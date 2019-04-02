Nicole's Avocado Dip

1 of 14

Rating: 4 stars This IS quite yummy. I had never used cottage cheese in guacamole so was curious. However I'm glad I blended everything together with my immersion blender; don't think I would have liked the appearance of the individual textures. I did sprinkle lime juice over the cut avocado to keep the bright color and I added fresh cilantro onion powder and garlic powder. I spread the dip on a flour tortilla with diced tomato and shredded lettuce for a quick and delicious wrap. Helpful (74)

Rating: 5 stars Great idea with the cottage cheese. I loved the dip. Substituted 4 Tbsp medium salsa for the chilies though. We aren't a spicy family! Enjoyed it with the Meatiest Vegetarian Chili for the slow cooker recipe and some tortillas chips as a nacho style dinner. It was great and my 9 year old asked is we could have this dinner every Friday night! Helpful (28)

Rating: 2 stars This was so bland I just started adding different hot sauces. Finally made it so that I could at least taste it. I suggest going back to the drawing board on this one. I think it could use help but I'm not good enough to offer any. Sorry. Helpful (14)

Rating: 3 stars Needs more flavor I added chili powder some green tobasco and garlic. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars AMAZING!: Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars This was ok as written but I loved the idea (I used fat free cottage cheese and it makes it much healthier than using almost all avacado). I would have given it 5 stars but I had to add garlic (2 cloves) and lime juice (1Tbsp) and cilantro. Other wise great idea using fat free cottage cheese to add some protein. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Tasty and easy to make Helpful (3)