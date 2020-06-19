Boysenberry Cashew Cheesecake Ice Cream

I love ice cream and I love cheesecake. Here is a way to have the best of both worlds.

Recipe by oz heelee

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
1 hr 2 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 1/2 quarts
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a small bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter. Press mixture evenly into the bottom of a pie pan. Bake for 8 minutes, and remove from oven. When cool, break into small pieces.

  • Combine buttermilk, sweetened condensed milk, cream cheese, lemon juice, zest, and salt in a blender or food processor. Process until smooth. Pour into an ice cream maker, and freeze according to the manufacturer's instructions.

  • Mix in cashews and pieces of graham cracker crust. Gently fold in preserves to create a ribbon effect. Transfer to the freezer for 1 hour to harden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
357 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 41.4g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 52.1mg; sodium 275.6mg. Full Nutrition
