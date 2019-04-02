Apricot Chops

1 of 141

Rating: 5 stars I've also made this with chicken and it turns out great. Love the sweet/sour taste. Catalina dressing is a version of french dressing you put on a lettuce salad. I've also used Russian dressing. These are tomato (ketchup) based (orange/red in color)...I think the catalina has a little more of a "bite" to it than the french. I found a recipe for catalina dressing so you have some idea what the ingredients are or perhaps if you cannot find it to purchase, you can make some. Catalina Dressing: 1 cup sugar, 2 teasoon salt, dash paprika, 1/2 teaspoon chili powder, 1/2 teaspoon celery seed, 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard, grated onion to taste, 1/2 cup white vinegar, 2/3 cup ketchup, 1 cup vegetable oil. Put all ingredients into a blender and mix. Store in a jar in refrigerator. I wish this site had a message board area where we could ask questions about ingredients or a process in a recipe we don't understand. Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars These were delicious. My only comment is that the sauce mixture made an awful lot. I would probably half all the ingredients for it. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful! The sauce can accomodate up to 6 pork chops nicely. We love this recipe. Such a nice change from the usual pork chop dish. We love this over a bed of white rice. If you can't find Catalina dressing use Russian it is close just not quite as spicy. I also seem to have trouble finding Apricot Jam so I substitute preserves and it works just fine. I season the pork chops in salt pepper and garlic powder prior to browning. You can add a splash of soy sauce to this if you want to. This has a nice sweet and sour taste to it my mouth is watering just writing this! Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars Great everyday pork chop recipe! Very quick & easy - Tangy too! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This was wonderful. I took others advice and lowered the temp down to 350. I also used boneless pork chops. YUMMY!! I am going to make this again and again! So tender!!! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars You can alter this recipe by using a boneless pork roast instead of chops and the flavor is still wonderful. Also, try using french dressing or fat free dressing, you will also get tasty results. One of my favorite recipes. Helpful (9)

Rating: 3 stars I made this exactly according to the recipe except that I followed the advice of others and reduced the temperature to 350 and cooked for about half an hour. If your chops are less than a full inch thick be sure to check them early; mine were probably closer to 3/4" thick and I felt they were a tad bit overdone even with the reduced temp/time. I couldn't find apricot jam and had to make do with preserves but I don't really think that makes much difference. While the taste was a little more fiery than we usually care for we did eat it all up in one night and I will probably make it again. I think the Catalina dressing AND pepper together were what made it a little on the too-spicy side for us; next time I'll skip the pepper and see if it makes a difference. I may also use more apricot to make it a little sweeter. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars This was one of the best pork chop reicipes I've ever made and very easy. It was very flavorful and I will definitely make it again. Helpful (6)