Spring Cream Cheese Spread

Cream cheese is combined with real flower petals and other flavors to make a great spread. Put on bagels, crackers, bread, fruits or vegetables. Be sure your flowers have not been sprayed with pesticides and are thoroughly cleansed.

Recipe by Allison S F

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the cream cheese, honey, lemon zest, rose petals, lilac petals, and marigold petals. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving to blend flavors.

Variation

Substitute your favorite salad dressing for the honey and season with a little salt and pepper for a savory spread.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 7.7g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 83.2mg. Full Nutrition
