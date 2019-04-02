Indian Saag

Rating: 3.98 stars
105 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 39
  • 4 star values: 38
  • 3 star values: 19
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 4

Indian saag is a curry of cooked mustard or similar 'bitter' greens (kale, collards, turnip greens), and spinach or similar mild greens (chard, bok choy, beet greens). Any combination of greens works! Use more spices and peppers for hot saag, or less for mild.

By VALONE

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet or wok, melt butter over medium-high heat, and cook and stir cumin seed, chile pepper, garlic, and turmeric until fragrant, about 2 minutes.

  • Stir in the chopped mustard greens and spinach a little at a time, adding the tougher parts first (the stems and thicker leaves). Continue to add greens, and cook and stir until all greens have been added and all are thoroughly wilted. Stir in the cumin, coriander, and salt. Cover; reduce heat and simmer until greens are tender, about 10 minutes, adding water as needed to keep the greens moist.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 7.6g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 565mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (107)

Most helpful positive review

Patrick McCreary
Rating: 4 stars
11/27/2009
Great recipe! One alteration I made on the advice of a local Indian restaurant was to mix 2 tablespoons of cornstarch and 3 tablespoons of water and add this mixture and stir well once the greens have wilted. Then cover and cook for the remaining ten minutes. Read More
(107)

Most helpful critical review

Shun
Rating: 3 stars
02/23/2011
I've tasted sag paneer a bunch of times and this one feels like its missing something....... Read More
(6)
Sonshine Williams
Rating: 4 stars
07/10/2009
Good, but I think i might just use 2 lbs of spinach next time. I think the mustard greens made it more bitter than I would have preferred. Read More
(51)
Yaylie
Rating: 5 stars
04/15/2009
YUM! this is a great saag recipe! It came out great! I used 1lb Spinach, 1/2 lb rainbow chard and 1/2 lb collard greens. This dish stole the show for our Indian Food night. Everyone loved it! I was surprised how much the greens cooked down. I was sure there'd be leftovers but it was all devoured! Thanks for the great recipe -I'll be making this again in the future! Read More
(42)
Jennifer Lynn Gunderson
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2010
This saag turned out great. Saag paneer is my favorite dish in Indian restaurants and this version didn't dissapoint. I used swiss chard that I had in my freezer from my garden this past summer and some spinach. I made homemade paneer and I also stirred in some plain yogurt at the end for a creamier texture. It was great! Read More
(15)
Clinton Downs
Rating: 5 stars
05/25/2009
I questioned myself every step of the way as I made this but it turned out phenomenal. I served it over basmati rice with tandoori chicken. Read More
(13)
Rachel Boller
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2011
Wonderful recipe! I love saag and this recipe is great with a little bit of greek yogurt mixed in, if you're in a hurry, or some home made paneer! When in a hurry, I just use frozen mustard greens and frozen spinach and it's done and ready to eat in about 10 minutes! Read More
(11)
Jack
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2009
I used this recipe and included potatoes, tomatoes, and onions. It was wonderful! The saag has a good spice balance. and was very flavorful. Read More
(10)
Mushell Shere
Rating: 4 stars
12/17/2011
This was great my husband (the picky one) really enjoyed this with rice daal and raita (yogurt sauce) so it made for a good meal for vegetarian monday. I did change some things I used frozen chopped spinach and frozen chopped mustard green because thats all I had on had and it still tasted and cooked really well. I didn't seed the chile pepper just added it seeds and all to give it some heat. Garnished with chopped tomatoes and red chillies to make color pop. Read More
(6)
Shun
Rating: 3 stars
02/23/2011
I've tasted sag paneer a bunch of times and this one feels like its missing something....... Read More
(6)
