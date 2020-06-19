Capidotada (Mexican Bread Pudding)

This is a long-traditional Spanish dish, with roots going back to at least the 1600's, and as such many variations have arisen over time. Both spellings appear to be acceptable, and virtually all recipes call for the cinnamon and cheese combination. It simply isn't capirotada without the cheese. Think apple pie with a slice of sharp cheddar on top -- wonderfully complimentary flavors! The ingredients used have strong religious symbolism, this being primarily a lenten dish. I made this recipe exactly as presented, and found it to be quite pleasing, as did the others in my family. Next time I will probably try using brown sugar instead of the less-historic refined white sugar. I might try using sliced almonds or walnuts. And I would try buttering the bread and oven toasting it, rather than frying. But I really enjoyed this exactly as is.

