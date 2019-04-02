Dijon Garlic Salmon

Salmon is delightful with Dijon mustard, garlic, onion, and a bit of tarragon. I created this dish for the low-carb diet I was on. Enjoy!!

By Randy Fortel

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray a 9x13 inch pan with cooking spray.

  • Arrange the salmon skin side down in the prepared pan, and lightly coat with the Dijon mustard. Place the garlic and onion slices on the salmon fillets. Season with tarragon, salt, and pepper.

  • Bake 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until salmon is easily flaked with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
310 calories; protein 29.7g; carbohydrates 8.6g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 82.5mg; sodium 727.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (213)

Most helpful positive review

Shila
Rating: 4 stars
01/12/2008
this was a great recipie the only change i made was that instead of mincing all 4 cloves of garlic i minced 2 and sliced 2. i then cut slits in the salmon and put the garlic slices in the slits. to help flavor the intire salmon. then i used the minced cloves on top like the recipie says Read More
Helpful
(88)

Most helpful critical review

WhatADish
Rating: 3 stars
12/01/2005
This was ok. I didn't like the flavors of dijon mustard and salmon together. It wasn't terrible though. I sauteed the onions first which added to the flavor in a good way. Served with whole wheat couscous and steamed broccoli. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Reviews:
Reviews:
Shila
Rating: 4 stars
01/11/2008
this was a great recipie the only change i made was that instead of mincing all 4 cloves of garlic i minced 2 and sliced 2. i then cut slits in the salmon and put the garlic slices in the slits. to help flavor the intire salmon. then i used the minced cloves on top like the recipie says Read More
Helpful
(88)
BLUE4
Rating: 4 stars
02/04/2004
Great recipe if you are a garlic and onions lover-which I am. Consideration for the general public prevented me from rating this 5 star. Heart smart and definitely full of flavor. Next time I make it I will take it a step further and add crushed red pepper for a little zip. Thanks for sharing:) Read More
Helpful
(73)
KOALAGIRL
Rating: 4 stars
04/05/2007
Instead of tarragon, I used Herbes de Provence. I've never used that blend of herbs before and all I can say is WOW. It's a bit pricey, but the flavor these herbs bring to the dish is outstanding. My salmon turned out more like mustard-crusted, but it was delicious. Such an easy recipe with fabulous taste. Read More
Helpful
(66)
Casey M
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2009
Another good option for cooking Salmon. I made a "Dijonaise" of light mayo and Dijon with a bunch of chopped garlic. Other than that...used the individual spices suggested by others rather than seasoning salt. A splash of white wine didn't hurt the moisture aspect any and adds to a mayo/dijon/garlic/wine sauce albeit not of a large volume. Read More
Helpful
(31)
DC
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2007
This recipe is easy and great. I use oregano instead of tarragon. Read More
Helpful
(28)
WhatADish
Rating: 3 stars
11/30/2005
This was ok. I didn't like the flavors of dijon mustard and salmon together. It wasn't terrible though. I sauteed the onions first which added to the flavor in a good way. Served with whole wheat couscous and steamed broccoli. Read More
Helpful
(17)
candy_dav
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2006
My husband loves salmon. He said this was better than any he has had in a restaurant. And it's really simple. I left out the onion but it was great. Read More
Helpful
(15)
EILISH40
Rating: 5 stars
05/15/2009
Love this combination but then again we love garlic and onions. Would probably saute onions a little first tho - anyway it is a great recipe and healthy too!!! Thanks for submitting Read More
Helpful
(13)
Dana Elizabeth Feller Williams
Rating: 5 stars
02/19/2004
This was terrific. I made a few changes. I cooked in a skillet with some olive oil the onion and garlic and added some portobello and button mushrooms then added them on top of the salmon per the recipe instructions. It was wonderful. I made the same thing with chicken for my husband since he doesn't like salmon and he liked his too. Read More
Helpful
(12)
