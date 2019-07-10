Bahama Breeze

Rum and a blend of liqueurs served in a tall glass make a wonderful tropical drink.

Recipe by CHERYL BLUE

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender, combine dark rum, banana liqueur, apricot liqueur, coconut rum, grenadine, honey, lemon juice, orange juice, pineapple juice and 3 or 4 ice cubes. Blend until smooth. Pour into glasses with ice and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
66 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 7.6g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 4.9mg. Full Nutrition
