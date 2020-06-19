Stuffed Butternut Squash

4.1
50 Ratings
  • 5 24
  • 4 19
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

I developed this recipe using a few of my favorite ingredients. This is an easy to prepare vegan recipe that creates a very balanced meal, and is great served with a green salad. In addition, it's a delicious dish that will be enjoyed by vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike.

Recipe by BMARYV

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
7 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 25 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Place squash in a baking dish with one inch of water, and cover with foil.

    Advertisement

  • Bake squash in the preheated oven for 1 hour, or until flesh is fork-tender. Keep warm.

  • In a saucepan, bring water to a boil. Add rice and stir. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, place Brussels sprouts, carrots, and garbanzo beans in a skillet over medium high heat. Stir together soy milk, tamari, turmeric, and garlic, and add to the skillet, tossing to coat. Cover, and simmer for 20 minutes, or until tender. Add a small amount of water or more soy-tamari mixture, as needed, to prevent drying out. Combine rice with vegetable mixture, and scoop into squash. Serve with additional tamari and season to taste. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
714 calories; protein 21.5g; carbohydrates 166.2g; fat 3g; sodium 1812.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022