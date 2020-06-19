Rosemary Ranch Chicken Kabobs

made this for dinner last night & hubby loved it so much he cleaned his plate with a spoon to get every delicious drop of this delicious sauce!! Only changes I made were to reduce the salt to 1 tsp. instead of 2 tsp. (per other reviewer's advice -- Thx!) and we ended up having to bake it (at 350 for 20 minutes) as a HUGE thunderstorm came up just as we were getting ready to warm up the grill, but I can't WAIT to try it on the grill next time! Next time, I'll reduce the oil by a little (maybe 1/4 cup) and divide the marinade into 2 batches, to marinate some veggies for the skewers too! (maybe onion, red/green bell pepper, yellow squash/zuchinni, etc). I'm also going to try substituting this sauce for the usual Cream of ... soup in my favorite Chicken Casserole recipe. Oh! would also be good as a Seafood Casserole, marinating shrimp, scallops, etc. in this and adding a little rice and topping with some dried bread crumbs! REALLY REALLY GOOD SAUCE!! Thx for the recipe Theresa Spencer!