary, except I took a hint from other reviewers and cut back on the salt a little bit. I also marinated red & green peppers, sweet onions and mushrooms with the chicken, reserving a little of the marinade to use for basting. It took a little time to thread everything on the skewers and a bit messy, but it was so worth it! Next time I'm going to try putting things on the skewers first, then marinate. These would be wonderful to make ahead for a party or any kind of get-together!
if God eats chicken, this is how he makes it...
The vinegar and lemon juice really tenderizes the meat, and the flavors go very well together. Trader Joes has the best ranch dressing I have found so far (no affiliation). It's organic, all natural ingredients, uses real buttermilk, has no high fructose corn syrup, has less fat than regular ranch, super creamy, and tastes great.
I made this for 100 people last weekend, for 80 people the weekend before and for 70 the weekend before that. I can't tell you how many asked for the recipe and how many said it was the best meal they'd ever had. I marinated whole chicken breasts for about 6 hours. I took them out of the marinade, scored them lengthwise several times and grilled them on a gas griddle. When they were done, I cut them in strips and put them in an electric roaster with the marinade. I let them slow cook on low heat for about and hour and a half. Served over white rice with the marinade as a topping gravy. Broccoli with garlic butter and cashews and a roll. Beautiful plate, wonderful meal!
This recipe intrigued me because it was different from any chicken dish I have tried. I printed the recipe and planned on preparing - but the weekend got very busy (hence - no cooking!) Sunday I was going to be gone until past dinner - I ask my husband if he would mind preparing the dish. I left the recipe and all ingredients sitting on the counter. The results were amazing! Kids loved it- the chicken was tender and flavorful, and husband was proud declaring this would now be his signature dish that he would make anytime (yipee!) The only thing I know he did different was to use white wine vinegar instead of white vinegar. I'm not sure why and I don't believe it really mattered. Can't wait to invite friends over and have hubby wow 'em!
This was really good. I did cut the chicken into chunks, but instead of skewering/grilling, I baked them in the sauce (20 min/350*), then served with the sauce over garlic butter rice. A couple of notes: 1. I noticed some people commented that the rosemary taste is too strong. If you're using dried rosemary instead of fresh, remember to cut the amount in half (if you don't like a noticeable rosemary flavor, you should consider cutting it more). 2. I noticed a lot of people said they ommitted the sugar. In my mind, that sweet edge pushed this recipe over the top.
Theresa, dang these are great! My in-laws said I made the best "non-big" holiday dinner ever when I served these with Zucchini Cornbread Casserole and Barbequed Marinated Flank Steak from this site. I used ranch dill dressing and rice wine vinegar. Omitted sugar and salt. Marinated overnight. Delish!
A-Mazing! I have made this quite a few times, but I don't always make kabobs. I grill using whole chicken breasts, then slice and use for salads. The ideas are endless! Oh, I prefer making ranch dressing using the packets just because I think it tastes better than bottled. If you can do this, I think it improves the taste of the marinade so much better. It's not necessary though :) Thanks for an awesome recipe!
DELICIOUS & MOIST, even tho' I reduced the oil to 2-3 Tblsp.!! I did marinate it for 18+ hours to ensure the meat was infused with the fresh rosemary & other flavors. Excellent! I've made this several times in several ways in the past 2 months: I've used bottled Hidden Valley, dry ranch mix, & AR's "No-Guilt Zesty Ranch Dip" (a lowfat dip from this site) - ALL were terrific. With the latter, I combined: 1/3 c. of the NG Zesty Ranch + 1/3 c. buttermilk + double the rosemary + increased all other ingredients by 50% (incl'g chicken; only 2-3 Tbl oil!) = excellent, & comparable to orig. recipe. For the pkt of dry "Simply Organic Peppercorn Ranch", I mixed: 1 Tblsp. dry mix + 1/16 tsp. dry onion powder + 4 Tbl. buttermilk + 1-1/2 Tblsp. each of mayo & sour cream = ranch dressing; then added all the other ingredients. I highly recommend any of these methods for a truly delicious grilled chicken kabob! ** UPDATE: Last time, I skewered the chicken on stalks of the rosemary plant. I left the leaves on top, while deleafing the skewer part. I don't know if this added more rosemary flavor, but it did make for a beautiful, rustic presentation of the kabobs.
I tried these this summer and they were ok but when I took a reader's advice and baked them at 350 for 25 minutes, they were out of this world!!! The sauce over rice was heavenly. I will be making these a lot now that I discovered how much better they are baked!
Very, very good. A little too salty for me, so I will reduce that next time.
So simple and so good! I did AS IS, and don’t think I would modify it. When these babies hit the BBQ, the smell was heavenly. The chicken was moist, tender and the rosemary really came through. My two little ones gobbled their portions up. The combination of all the ingredients was spot on! If I had to change anything, I would experiment with different brands/types of ranch dressings. Since it is a prominent part of the recipe, I am sure that one could find nice little twists for this great recipe. Although marked as optional, I added half of the proposed sugar, which I will leave out next time. Also, I would not marinade much beyond an hour or the lemon juice and vinegar would start over tenderizing the chicken.
made this for dinner last night & hubby loved it so much he cleaned his plate with a spoon to get every delicious drop of this delicious sauce!! Only changes I made were to reduce the salt to 1 tsp. instead of 2 tsp. (per other reviewer's advice -- Thx!) and we ended up having to bake it (at 350 for 20 minutes) as a HUGE thunderstorm came up just as we were getting ready to warm up the grill, but I can't WAIT to try it on the grill next time! Next time, I'll reduce the oil by a little (maybe 1/4 cup) and divide the marinade into 2 batches, to marinate some veggies for the skewers too! (maybe onion, red/green bell pepper, yellow squash/zuchinni, etc). I'm also going to try substituting this sauce for the usual Cream of ... soup in my favorite Chicken Casserole recipe. Oh! would also be good as a Seafood Casserole, marinating shrimp, scallops, etc. in this and adding a little rice and topping with some dried bread crumbs! REALLY REALLY GOOD SAUCE!! Thx for the recipe Theresa Spencer!
Didn't change a thing to this recipe and it has become a standard go-to dinner for my family. Absolutely fail-safe and perfect every time. We have made it after marinating it overnight and other times only letting it marinade a half hour or so and it is spectacular every time. So good with brown rice!!! Also sometimes use extra rosemary because we love it, but it's not necessary. HIGHLY recommend this recipe as is!!!!!
Loved by everyone. Found out much later that my 11-year-old thought these had fallen in the grass, so he just picked off the rosemary and ate them anyhow. How funny!
Heavenly. I reduced the oil and it came out just fine. Also - if using wooden skewers soak them in water first so the ends don't burn up. I had a bottle of Chardonnay with this which was just simply mah-va-lous.
I've tried many chicken recipes and have cooked chicken every way possible and this recipe is by far our #1 favorite. Husband and boys (ages 10 & 6) love it. Followed recipe exactly. Must be grilled.
Yumm! Probably the best chicken recipe I've ever made. Something about this recipe keeps the chicken so moist and flavorful. I made these for a group and received compliments from everbody. I will for sure be making these again. I added red & green pepper, red onion, and mushrooms to the kabobs.
I did not like this at all. My guest said it was not so bad. I thought the ingredients were weard but i wanted to try something differient. I will not make this again. I cant believe the raitings
This was, without a doubt, the best new chicken recipe I've tried in YEARS! Thank you for posting, we LOVE this recipe!
This is a great recipe. I also marinated large halved mushrooms in the sauce and the flavors were amazing together.
This was great, omitted the sugar. I marinated it for 3 hours with zucchini, then skewered zucchini, yellow squah, vidalia onions and green peppers was excellent. Chicken was moist and very flavorful, will definitely make again. Grandaughter loved it.
Oh my. This is stellar. I am a beginner cook and even I made this dish turn out superb. The combo of ingredients is a bit odd but it sure works well when cooked. My only changes were to reduce the salt and oil by half. I do not have a grill so I baked the chicken on 350 for 20 minutes and then broiled it for a few minutes to crisp it a bit. As suggested by others, I also marinated and baked a separate pan of onions and red bell peppers (cut into chunks) - also baked and then briefly broiled. Thank you Allrecipes.com and Theresa Spencer for this amazing recipe. Update: I mixed and marinated the chicken and veggies in two zip lock baggies. I lined my two baking pans with heavy duty reynolds wrap. Clean up was a breeze,
I followed the recipe exactly, except I didn't cut up the chicken. I just marinated boneless/skinless chicken breasts and grilled them as is. They were wonderful! Very moist and tender with good flavor. The rosemary was very subtle - I'm thinking I'll add just a tiny bit more next time.
Tasty, thanks!
Wow. I cut into 1 inch cubes, marinated overnight, and grilled on med-high for 8 minutes (turning once). The chicken was so tender it started to fall off the skewer at the end of cooking. Be sure to let it rest before serving. Virtually melted in our mouth. I used the ranch II recipe on this website.
This is a can't miss recipe! I added personal "touches" by adding: squash, zucchini, red & green pepper & onion. I ALWAYS prepare the kabobs and marinade overnights before GRILLING them. We steam some broccoli and rice for "sides" to complete things. UmUm
REALLY thought I had reviewed this before and was just coming back for an update but guess I failed to review it before. I've made this several times with the exception being to use boneless, skinless chicken THIGHS instead of breasts and not using skewers. FABULOUS recipe! (Kabobs are just tedious to me) Tonight I made it with chicken blsl breasts (still not skewered) but the ranch I had already opened was HVR "Farmhouse Originals" roasted onion and Parmesan flavor. THAT was just as wonderful. Love this recipe!
This is an awesome recipe! I didn't make them as kabobs..just used boneless, skinless chicken breasts. First time I was ever able to make juicy chicken breasts on the grill.
I love this recipe and have made it several times. The only change I make is to cut back the oil to 1/4 cup. The longer you marinate this, the better. This is good on skewers like the recipe suggests but I've also used the marinade on boneless skinless chicken breasts.
What a disappointment these were. I used ranch dressing made from a mix on this site, which I have used before and we love, but the addition of worstershire just seemed to overwhelm everything. Now I have to find a way to use all the uneaten chicken leftovers.
Excellent!!! I made exactly as written except I marinated for about 12 hours. Delicious! I will definitely make again. I was hesitant because of the ranch dressing but it's not a strong flavor at all. It just makes the meat moist and adds a hint of flavor.
Succulent and just plain scrumptious, these tender morsels of chicken will definitely grace my table again! I used light ranch dressing, a little less oil, and very little additional salt. I thought that I had fresh rosemary in the fridge but I did not. Not being a huge fan of dried, I used fresh oregano instead and it was very tasty. I am certain that rosemary would have been a better choice, however, and I cannot wait to make them again with the prescribed herb. I was afraid that marinating for only 30 minutes as the recipe dictated would not be enough for either flavor or tenderizing but I got a late start with dinner and it was all I had. I need not have worried; the chicken was so delicious that we all went back for seconds and, truth be told, resisting a third helping took some willpower. Great recipe!
This is FAB! I was looking everywhere for the perfect summer dish to whip up for my mom's birthday and after reading the reviews I knew I couldn't go wrong. It is so easy and SO delicious!! I opted to use 1/3 cup of oil instead of 1/2 cup like many suggested and made a separate bowl of marinade for veggies. I used green, red, and yellow peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, and sweet onions and then put those on separate skewers. Besides the veggies, I served the chicken with white rice and garlic bread. Other than the oil, I followed the rest of the recipe to a "T" and it all turned out excellent. I would suggest this recipe to anyone looking for a simple summer meal that is sure to please!
Yep. Everyone was right. These are amazing. My boyfriend is THE pickiest eater ever, so I was reluctant to try something new. But he loved them and told me I could put this into our rotation. I followed other reviewers suggestion to use only 1/3 cup of olive oil, and half the salt. Everything else I followed exactly. Seriously, these are awesome!
I am finally getting around to reviewing this recipe. I have made this at least 5 times within the past year and my family absolutely loves it. There is no need to modify it. It is fantastic as written. We like to serve it with Trader Joes Flatbread and Trader Joes Tzatziki Sauce. YUM! I wanted to thank Theresa Spencer for sharing this wonderful healthy recipe.
Love this recipe with pork as well!
AWESOME!!! Super easy, uses ingredients typically on hand and YUMMY! I prefer brown sugar for the (optional) white, it caramellizes better on the grill. I now also increase ranch 1/4 cup and do as another reviewer suggested, make 2 separate batches and marinate chicken in one, and for the other, I micro 2 red potatoes 2.5 mins each, cut in about 2"chunks, marinate with onion chunks and whole mushrooms. If you do this, do chicken and veg on separate skewers cause the veg ones are done a few minutes quicker and 'shrooms would be burnt if it was all skewered together. This is now one of my absolute FAVORITE dinners! THANKS SO MUCH!!! ****UPDATE: Did the veg kabobs as mentioned above, but this time added squash and cherry tomatoes... OMG! I've made this at least once a week for the last 2 mos and NEVER repeat recipes with that kind of regularity, can't get enough of this meal!!! SO MUCH better with fresh rosemary, but dried is good too in a pinch :)
I actually just marinated the chicken & cooked it in a pan on the stove. Excellent & simple!
These kabobs were easy and my family loved them. My husband requests them often. Thanks for a great summertime recipe.
This was some pretty good tasting grilled chicken. It reminded me of chicken from a Greek restaurant. I had planned on making it before I realized it needed to be grilled, so I cooked it in the house. I used Marzetti lite ranch dressing and dried rosemary. My bottle said 1 tsp. dried equaled 1 Tblsp. fresh. I also used about 1/2 the black pepper suggested. But, as it gave me mild heartburn, I wish I would have left it out entirely. I had med/large chicken tenderloins and used 12 and it was perfect for the amount of marinade I had. I sprayed a square cast iron grill pan with pam and heated it on 6 for 10 minutes, then grilled 4 at a time, as is without skewers, 6 minutes per side flipping once. It tasted just like grilled chicken outside. The only downside was it was a tad salty, but it was juicy.
Absolutely delicious! I set aside some marinade for basting, and my habibi was a whiz on the grill - cooked to perfection and not too dry. He said he basted them several times throughout the grilling. Along with the chicken we cooked red and green bell peppers, red onions, and mushrooms. Everything tasted absolutely splendid, or so said all of my guests, and I quite agree! I made the recipe almost exactly as written. I only subbed dried rosemary for the fresh - perhaps this recipe will convince me to grow some.
DELICIOUS! I let in marinate over night! So yummy, we were looking for more!
This was very good!!! I had to use white wine vinegar since that was what I had on hand and we used whole, boneless, skinless chicken breasts and left them whole and grilled them. I marinated this for about 8 hours or so and my husband and kids gobbled it up. I also doubled the marinade as I used more chicken than was called for. I served this with roasted, red potatoes seasoned with fresh rosemary, olive oil, salt and pepper and corn on the cob. An excellent chicken dish!
I made this last night under the broiler because our grill was out of gas....I reduced the oil by half and kept the rest of the recipe the same, using light ranch dressing. This was SO GOOD. The chicken was so tender and delicious. I used 1/2 the marinade for the chicken and 1/2 for red and green peppers, red onions and mushrooms, they turned out fabulous as well. This morning I said to my husband that it was so good we'll definitely have to try that again and his response? "Can we have it again tonight??" Thank you for a great easy recipe, it will be in my rotation all summer long =)
Instead of making kabobs I mixed the pieces of chicken with Jasmine rice, it was amazing!
This chicken was delicious. I used strips of chicken breast and marinated sliced mushrooms as well, and left it all in the fridge for a few hours. I covered the grill with foil and grilled it all, and then put it on small ciabatta loaves with some fresh mozzarella cheese. Then stuck that in the oven until warm and melty. Best paninis ever! This chicken is great for sandwiches. Update: After making this lots of times, we've found we like it best when we omit the lemon juice, vinegar, and sugar.
Honestly, you can't go wrong. Very good!!
These absolutely melt in your mouth. This may be the best chicken I have EVER tried. I omitted the sugar and salt just for personal preference. This is a big time keeper.
Have made this twice now. They are amazing. I double the sauce and reserve about 1/4 cup for basting while they are grilling. They are so flavorful and moist. I also grill peaches with this recipe (just toss cut up peaches with a little olive oil, wrap in foil, and throw on the grill while the kabobs are cooking) and the combination is so tasty. Will definitely be one of our regulars.
This is one my favorite quick recipes! It is so yummy and simple to make. I have even baked the chicken skewers at 350 degrees instead of grilling, and they came out moist and delicious!
I never make this as Kabobs, I just grill the chicken, but it is SO GOOD!
Very good! I let it marinate for 2 hours and added a red bell pepper with the marinate. I was good! Will definitely make again!
This recipe is truly phenominal! I marinaded for probably 6 hours before grilling. Everyone raved about these kabobs, and asked for the recipe after they were served. I can't believe it took me so long to try these, but now that I have they will be on the dinner rotation all summer long!
Everyone in my family, including my 19 month old, liked this chicken recipe. I added red bell pepper and red onion strips to the kabobs. Baked the kabobs in the oven at 450 degrees for 10-12 min. each side (watched them carefully). Omitted the sugar from the marinade. Used dried rosemary, little less than 1/2 tablespoon. Will make this again. Was quick and easy.
Delicious!! I pretty much followed the recipe as written. I added about 1 tsp of garlic powder and only used 1 tsp of salt. Don't forget the sugar! (I would reccomend you marinate it for at least an hour) -I made this with the Cheesy Ranch Potato Bake on this site, with peas. Yummm
My 2 year old who will NOT EAT MEAT ate these up tonight at dinner...we were giving high fives all around the table! :) VERY simple, VERY good. I tossed the chicken and marinade with cubed zucchini, sweet onion, red and green pepper, and parboiled red potatoes. Threw it together in less than 10 minutes (INCLUDING cutting the veggies!) and let it set in a covered glass bowl in my fridge all day. I'd make them tomorrow if I didn't have leftovers already! :) SUPER AWESOME!
This was outstanding. Be sure to soak the wood skewers in water for about 30 minutes or they will burn up. Made the recipe as stated exactly. I will make this for future cookouts.
Delicious!
The only change I made... was I used boneless, skinless breasts and didn't make them on skeweres. These are really delicious. No changes needed in anything~make as is.
These are very easy, and extremely moist and tasty! A fabulous recipe, thanks!
This was great! I was worried about baking it because I wasn't sure what kind of pan to use and I used more chicken breast halves than the recipe called for. I just dropped the kabobs into a 13x9x2 pan or something like that and did the bake at 450 for 20 minutes. Came out great! Even though I forgot we were out of lemon juice when I was making the marinade and forgot to let it sit for 5 minutes.
Loved this recipe! Came together very quickly. Wonderful flavor for only marinating 30 minutes. Made som shishkabobs and just grilled some breasts. Will make many more times!
My daughter found this recipe, we tried it, and it was tender, delicous, and very easy to make. We only used half the sugar it called for.
Excellent recipe. Easy to make, very tender and flavorful. I used dried rosemary since I didn't have fresh, and I cooked them under the broiler. Next time I'll make some vegetable skewers at the same time and try the marinade on the veggies too.
I thought the chicken came out moist and tender (as many reviews have mentioned) and the flavor was good. For me, I thought the worcestershire was way too "front and center" for a chicken kabob. I put aside about 1/2 of the marinade (per suggestions) before adding the chicken to use as a dipping sauce or to add to the rice I served it with. I didn't care for it on the rice but did like it as a dipping sauce. Overall an good recipe (slightly above ok but below really good) This was a nice easy dinner to throw together though since I had everything on hand.
These were really good but i think the meat needs to be seasoned prior to marinade or either included, I also used ranch as a dipping sauce... Will make again
AMAZING! These are literally melt in your mouth. Delicious. Also, You don't really have to let the marinade sit for 5 min.
This was very good and very easy to make, we used 1/2 ranch & 1/2 bacon ranch dressing, plus we used brown sugar instead of white, and garlic vinegar instead of white! it was very good and the aroma of rosemary was heavenly .... Don't forget to marinated the veggies you plan to put on you kabob's too, the onions were to die for!!! and the chicken salad sandwich I'm eating right now, was made with the left over from last night! ... this sandwich rocks© yabba dabba doo... enjoy, Fred
I've used this as a marinade for chicken breasts and for kabobs too. Both were excellent.
Terrific marinade. I didn't use any salt and used 1/2 the amount of oil in the recipe. For my kabobs, I used chicken and shrimp on separate skewers, and they were delicious. Everyone enjoyed them.
We liked the unique ranch flavor and the chicken was nice & moist. I doubled the sauce part and used it over brown rice and for dipping. BTW...IF.. you were to leave the (very fresh) chicken in the marinate for 3 days, like *somebody* unintentially did, you would still have a delicious (not mushy at all) grilled chicken :0
We loved it! The most flavorful chicken we've had in a long time! The person saying there wasn't enough flavor obviously did something wrong! I broiled mine since we don't have a grill and the man still said it tasted like it came right off the barbeque! Thanks for this recipes, it will be repeated! I made and will not make any changes, it's perfect the way it is!
Made these for my wife's 30 birthday party and it was an absolute hit! Will be keeping this one very handy!!!
I have nade this recipe many times. It is absolutely delicious and so easy to do. I also make in a heavy frying pan if for some reason, I cannot use the grill. Try it! You will love it!
These are delicious. My family really likes the sauce--we usually double the ingredients for the sauce and marinate some veggies as well, putting them on the skewers with the chicken or separate. We've also just used the sauce and baked in the oven when weather wasn't grill-friendly. Note: for oven use, though, use a shallow pan or dish so that the chicken bakes through.
We normally do not like boneless chicken breast meat. However, this recipe makes it great. The chicken comes out very moist and flavorful. I did decrease the salt to 1 tsp. I normally like my food salty, and 1 tsp worked for me.
This is the best chicken recipe ever! As written, there never seems to be enough marinade, and seems to be too salty when I double the recipe.
I had seen this recipe recommended on the Recipe Exchange numerous times and decided to go ahead and try them. After reading the reviews, I cut the salt in half and, because bottled ranch is pretty sweet, I didn't add the optional sugar. These kabobs were SO good! My daughter is having her 13th birthday in a little less than a month and she has requested these as part of the food at her party. Next time I'll mix up some fresh Hidden Valley ranch dressing to use instead of the bottled stuff. Since that dressing is less sweet, I'll add half of the sugar. Thanks for a really good recipe!
I wanted to cook it on the stove, so I fried it in margarine so it wouldn't get dry. It was delicious! I made the recipe EXACTLY as it was written and it is one of the most delicious recipes out there! Next time I will probably use a little less salt but that is it
My family really enjoyed this recipe. I baked them in the oven I wish I could have cooked them on the barbecue. I will try it again on the barbecue this summer.
2012-05-28 I had made this in a test run before our annual family gathering. Making it according to the instructions resulted in chicken that was moist but lacking in the flavor I wanted. The second time I made it, I made extra marinade that I put aside as a dipping sauce. & marinated the chicken for 24 hours before grilling. The results were much better.
This is such an easy recipe w/ great results. Perfect mid-week family meal when you don't want to put a lot of effort into cooking. It's not "knock your socks off" but it's pretty close; like I said, it's easy! Don't overcook the chicken!
Awwsome! Everyone loved them! Made them in the oven with the broil setting.
Outstanding taste! I prepared the marinade without any added salt and the dressing and Worcestershire provided sufficient salt for our taste. Marinated about 6 hours. The rosemary flavor in the background was excellent. We will definitely make this again.
It was very good and I'll make it again. I did something a little different though. I cooked chix on the stove for 4 minutes each side to sear it. i than marinated it and than threw it all in the oven on 350 for 1/2 hour or so. I scaled it down to 2 people but put a little extra ranch dressing in it. Next time, I might marinade it in the refrigerator before searing it for awhile. It's a keeper in our house.
This is excellent. I cut down on the oil (used 1/4 cup) and may even cut it down further or replace it with water the next time I make this. The chicken was so tender! I think I will try adding veggies to the marinade and threading them onto the skewers as well.
I really didn't care for it.
We had this for dinner tonight and we loved it. We thought it was great and then we were thinking of what we could do with the leftovers, and we thought chunked up, cold on a salad would be really good too!
Wow! The entire family just loved this. I made it exactly as stated. Marinaded for about 8 hours (had a busy day). The chicken was sooooo tender....I am intrigued. Wondering exactly WHAT ingredient made it so moist! Oh well, bottom line is, this is my new "go to" recipe for chicken-ka-bobs!
I made this when the power went out on the Woodstove! Everyone loved it! I put everything (cubed chicken, mushrooms, onions, red and orange and green peppers, tomatoes) in a Pyrex and covered with foil and cooked it for a half hour on the Woodstove, made wild rice, and poured extra marinade over everything. So good!
The marinade for this tasted out of this world. I wasn't overly impressed after the skewers were done, the flavor just didn't seem to be there any longer, just average tasting for me. I may try them again.
Amazing. I loved the combination of ranch and rosemary. Very flavorful.
Eh I prefer my plain kabobs to these.
very good as is! would't marinate longer than a few hours - it starts getting too tender - fall apart.
