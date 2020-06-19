Ultimo's No-Bake Blueberry Squares

This is an excellent no bake cheesecake dessert with blueberries. Easy to make, and looks beautiful when served.

By U L T I M O B A K E R X

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the graham cracker crumbs and 3 tablespoons of sugar. Mix in the melted butter. Sprinkle evenly into the bottom of a 9 inch square baking dish, and pack down into a solid crust.

  • In a large bowl, beat cream cheese with 1 cup of sugar until smooth. Stir in salt and lemon juice. Fold in the whipped topping until well blended, then fold in the frozen blueberries. Spoon over the crust in the baking dish, and spread evenly. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before slicing into squares and serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 28.2g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 30.7mg; sodium 170.2mg. Full Nutrition
