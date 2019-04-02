Dijon Garlic Salmon

this was a great recipie the only change i made was that instead of mincing all 4 cloves of garlic i minced 2 and sliced 2. i then cut slits in the salmon and put the garlic slices in the slits. to help flavor the intire salmon. then i used the minced cloves on top like the recipie says
Great recipe if you are a garlic and onions lover-which I am. Consideration for the general public prevented me from rating this 5 star. Heart smart and definitely full of flavor. Next time I make it I will take it a step further and add crushed red pepper for a little zip. Thanks for sharing:)
Instead of tarragon, I used Herbes de Provence. I've never used that blend of herbs before and all I can say is WOW. It's a bit pricey, but the flavor these herbs bring to the dish is outstanding. My salmon turned out more like mustard-crusted, but it was delicious. Such an easy recipe with fabulous taste.
Another good option for cooking Salmon. I made a "Dijonaise" of light mayo and Dijon with a bunch of chopped garlic. Other than that...used the individual spices suggested by others rather than seasoning salt. A splash of white wine didn't hurt the moisture aspect any and adds to a mayo/dijon/garlic/wine sauce albeit not of a large volume.
This recipe is easy and great. I use oregano instead of tarragon.
This was ok. I didn't like the flavors of dijon mustard and salmon together. It wasn't terrible though. I sauteed the onions first which added to the flavor in a good way. Served with whole wheat couscous and steamed broccoli.
My husband loves salmon. He said this was better than any he has had in a restaurant. And it's really simple. I left out the onion but it was great.
Love this combination but then again we love garlic and onions. Would probably saute onions a little first tho - anyway it is a great recipe and healthy too!!! Thanks for submitting
This was terrific. I made a few changes. I cooked in a skillet with some olive oil the onion and garlic and added some portobello and button mushrooms then added them on top of the salmon per the recipe instructions. It was wonderful. I made the same thing with chicken for my husband since he doesn't like salmon and he liked his too.