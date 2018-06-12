Grilled Tofu Sandwich
Great sandwich when you're short on time and hungry!!
I made this sandwich last night for my sister. I'm vegan- and I also don't use or like mayo. I put a bit more soy sauce on the tofu. I put Goddess salad dressing on the mayo side and fresh spinach under the tomato slice. I did use mayo on my sister's sandwich & it came out all yummy & crispy. I think this is a nice light sandwich that is quite good & very easy to make!
This is really good. I was also my fist time eating tofu. Very tasty. My only problem was the Tahini. I like tahini but on this it is too gritty. I suggest mayonaise on both sides. I also used about a T of shredded mozzerella on my sandwich. YUM!
This was pretty good and the easiness factor is a big benefit! I'll definitely make it again when I'm in a pinch!
I've just become a vegetarian and I was looking for something to eat while the rest of my family is having hamburgers/hot dogs. I thought the sandwich was pretty good. Next time, I might try adding some basil and a drop of balsamic vinegar.
Mmm, this was pretty yum. I didn't have pita bread so I used tortillas. Note to self: Tortilla burn if you broil them for 4 minutes. =P Other than that self-induced disaster, they were delicious.
Pretty good! Quick & filling. I will make again, but add additional veggies (lettuce, peppers, onion) after it's broiled to add a little texture. I made on whole wheat because I didn't have pita bread and it was a smidge soggy. I think bread should be toasted first if you sub.
I'm not much of a fan of tahini, but the tofu and tomatoes help to balance it out. Given Crazy Z's suggestion for more soy sauce and CARRIEZ's for adding mozzarella, this is an excellent treat.
An array of flavours makes for a nice sandwich here. The tahini really makes this sandwich. I didn't have pita bread so I used whole grain gluten free sandwich bread. I also drained the tofu and lightly grilled it. The only issue for me was that it only gets toasted on one side under the broiler. Next time I will lightly toast the bread before assembling the sandwich. Do not pass up this sandwich, it will not let you down. Thank you Cindy for this nice recipe.
First time eating tofu and leaving a review. I used light Mayo, Garlic Tahini and light soy sauce and a slice of avocado. Just great, filling, super tasty.
Delicious! I added caramelized onions and swapped the pita for French bread because that's what I had.
Loved this. Tried this when I had leftover tofu from another recipe. Was tricky getting the tahini on pita without dripping everywhere (I stirred and stirred and stirred). Will definitely make it again.
