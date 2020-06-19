Ultimo's No-Bake Blueberry Squares
This is an excellent no bake cheesecake dessert with blueberries. Easy to make, and looks beautiful when served.
This was sooooooooo good! I changed a few things. I used light cream cheese and whipped topping to reduce fat and calories. I also used only one tablespoon of sugar in the graham cracker crust and slightly reduced the amount of sugar in the filling, while adding more lemon juice (a full teaspoon). This recipe was creamy yet light, and full of cheesy blueberry goodness! The whole pan was gone by morning, and only four people shared it. **ETA** I made this several more times for my diabetic aunt and mother. I subsituted 3/4 cup of splenda for the sugar, and it was JUST AS GOOD! We also tried it with blackberries and sliced strawberries, and it was still absolutely delicious!Read More
I hadn't read the reviews before I made it today - there is nothing wrong with the flavor but I really thought I did something wrong because the fruit filling did not firm up at all. It's kind of like eating a cheesecake mousse. The photo presently being used with this recipe actually looks pretty much like mine did. Doesn't really work well cutting into bars, I truly think it would work better being served in little pudding dishes. Also, as I read on one of the reviews, adding the vanilla was left out of the instructions so you could very well miss it. It did taste good, but I wished it would have had a more firm texture.Read More
Picked ton a blueberries and thought I'd try out this recipe. My only problem with is so far it that I think it's too sweet. (and I have a real sweet tooth!) Reducing the one cup of sugar by a bit probably would make it a little tastier, and adding a bit more lemon juice. The lemon favour is not even there at all.
This is an easy and delicious recipe that we've made several times and everyone loves it! We have made a few changes that make it even better. Most importantly, USE FRESH BLUEBERRIES or other fresh fruit! I like to make it in a 9 x 9 pan so the whole thing isn't quite so thick. For the crust, we like a bit more so we use 2 cups of graham crackers but keep the other ingredients the same. You can buy pre-crumbled graham crackers and it makes it so much easier! For the filling, we only use 3/4 cup sugar but we use a half teaspoon more of both vanilla and lemon juice. Believe me it makes a difference. Last thing, I've also made it with "lite" cream cheese and cool whip, and it's a little less rich but just as good, you can go either way. This dessert is so good and we're happy to have found it!
Yummy, cool and refreshing. I will make this again. I made the following changes...I used lowfat coolwhip and cream cheese, only 4TBSP butter in the crust, and only a scant 3/4 cup sugar in the filling. Used the juice of 1 lemon,note when you use lowfat ingreds. it will not firm enough to cut into squares, also an unbaked graham crust never holds its shape, so either bake at 350 for about 8mins or plan on having crumbs.
This was so good, with a few changes--doubled the cream cheese and whipped topping so it would fit in a 9x13 pan (left the sugar the same--it was way too sweet without). Increased lemon juice to 1 T, and I used fresh blueberries since they're in season. Got rave reviews from everyone!
Awesome recipe, Always a huge hit Some Helpful hints.... Bake your crust for about 10 mins at 350 helps hold it together. this is not needed but does help. Freeze your squares, then take them out of the freezer about and hour before serving cut into squares when just soft enough to get a knife through. Huge help!
This was excellent, I used fresh blueberries and 2 pkgs. of cream cheese and a 9x13 pan, I needed alot for a family reunion. Otherwise everything was the same. It a hit with the family. Pan was empty. Thanks for sharing!!!
I made this over and over last summer. It always disappears! I use a few blueberries and marachino cherries to decorate the top...instant party pleaser. FYI...IF YOU ARE A BEGINNER COOK...the recipe calls for 2tsps of vanilla extract but doesn't tell you when to add it...so just throw it in and give it a good mix before you add the blueberries.
Have made this at least a dozen times to rave reviews. Made it with Splenda for the diabetics in the family and no one can really tell the difference, also with lowfat cream cheese and cool-whip. Fresh blueberries are also great, as are raspberries. Have not tried strawberries, but I'd bet they are great, too.
We served this for the 4th of July and our guests loved it; The fam can't stay away from it either! To fix the soggy crust I cooked the crust in the microwave for a 1 or 2 min. then froze while I preped the filling. (can't call it no-bake if you use the oven to bake the crust, now can you?) Only things I changed about the filling was using pwd. sugar (1/2 c.) and 1/4 reg. sugar. It was plenty sweet enough. Also added almond flavoring...personal obsession! :)
No crust necessary. Make the filling and eat it out of a bowl. You can also fill parfait cups and add crushed graham crackers or granola. Very Good!
Totally easy. Totally yummy. So easy to adapt to your diet/taste. I used 12 ounces of lowfat cream cheese, maybe 1/3 cup sugar, both vanilla and lemon extract, a couple Tblsp lemon juice and fat free cool whip. I'd give it 10 stars if I could.
I made these at my sister's tonight and she has a picky 2 yr. old running around. After dinner this was ready and he loved it! Along with my sister and I. But I did not add as much sugar as the recipe called for. I only used 1/2 a cup in instead of the full 1 cup and 1 tablespoon in the crust instead of the 3 tablespoons. I will also use more fruits in the future. I will be making these in the future! Thank you very much!
So delish & divine! I can't wait to try it with raspberries or blackberries. Very quick & easy. The graham cracker crust was a bit thick for me so I will be making it thinner in the future. Yummo!
I was not impressed with this recipe at all. I did read the reviews and reduced the sugar and increased the vanilla flavoring and lemon juice, also used 2 pkgs. of cream cheese. I'm sure there has to be other recipes that would be tastier than this one. Will not make this one again. OK, I lied. I tried it again and everyone loved it. I increased the graham crackers to 2 cups, eliminated the sugar in the crust. Used a 9x13 pan. Put crust in freezer while making the filling. Used 2 pkgs. cream cheese, 1 1/2 Tbls. lemon juice & vanilla, left blueberries and whipped topping & sugar as stated. Put it in freezer, sliced easily while still frozen and everyone raved. I guess I will be making this often this summer.
This recipe was so easy and so good. We served it at the fourth of July and it was gone in a flash. People are still emailing me asking for the recipe. Yum!
This is a good quick recipe that can be adapted to a few other fruits and crusts. I used light cream cheese and light coolwhip and used half blueberries and raspberries. I made a ground almond crust with grated lemon peel in it which I cooked then cooled before putting in the filling and it was enjoyed by all. Thanks!
Very good, it just needed a bit longer than an hour for the blueberries to thaw in the pie right, overnight works better. Otherwise you need to sit it out before eating for a bit.
This was AMAZING! Rave reviews from family and friends. Per other review suggestions I only used 3/4 C sugar, tripled lemon juice and doubled vanilla. For crust used 2 cups graham cracker crumbs and used 9 x 13 pan.
This was *delicious*. I, too, cut down on the sugar just as a precaution and it was quite yummy. It never actually firmed up, though, and I even put it in the freezer instead of the fridge for an hour. I think it was my fault though because I forgot about the lemon juice/salt/vanilla extract until after I'd already put in the blueberries. I think maybe increasing the lemon juice will help it to firm up some more too. But it was still a delicious dessert! Will definitely make again.
Absolutely yummy!! I brought this dish to a woman's group, devoured in 10 minutes and had many requests for the recipe. I did cut down on the sugar and I also had to increase the amount of graham cracker crust for my 8 inch square pan.
A perfect summertime dessert--it has always come out perfect for me. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
This is a fabulous dessert for those hot days you don’t want to run your oven. For presentation purposes and ease of serving, I made individual cheesecakes in small glasses. I wish the glasses I used were plainer, so you can see the appealing swirled cheesecake filling. Should you decide to do this in individual glasses, I recommend that you gently press the graham cracker crumb mixture instead of packing it down, otherwise you may need a jack hammer.
It's better than I expected. I did bake the crust for about 10 minutes and used 1 1/2 cup fresh strawberries and 1 1/2 cup frozen blueberries. I liked the frozen blueberry effect of turning the mixture a light purple color, looks and tastes great. Kids liked it too, wasn't too much of a cream cheese flavor.
My entire family loves this light refreshing dessert. I make it every year with my fresh blueberries. I do add a little more lemon & a 1/4 less sugar to the recipe for my personal taste. I have also used Splenda in place of sugar which is just as good. This is a keeper
Excellent! I used fresh blueberries, about a carton and a half. Other than that, did not change anything. I will absolutely make it again.
First of all..I will never use blueberries again with this recipie. It just didn't taste good at all..but the other part..cool whip with cream cheese and sugar was yummy..gonna try it with a diffrent fruit. Also wouldn't hold up in squares well..it was so mushy and gushy and didn't stay well together. No lemon juice on mine.. Only thing to change..add more something to the crust and change the fruit!
Great recipe! I cut back on the sugar slightly, as other reviewers recommended and it turned out beautifully. The cream cheese mixture has a very nice texture. I've made it with fresh blueberries, with frozen raspberries, as well as fresh peaches just poured on top. It has been wonderful every way. I especiallly liked that I didn't have to heat up the kitchen!
An outstanding dessert! Simple, easy to make, and tastes AMAZING! Friends ate it and loved it.. will definately make again!!
Great recipe! My only complaint was that it was practically impossible to get the graham cracker crust out of the pan without destroying the whole thing. It all tasted the same anyway, so it didn't impair our ability to enjoy this wonderful dessert. I used a glass casserole dish...next time I will try a metal pan and grease it with cooking spray...perhaps the crust will come out easier.
This was great!!!! Didn't change a thing stuck to the original recipe and it was absolutely great!
This dessert is amazing. It is a cheesecake taste without the heaviness. Excellent! I made it and served it to our company and it was all gone.....yummy!
This was great. I will be making it very soon i am sure of that. Thank You so much.I did cut back on the sugar and used lite cream cheese and whip cream.very yummy
Easy to make and tasted great, perfekt for a hot summer day. The only change I made was that I had a pie crust at home and used that instead of making one with the graham crackers. My husband loved it and he is not to crazy about blueberries. Will make again and its just as good in pie pieces.
I wanted to test this before I take it to a potluck on Friday, and it is delicious! I took the advice of other reviewers and cut the sugar to 3/4 cup, used light cream cheese and whipped topping, and increased the lemon juice to 3/4 tsp. It came out a little thick for an 8 inch pan, but I'll be sure not to add all the filling to the pan when I make it again. But it's quick, easy to make, and delicious!!
Okay, but not spectacular. Makes a good quick dessert when you don't have a lot of time.
Oh my goodness! This is awesome. This doesn't cut real pretty but what the heck I would eat it with a spoon, it's that good. I did follow some of the reviews by baking the graham crust at 350 for 8 minutes, used one tablespoon of sugar in the graham cracker crust, 3/4 cup of sugar in the mixture with 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and 2 1/2 teaspoons of vanilla extract. Perfect.
If you're wanting your guests to rave over your dish...well then this is the one to serve. It was received with everyone taking 2nds, 3rds, and 4ths of these refreshing mouth quenchers. I did only add 3/4's of a cup of sugar to the filling as suggested by another member and I used the 4 tablespoons of butter in the crust along with baking the crust for 8 min. at 350 degrees which made the crust hold together very nicely. I did only have 2 cups of blueberries and it still turned out very nice..in fact i think it was better with only 2 cups because you were able to enjoy the filling itself a little better and those who even didn't like blueberries enjoyed this treat!! This will definently go into one of my favorites!
Very tasty.
Hmmm... this tasted really good but was not even close to coming out in squares. It was total mush (yummy mush though). The only thing I did differently from the recipe is used chocolate graham crackers because I didn't have any regular. The chocolate flavor combined nicely with the rest. I'd love to try this again, but I'm not sure how to get it to come out the right consistency.
Did not change a thing. So delicious! Will be sharing with friends and family, and will continue making often.
Simple & Delicious!
Great recipe! Very similar to the cheesecake I grew up with, but I was looking for something with no sweetened condensed milk because of lactose intolerance. I used coconut whipped cream, and only used 1/4 cup sugar because I didn't want to taste the sugar. Next time I might not use any sugar at all, as I don't think it's needed. I also used crushed chocolate flavored graham crackers to give it a little more flavor. I baked my crust for a few minutes so it would hold together, but this may have been a mistake because it stuck to the pan - almost needed a chisel to get it off. Last summer we picked 10 gallons of wild blueberries, so this was a delicious way to use some of them up.
Made this delicious dessert several times and making again tonight. Very easy to make and my company love it.
Really good! Small changes I made: I used half the sugar and 2-3 tsp of lemon juice. Thanks!
really good,made 2 cups of graham crackers and used 2- 8 oz.pkg of cream cheese, might make it 2 1/2 cups of crackers next time. also baked crackers for 8 mins at 350 degrees
Great way to use up extra berries. Very sweet though
I found this to be super easy to make and super easy to adjust to your own taste or ingredients. In my case I used frozen salmonberries from a few seasons before and pumpkin spice cream cheese I had in the back of my cheese drawer. Worked out great. I've made some graham cracker crusts before that didn't stick well, but this one held firm really well and perhaps even too well in some spots and my worry about the frozen berries thawing into the dessert to make things soggy actually made the last helpings' crusts the PERFECT consistency for my personal taste. Will definitely make again.
Truly delicious. I am also going to try this with other frozen fruits. Just wondering though if anyone has tried to freeze this recipe.
These are one of my favorites! Makes a great dessert, but also good for a bfast/brunch. I added the blueberries still very frozen....next time I will let them thaw a little so it gives off the blue-purple color when stirred in. Looks very pretty that way. I also made a little extra graham cracker crust because I like lots of crust. They are delicious and very easy to make.
MAKE SURE CREAM CHEESE AND COOL WHIP ARE THAWED EASIER TO STIR IT ALL TOGETHER. WIFE LOVED IT!!
Made this dessert for a dinner party and it was a hit! I followed the advice of other reviewers and cut the sugar in half for both the crust and the filling. I also increased the lemon juice to 1.5 tsp and made note to add the vanilla, which was left out of the instructions. I baked the crust in a 350 degrees oven for 10 minutes and let cool before adding the filling. The recipe calls for frozen blueberries. When mixed in to the filling it turns the mixture purple and doesn't look like the photo, but it was fabulous all the same. I guess if using fresh fruit it should be frozen first in order to make the filling become more solid for cutting into squares. I would make this recipe again. Super easy and delicious!
Absolutely delicious!! Made this several times.
Made this recipe for a potluck, and it was OUTSTANDING. I put mine in the fridge overnight. Thanks for this wonderful recipe!
Awesome! Baking the crust definately helps in serving but a great dessert doesn't get much easier than this. I cant wait to try it with other fruit!
This had a really good taste to it. I used splenda instead of sugar.
My son loved it. I used lowfat cream cheese and lowfat whipped topping to reduce the fat grams. I'll be making it again...soon!
Choo Choo! Next stop... my thighs! But I dont even care! This recipe tastes so good and is so easy to make! I backed the sugar off a bit everytime I had to add it and it turned out very tasty and not too sweet!
This received rave reviews when I took it to a potluck. I did miss adding the vanilla as it was omitted in the directions, and the frozen blueberries turned the filling purple. (It was very hot the day I made it.) I will make it again, using fresh blueberries, less sugar, baking the crust for about 10 minutes to firm it, and freeze it since it was a little watery. This will be 5 stars with some minor tweaks.
Absolutely pure heaven in my mouth.
This is the best summer dessert ever. I use whipped cream and half cup powdered sugar instead of regular sugar, seems to make it creamier and more fluffy.
I served this at a party and it got rave reviews. I love that it's so simple to assemble.
This recipe was just what I was looking for. Something easy to make and to use up all the blueberries I just picked. I did make a few changes though. Instead of making the crust myself, I bought two premade graham cracker crusts. I also used two packages of cream cheese instead of just one. Same flavor, it just makes it easier to cut. All in all, it's a very delicious dessert for summer.
It's a sloppy mess !!! The ingredients called for 2 teasp of vanilla but it wasn't included in the directions-maybe it was too much liquid
My family loves this dessert. I have made it twice, once with frozen wild blueberries and once with fresh chopped strawberries. Both ways were very good. I only use 1/2 cup sugar in the topping and none in the crust and it's still very sweet.
easy and delicious dessert...i used a pre-made pie graham crust, lo-fat cream cheese, lite cool-whip and only 3/4 cup sugar....tasted awesome with fresh blueberries, too...
I made this dish and it was wonderful. The blueberries really balance the sweetness of the other ingredients. Very yummy.
Great easy recipe. I've made it twice and both times people have asked for recipe. Wife's card club loved it. Works well in a 10" springform pan.
This tastes terrific just as the recipe calls for. The only change I made was to scatter a hand full of blueberries on top.
