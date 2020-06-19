Capidotada (Mexican Bread Pudding)
Several varieties of this dessert exist, depending upon which region of Mexico or Texas it's made in. The biggest difference being the nut used. My own preference is to use pecans.
This is a long-traditional Spanish dish, with roots going back to at least the 1600's, and as such many variations have arisen over time. Both spellings appear to be acceptable, and virtually all recipes call for the cinnamon and cheese combination. It simply isn't capirotada without the cheese. Think apple pie with a slice of sharp cheddar on top -- wonderfully complimentary flavors! The ingredients used have strong religious symbolism, this being primarily a lenten dish. I made this recipe exactly as presented, and found it to be quite pleasing, as did the others in my family. Next time I will probably try using brown sugar instead of the less-historic refined white sugar. I might try using sliced almonds or walnuts. And I would try buttering the bread and oven toasting it, rather than frying. But I really enjoyed this exactly as is.
The original recipe of this dessert does´n have onion and other rare ingredients such tomato and cilantro, because in my country this is a dessert not a soup.
I loved this recipe and it's so sad that this isn't getting better reviews! I am surprised by all the people saying that they just aren't in to the sweet/savory combo. It seems to me most people would know this about themselves before going ahead and making a recipe that will clearly have these qualities. seems like you might as well force feed young children a tuna broccoli casserole and then ask them to rate it. Anyways, I give it 5 stars because I LOVE sweet and savory!
There are indeed many regional variations of this recipe. It is a Lenten dessert, and we fried the bread in a frying pan. No cheese, no onions, and we sprinkled "colaciones" on the top.
This was a major crave for me through all 4 of my pregnancies the only difference is we used American cheese (tastes better). Capirotada gets 5 stars from me. YUMMY!
I understand that this version of capirotada is not for everyone, but it is exactly how my family has always made it. I love it and would change nothing, except how much cheese to use. The more cheese the better and it has to be medium cheddar cheese. My own kids never liked it, so I guess it is not for everyone. 5 stars
Personally, I don't like it fut it's indeed full of flavor. FYI: It's capirotada, not capidotada.
I'm thinking this is something you'll love if you grew up eating it. I knew it would be different than american bread pudding and was intrigued by the ingredients. Unfortunately, it wasn't well received by my family and no one will probably have seconds. Beth Wilder
The cheese with the cinnamon just doesn't work for me. Sorry.
I did not care for this.
Ive read about many mexican bread pudding recipes, and I love only the recipe that indoctrinated me. A dear neighbor from Chihuahua taught me this recipe, a lot of similarities, pinoncillo, clove,cinnamon, anise water, longhorn cheese, cilentro, bananas, apples, salted peanuts, buttered dried bread slices, lots of butter, pwd cinnamon, salt.......and definitely no onions! Allmingreditents layered and sweet water poured over all in casserole dish till all absorbed, then baked at 350 deg for 45 min, making a 2 qrt amount.
