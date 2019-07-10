Asian-German Fusion Potato Salad

1 of 10

Rating: 5 stars This is a great alternative to old-fashioned potato salad. The flavors blend well together and is actually easier to make than traditional. Even though the ingredients for the dressing sound strange it is good and not too spicy. I think a little crumbled bacon would be excellent in it. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars Easy and delicious! Helpful (9)

Rating: 2 stars Something (I'm guessing the 1 tsp of tumeric) made this very bitter. Plus there was no "sweet" factor as one would think should be there with german potato salad. I was hoping for a sweet/hot combination. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars If you want something different - this is it. I was relatively easy to make. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Everyone loved it at a party! Helpful (4)

Rating: 1 stars We just didn't care for this. The flavor of the dressing with the potatoes and the combination of textures just didn't work for us. It wasn't much like a German potato salad but wasn't quite Asian either. YMMV! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars love it! Helpful (3)