Asian-German Fusion Potato Salad

Rating: 4.1 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a creamy German-style potato salad with a tremendous flavor given from Asian ingredients! I made this up on a whim and everyone loved it. I add ham, but feel free to leave it out - it won't alter the flavor much, just the texture.

By LONBINDER

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the potatoes in a large pot of boiling salted water, and cook about 10 minutes. Stir in the frozen mixed vegetables, and continue cooking 10 to 12 minutes, until potatoes and vegetables are tender. Transfer to a large bowl. Cut potatoes while still hot, into 1 inch pieces. Set aside to cool.

    Advertisement

  • Heat the olive oil in a skillet. Place the onion in the skillet, and season with garlic, salt, and pepper. Cook and stir until tender.

  • In a bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, sesame oil, hot sauce, wasabi powder, ginger, and turmeric. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Toss the cooled potato and vegetable mixture with the onions, mayonnaise mixture, ham, and cilantro until evenly coated. Chill until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
487 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 28.4g; fat 39.2g; cholesterol 26.5mg; sodium 666.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (10)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

HJBOYD
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2004
This is a great alternative to old-fashioned potato salad. The flavors blend well together and is actually easier to make than traditional. Even though the ingredients for the dressing sound strange it is good and not too spicy. I think a little crumbled bacon would be excellent in it. Read More
Helpful
(18)

Most helpful critical review

WSBLEND
Rating: 2 stars
06/11/2007
Something (I'm guessing the 1 tsp of tumeric) made this very bitter. Plus there was no "sweet" factor as one would think should be there with german potato salad. I was hoping for a sweet/hot combination. Read More
Helpful
(9)
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
HJBOYD
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2004
This is a great alternative to old-fashioned potato salad. The flavors blend well together and is actually easier to make than traditional. Even though the ingredients for the dressing sound strange it is good and not too spicy. I think a little crumbled bacon would be excellent in it. Read More
Helpful
(18)
HEPKITTY
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2004
Easy and delicious! Read More
Helpful
(9)
WSBLEND
Rating: 2 stars
06/11/2007
Something (I'm guessing the 1 tsp of tumeric) made this very bitter. Plus there was no "sweet" factor as one would think should be there with german potato salad. I was hoping for a sweet/hot combination. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Advertisement
Aspiring Chef Rita
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2006
If you want something different - this is it. I was relatively easy to make. Read More
Helpful
(4)
SANDRA888
Rating: 5 stars
06/06/2006
Everyone loved it at a party! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Fritz G.
Rating: 1 stars
10/19/2009
We just didn't care for this. The flavor of the dressing with the potatoes and the combination of textures just didn't work for us. It wasn't much like a German potato salad but wasn't quite Asian either. YMMV! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Advertisement
isabee123
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2008
love it! Read More
Helpful
(3)
sueb
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2012
This salad tastes better the second day and it was great the first day! I didn't use the oil ham or hot sauce. I liked this for a change of pace! Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022