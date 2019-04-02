Nicole's Avocado Dip
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 149.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 6.2g 12 %
carbohydrates: 7.7g 3 %
dietary fiber: 4.7g 19 %
sugars: 1.1g
fat: 11.5g 18 %
saturated fat: 2.5g 13 %
cholesterol: 5.6mg 2 %
vitamin a iu: 293.3IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 2.5mg 19 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 14 %
vitamin c: 19.4mg 32 %
folate: 60.6mcg 15 %
calcium: 31.7mg 3 %
iron: 0.5mg 3 %
magnesium: 23.9mg 9 %
potassium: 391.2mg 11 %
sodium: 374.9mg 15 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 8 %
calories from fat: 103.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved