Indian Saag

Great recipe! One alteration I made on the advice of a local Indian restaurant was to mix 2 tablespoons of cornstarch and 3 tablespoons of water and add this mixture and stir well once the greens have wilted. Then cover and cook for the remaining ten minutes.
Good, but I think i might just use 2 lbs of spinach next time. I think the mustard greens made it more bitter than I would have preferred.
YUM! this is a great saag recipe! It came out great! I used 1lb Spinach, 1/2 lb rainbow chard and 1/2 lb collard greens. This dish stole the show for our Indian Food night. Everyone loved it! I was surprised how much the greens cooked down. I was sure there'd be leftovers but it was all devoured! Thanks for the great recipe -I'll be making this again in the future!
This saag turned out great. Saag paneer is my favorite dish in Indian restaurants and this version didn't dissapoint. I used swiss chard that I had in my freezer from my garden this past summer and some spinach. I made homemade paneer and I also stirred in some plain yogurt at the end for a creamier texture. It was great!
I questioned myself every step of the way as I made this but it turned out phenomenal. I served it over basmati rice with tandoori chicken.
Wonderful recipe! I love saag and this recipe is great with a little bit of greek yogurt mixed in, if you're in a hurry, or some home made paneer! When in a hurry, I just use frozen mustard greens and frozen spinach and it's done and ready to eat in about 10 minutes!
I used this recipe and included potatoes, tomatoes, and onions. It was wonderful! The saag has a good spice balance. and was very flavorful.
This was great my husband (the picky one) really enjoyed this with rice daal and raita (yogurt sauce) so it made for a good meal for vegetarian monday. I did change some things I used frozen chopped spinach and frozen chopped mustard green because thats all I had on had and it still tasted and cooked really well. I didn't seed the chile pepper just added it seeds and all to give it some heat. Garnished with chopped tomatoes and red chillies to make color pop.
I've tasted sag paneer a bunch of times and this one feels like its missing something.......