Stuffed Butternut Squash

I developed this recipe using a few of my favorite ingredients. This is an easy to prepare vegan recipe that creates a very balanced meal, and is great served with a green salad. In addition, it's a delicious dish that will be enjoyed by vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike.
I converted this recipe to a casserole by chunking up the cooked squash and mixing it into the stuffing. We were taking it to a potluck and it just seemed like it would be easier to serve that way. I also subbed zuccini for the brussel sprouts, and used a cup of brown rice. Everyone really liked it, and my husband loved it! Considering how hard it is to get him to eat vegetables some days, that's quite an accomplishment.
Very interesting recipe! I liked the combination of brussels, carrots and rice, and also the idea of the chickpeas (but not so sure about the taste of chickpeas in this). However, I just couldn't add all the turmeric. I thought about an 1/8 tsp. was plenty. Any other seasoning suggestions? Curry was good too.
I was hesitant to try this recipe, because it seemed unusual. I decided to go ahead based on the other reviews, and I am so glad that I did. We loved it! The only changes I made are the following: (1) I added a small amount of finely chopped onion, and sauteed this with the garlic before adding the other veggies. (2) I shredded the carrots instead of julienning them (3) I added some small broccoli florets (4) I did not cover the squash with foil when I baked it (gets plenty soft) (5) I added some shredded cheese on top after stuffing, and re-baked at 350 for about 15 minutes.
I didn't have all of the ingredients on hand (garbanzo beans, carrots, sprouts, soy milk, tamari, turmeric) so I modified it by just using brown rice, a cup of frozen green beans, regular milk, and soy sauce. It was sooo easy to make and turned out very tasty. A nice romantic meal if you serve with two forks.
This was a great fall-time seasonal recipe, especially for those living in the midwest as brussel's sprouts, winter squash and garlic are all being harvested. I used unsweetened almond milk instead of soy milk, and upped all the spices, two-fold. Lastly, I didn't want to deal with the messiness of the squash halves - I was in a hurry - so I peeled and cubed the squash, and baked everything together. Cubing increased surface area of the squash, decreasing the bake time, and made it easier to eat in my mind...a better mixing of the flavors. My partner topped his with parmeasan and I ate mine with plain yogurt.
This is a simple but flavorful recipe. I made a few changes though. I added a chicken bullion cube to the squash water. I used brown rice instead. Zucchini instead of brussels sprouts. Soy sauce instead of tamari. Curry instead of turmeric. I also added green pepper and green onion. My friend loved it.
OMG!! This is so good!!! I made some changes based on what I had on hand. Used coconut milk instead of soy, peas instead of the sprouts, and brown rice. Also used 2 cups frozen butternut squash, which I boiled separately, added some sauteed onion, and cooked it all as a casserole. With the coconut milk, you could sub curry powder for the turmeric, though it was great with the turmeric. Will definitely make this many times!
Like another reviewer, I didn't stuff the squash--I just mixed the cubed squash with the other veggies. I used brown rice because that's all I had. It was ok, tasty and filling, but not spectacular. Update: I added another star. I made it again, followed the recipe more closely, and it was much better.
Yummy. I used teryaki/soy sauce instead of tamari and added peas (omitted brussel sprouts). Might as well just cook the rice in the sauce with the carrots though, and then trow the peas in the last 3 minutes.
I've made this a few times now, and we really like it. It's pretty easy (just takes some time to cook the squash). I use soy sauce instead of tamari. Next time, I will cube the squash instead of stuffing it- seems that it might be easier to eat that way.
This was so good! I used lentils with a bouillon cube instead of garbanzo beans and I added onions and 2x the garlic. The flavor of this dish was amazing! Maybe my squash was gigantic but this made 4 servings for me!
Like other reviewers, I chopped up the butternut squash and put it in a casserole. I did not have Tamari so I substituted dark and light soy sauce. The stuffing/rice mixture was excellent. Our family was equally divided on whether we liked it or not. I'm thinking butternut squash is an aquired taste. I would definitely make this again but perhaps leave off the squash altogether.
It was good, however it came out very salty even though I added no salt. I addvise everyone to try to compensate the saltiness of the tamari sauce. The whole meal took 1:40 hrs. I advise to start baking the squash at least 30 minutes before everything else. My squash took around 1:25 mins to cook :S
This is a very easy, filling and nice vegetarian recipie. I added some chopped onion as other reviewers suggested, and sprinkled some grated romano cheese over the top before baking the casserole. It is very tasty and I would definitely make this recipie again..
I try to cook for my vegetarian brother once in a while. He is pretty plane would describe him as the meat and potatoes kind of guy if he ate meat but even he enjoyed this meal and my mom and I loved it. I added some zucchini and feta cheese on top. Two thumbs up
These ingredients were perfect together. I did follow other suggestions and roasted all the veggies, diced up (except I used whole garlic cloves) and then added to garbanzo beans and sauce, along with the cooked rice. So wonderful
This was a delicious treat. I did make some modified tweaks: instead of tamari (have no idea to find it in my local grocery store) I've used soy sauce. Since I'm not a big fan of brussel sprouts, I too used zucchini. I've also used Aldi's Basmatic rice. I didn't see any instructions on how to scoop the mixture into the squash and placed it on top instead. Since I have leftovers for one squash, I would have to try it that way.
soooo good! used brown rice, almond milk and peas instead of brussel sprouts because I didn't have any - but am excited to try them next time - doubled the tamari/milk sauce and added some cumin and cayenne with the turmeric. delicious!
Very nice. Also diced my squash into a casserole. Cooked wild rice in organic veg broth with the garlic and carrots. Sub'd kale for Brussels sprouts and skipped the milk -- used a few teaspoons of olive oil with the tamari and turmeric to coat the squash, chickpeas, green onions, and kale in the casserole. Added the rice to the dish after it was baked -- took maybe 30-45 minutes to cook the squash. Everyone liked it. It was also good topped with some shredded organic chicken breasts with roasted green chilies, diced onion, dried tomatoes (cooked with the breasts), oregano, and cumin, etc. Yum.
My husband and I liked this recipe a lot! I really don't think I'd call it "stuffed" since you actually can't stuff it ~ you have such little room (where the seeds were) ~ it ends up sort of overflowing onto the top of the squash. No matter, still delish. I think I will make it as a casserole type of dish next time, as one of the reviewers stated. Just for ease of making it. The only change I made was using milk (all we had was vanilla soy...I don't think that would have worked so well;).
I was excited to try this recipe because it had good reviews but I was disappointed. The flavor was salty and otherwise tasteless and my husband followed the recipe exactly. It’s possible we had a flavorless squash but the stuffing was still lacking either way.
My wife doesn’t like garbanzo beans and I don’t like Brussels sprouts, but we both cleaned our plates! This is really good and easy to make. The only substitution we made is brown rice, because we already had it in the house.
