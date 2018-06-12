Grilled Tofu Sandwich

4.5
13 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 6
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Great sandwich when you're short on time and hungry!!

Recipe by Cindy

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat your oven's broiler.

  • Split the pita breads in half so that you have 4 round pieces. Spread mayonnaise on one half of each one, and tahini on the other half. Place tomato slices onto the mayonnaise halves, and sprinkle with a pinch of salt. Place 2 slices of tofu onto the tahini halves, and sprinkle a few drops of soy sauce over. Place the open sandwiches on a large baking sheet.

  • Broil in the preheated oven until hot and bread is slightly toasted, about 4 minutes. Close the halves of each sandwich together, and cut into wedges to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
549 calories; protein 19.5g; carbohydrates 44g; fat 34.9g; cholesterol 7.9mg; sodium 582.6mg. Full Nutrition
