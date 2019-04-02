Nicole's Avocado Dip

Rating: 4.14 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a yummy dip for corn tortillas or to put on the top of some nachos.

By FATGIRL1214

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the cottage cheese, avocado, and chiles; season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 7.7g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 5.6mg; sodium 374.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Most helpful positive review

gapch1026
Rating: 4 stars
05/20/2008
This IS quite yummy. I had never used cottage cheese in guacamole so was curious. However I'm glad I blended everything together with my immersion blender; don't think I would have liked the appearance of the individual textures. I did sprinkle lime juice over the cut avocado to keep the bright color and I added fresh cilantro onion powder and garlic powder. I spread the dip on a flour tortilla with diced tomato and shredded lettuce for a quick and delicious wrap. Read More
Helpful
(74)

Most helpful critical review

Bonna
Rating: 2 stars
09/30/2009
This was so bland I just started adding different hot sauces. Finally made it so that I could at least taste it. I suggest going back to the drawing board on this one. I think it could use help but I'm not good enough to offer any. Sorry. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Casper Girl
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2009
Great idea with the cottage cheese. I loved the dip. Substituted 4 Tbsp medium salsa for the chilies though. We aren't a spicy family! Enjoyed it with the Meatiest Vegetarian Chili for the slow cooker recipe and some tortillas chips as a nacho style dinner. It was great and my 9 year old asked is we could have this dinner every Friday night! Read More
Helpful
(28)
Erin
Rating: 3 stars
10/07/2009
Needs more flavor I added chili powder some green tobasco and garlic. Read More
Helpful
(10)
TeenageChef504
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2008
AMAZING!: Read More
Helpful
(10)
Rachel Hutchinson
Rating: 4 stars
03/31/2012
This was ok as written but I loved the idea (I used fat free cottage cheese and it makes it much healthier than using almost all avacado). I would have given it 5 stars but I had to add garlic (2 cloves) and lime juice (1Tbsp) and cilantro. Other wise great idea using fat free cottage cheese to add some protein. Read More
Helpful
(9)
debcat60
Rating: 5 stars
03/21/2012
Tasty and easy to make Read More
Helpful
(3)
Topazlady
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2020
I made this Avocado dip. I did make just one change. I used a 10 ounce can of died green chilies instead of a 4 once can. I read the other reviews. I didn't blend my dip. I just mixed it by hand. I love cottage cheese anyway. I mashed the avocados though. I didn't use salt & pepper. It was really good and cool. I dipped my tortilla chips in it. Read More
