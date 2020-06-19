Ultimo's No-Bake Blueberry Squares

This is an easy and delicious recipe that we've made several times and everyone loves it! We have made a few changes that make it even better. Most importantly, USE FRESH BLUEBERRIES or other fresh fruit! I like to make it in a 9 x 9 pan so the whole thing isn't quite so thick. For the crust, we like a bit more so we use 2 cups of graham crackers but keep the other ingredients the same. You can buy pre-crumbled graham crackers and it makes it so much easier! For the filling, we only use 3/4 cup sugar but we use a half teaspoon more of both vanilla and lemon juice. Believe me it makes a difference. Last thing, I've also made it with "lite" cream cheese and cool whip, and it's a little less rich but just as good, you can go either way. This dessert is so good and we're happy to have found it!