Turkish Coffee Ice Cream

3.4
7 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This recipe is an attempt to emulate 'Turkish Coffee Ice Cream' made by an ice cream maker in Santa Barbara, California. It comes very close. If you like coffee-flavored ice cream, you'll like this.

Recipe by Marilyn Perzik

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
7 hrs
total:
7 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 quart
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring the water and sugar to a boil in a saucepan over high heat until the sugar dissolves and the syrup turns clear. Pour into a double boiler along with the cream and milk. Whisk until the syrup has dissolved into the milk, then whisk in the egg yolks and instant coffee until completely incorporated.

    Advertisement

  • Set the double boiler insert over (but not touching) a pan of gently simmering water. Cook, stirring constantly until the custard has thickened and will stick to the back of a spoon, about 10 minutes. Pour through a mesh strainer into a bowl and stir in the coffee grounds. Refrigerate several hours until cold.

  • Pour into an ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer's directions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
413 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 54.4g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 218.4mg; sodium 44.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022