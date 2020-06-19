Turkish Coffee Ice Cream
This recipe is an attempt to emulate 'Turkish Coffee Ice Cream' made by an ice cream maker in Santa Barbara, California. It comes very close. If you like coffee-flavored ice cream, you'll like this.
Creamy & luscious, with great coffee flavor ~ although I did change proportions of several ingredients. Instead of any instant, I used real Turkish coffee, which is ground to the finest grind possible ~ even finer than espresso! The coffee has about 10% cardamom powder added, so it is strongly flavored with it. (Some Turkish coffees have clove added instead, or no spice.) I basically made a Turkish coffee by simmering 3 Tblsp. of fine grinds in only 3/4 cup water with the sugar. The amounts of cream & sugar remained the same, but no more water was added, the milk was increased to 2-1/4 cups, & the yolks reduced to 4. I know! I've changed the original recipe enough & made my own, but it all started with this recipe. Thanks Marilyn Perzik! I highly recommend this unusual ice cream!Read More
I'm not sure why, but this wasn't all that good. Too sweet, I think. And the cream felt heavy and stuck on the roof of my mouth. It wasn't refreshing and yummy like most ice creams, rather it was sicky sweet and cloying. But the flavor itself was really good. (I mean, how can you go wrong...coffee, cream, sugar...yum.) Overcome the proportion and texture issues and this might have promise.Read More
Well this is the first time I've made ice cream and it turned out very well! It is EXTREMELY rich and creamy! Next time I will use less heavy cream as it does tend to coat the spoon and roof of your mouth. Not sure what the person did who said it tasted like ice... but mine was great! The ice cream was a little soft so I'll try using a little less sugar as I've been told the sugar will soften the ice cream. It is plenty sweet so using less sugar will not adversely affect the taste.
I did not care for this.
I have more a question/theory than an actual rating. I thought this a bit thin, is there by chance an error in amounts of ingredients? I think if it were 1/2 cup of water rather than 1 1/2 cups, it might make more sense. Can the author reply?
