Brussels Sprouts with Mushrooms
My husband and I adore Brussels sprouts and usually just steam them served with butter.
One sure way to ruin Brussels sprouts (or almost any vegetable for that matter) is to overcook them. This was perfect cooked for 7-10 minutes rather than 15. This is a good, basic recipe, made even better with the addition of garlic, sliced shallots,and crumbled, fried bacon. A little chopped, fresh, red bell pepper would be a nice splash of color too.
It was alright.
We prefer the Brussel Sprouts somewhat less tender at the start...We add some crushed garlic, and just steam the Brussel Sprouts about 5 - 6 minutes....Then saute all in a large frying pan till they are crisp tender...Also, can add some halved cherry or grape tomatoes at the end and sprinkle with parmesean cheese.
My husband is not a picky eater, however, he does not care for Bruseels Sprouts. I made this tonight for dinner and he actually went back for seconds! Very tasty. Thanks for the recipe.
Recipe was ruined with cooking instructions...to boil for 15 minutes. I took them out after 12 minutes and it was already overcooked. Otherwise the recipe has potential, but have had better brussels sprouts. Try sauteed brussel sprouts with garlic or shallots, add a little liquid (chicken stock or wine).
This was really good! I used olive oil instead of butter and steamed the brussels sprouts instead of boiling them until they were fork tender (about 7-8 minutes). I also used sliced mushrooms instead of whole. Very tasty! Will definitely be making this again.
Very good! I really loved the presentation this dish made. Next time, I'll try this recipe using fresh parsely and real lemon. (I used dried parsely and lemon concentrate.) The mushrooms seemed too big to leave whole so, I cut into chunky slices, which turned out excellent! Thank you for sharing this recipe. 4/2/06 I made this again, this time I grilled this dish and used about 2 cloves of fresh garlic, canned mushrooms, no lemon juice, and seaoned with onion powder, salt and pepper.
This was very good. I couldn't get fresh brussel sprouts so I used frozen and it still came out good. Next time I will use less butter. I don't think it needed that much.
This was an excellent way to serve brussel sprouts. The presentation is beautiful and I will make this again for my family although my 3 year old would have nothing to do with it. I'll also make this for company as it is yummy AND pretty. The key is the FRESH parsley and and lemon. Do not sub dried herbs or bottled juice.
I was looking for a brussels sprouts recipe, and this was delicious! I used Olivio instead of butter, and used less than the recipe called for. I also used dried parsley, and stirred some halved grape tomatoes in at the very end. I will definitely make this again.
I added some garlic salt and thinly sliced red peppers. Very good!
Pretty good. I used frozen brussels sprouts, and cooked according to the package - simmer in some water about 7 minutes. For sauteeing the mushrooms, I used 2 Tbsp. olive oil and only 1 Tbsp. butter. It was just the right amout and had great flavor. I also added some fresh minced garlic, which I think is a must!
This was great! As other viewers suggested I.... steamed instead of boiled (which is better nutritional value), added garlic, and cut the amount of butter. Thanks for the base recipe!
I've tried frozen and fresh... Definitely go with fresh if you can!! Makes a big difference. I hate soggy veggies. Being diabetic and always looking for something healthy AND yummy, this has become a staple in my diet. However, I Highly recommend cutting them in half after steaming or boiling them then cooking them on high heat flat side down in the butter. That would make it five! Personally, I like it with garlic salt and omitting the lemon juice. Delicious.
I love this recipe and so does my entire family. Whenever we have a family gathering, they always want me to make this dish. I add a little more salt to the water when boiling, but that's just me. This recipe is great! For those of you who didn't "care" for it, well that's just your opinion :)
As longs as the sprouts are not overcooked, this is a wonderful side dish!
Also, tried this same recipe but with fresh green beans...fabulous!
Very good. After reading some other reviews, I also added garlic, veggi bacon, and onion to the butter (and olive oil mixture). It was really good, especially since I am not a brussel sprout fan. My husband practically licked the serving bowl clean, although my kids wouldn't even touch it. They were mortally offended that I added sprouts AND mushrooms to their dinner plate. Oh well, what can you expect? =)
I found this a little dry. Next time I will try something to moisten a bit.
This is great! I used about 3 Tb (total) of olive oil and butter. (Would have been greasy for my taste with 5 Tb.) Added a clove of garlic, and skipped the parsley because I didn't have any. I did find the cook time to be too long. 7 minutes was plenty. Yummy way to cook brussels sprouts!
This was a very rich dish, and maybe a little over the top in that sense. I used the full 5 tablespoons of butter the recipe calls for, and even with 5 cups of brussel sprouts and double the mushrooms (I love mushrooms!) my husband and I thought I still could have used less butter. In the future, I'll probably cut the butter in half for our own family dinners. But, I'll probably keep it the same if I'm entertaining.
Very good, it was a little different than the roasted brussel sprouts I am used to, but this was delicious too.
I added mushrooms and garlic. Simply and great!
I made this exactly as written (besides boiling the brussels sprouts for about 5 minutes) and it was excellent! I used sliced baby portabella mushrooms. Can bacon and garlic be added like everyone seems to be doing? Sure, but I actually wanted to taste the brussels sprouts and mushrooms. Bacon and garlic will cover a lot of that earthy flavor. The lemon juice was a great touch and gave the perfect amount of tartness.
I made this last night I added garlic salt and red peppers . I steamed them for about 9 mins. I would made them again !
Perfect... I can eat them as an entree and I did..
Really easy and sooo good. Didn't have parsley so I didn't add that. It all came together so nicely as one of our Christmas sides with ham. Will do this one again for sure.
This Veggie dish is very tasty. I prepared it with olive oil instead of butter. It was yummy :-) Thanks to the submitter.
This recipe is quick and easy. I never thought of adding lemon juice but it really brought out the flavors of the brussel sprouts. My husband went back for seconds! I will use this recipe again and again plus share it with my friends and family. Thank You.
Great recipe, thanks! Of course I already love Brussels sprouts and that helps, but this is a great way to prepare them. I made this for Thanksgiving and heard words like awesome around the table! I agree with others that it's important to not overcook Brussels sprouts. I always cut the largest ones in half and then steam the batch til tender and bright green. Mmmmn.
It was my first time cooking brussels. People liked them, I was happy with the result. Will make them again...
*sighs* wow lol i am 17 and normally teens dont eat brusseles sprouts bout YUMMY! lol I cooked them last night....great one ty ty ty!
My brussel sprouts were a little mushy. Next time I won't cook them so long. I used a whole stick of butter and added a few more mushrooms. This was a GREAT recipe. Even my boyfriend who doesn't like brussel sprouts enjoyed this dish.
I like Brussels Sprouts but my spouse doesn't like them. This recipe changed her mind. In fact she is making this recipe as I write this! Since I am following Weight Watchers we substituted light smart balance for the butter - turns out to be 1pt/serv.
I made this for a special dinner with my husband. The only thing I changed was to use portabella mushrooms. We both enjoyed this dish. Definitely a keeper.
Nice simple way to spruce up brussel sprouts. After reading reviews, used sliced mushrooms & steamed brussels instead. Will definitely make again.
I will steam the brussel sprouts next time, rather than boiling. Couldnt get enough of the moisture out for my liking. Great idea, though. We enjoyed it!!
Loved it. Added some sauteed onion and garlic in the beginning for some more flavor. Thanks for sharing.
The only reason I am giving this 5 stars is because for it to be brussels sprouts it was GREAT! My son ate them like candy. I am not really a brussel sprouts person but there were none left on the plate. Definitely will cook again!
Love this recipe. I never quite liked brussel sprouts until trying them this way. I usually saute sliced cremini mushrooms with half of an onion(diced) in a mixture of olive oil and butter. Fresh or dried parsley depending on whats in my refrigerator. Good with or without the lemon juice.
This is the only way I will eat brussel sprouts, and this recipe is delicious.
Excellent! Excellent and Easy! My entire family and guests loved this dish for Thanksgiving.
Fantastic!! This not only tasted excellent, but was also both quick and easy!!! We really liked this!
Steamed them instead of boiling; great combination, yummy!
Simple and Tasty Brussel Sprouts. Everyone really enjoyed this dish
My family loves Brussels Sprouts and Mushrooms. I tend to over cook the Brussels Spout and no use enough Mushrooms. I like this recipe its easy, I'll use it again.
Yummy! I love brussel sprouts, just steamed, but all of us need to jazz things up a bit and this was great. I went much lighter on the butter and chose margarine and a lot less of it since I am watching fat and calories. I also went a little heavy on the lemon juice simply b/c I love acidic flavors. I'll be making this often!
Added other veggies .... broccoli, zucchini & left over carrots. Steam only for 5-7 minutes, little garlic, feta, tsp onion, finish in frying pan. Sprinkle with parm cheese.
It was very good. I will be serving it for Thanksgiving dinner.
I microwaved the sprouts, then added the sauteed mushrooms. It was very good.
This was only my 3rd time eating brussel sprouts let alone cook them. I really loved them! The only thing different I did was add some garlic and eliminated the parsely since I didn't have any. The lemon juice on top was delicious! I did clean off the outer leaves and then steamed them in the microwave for about 7 minutes. Delicious!
Delicious, and I didn't think I liked brussel sprouts!
This was a fast and easy item to make. It really spices up Buessel sprouts really good!
Made this for Thanksgiving (Oct12 in Canada)It was easy tasty and great.
I cook this now all the time. A great treatment of Brussels sprouts.
We liked this recipe as far as brussel sprouts go. I cut up my mushrooms into slices,after I started with the whole mushroom and then noticed that only the tops were browning and not cooking the bottoms. Maybe I was suppose to pull out the stems because that would work too. Anyways, good recipe!
I added garlic to the butter when I was cooking the mushrooms and did not add the lemon and parsley. It was very good.
Two things... 1) Don't boil for 15 minutes unless you want mush, I boiled for about 5-6 and finished in the saute pan. 2) There is no need for 5 tbls of butter, about half is plenty. Overall pretty good, I had all the ingredients on hand to use so it worked, not sure if I'll make again.
I really liked this recipe. I boiled them for 10 minutes instead of 15 and I used less butter because I really love the taste of the greens and mushrooms. Really love the two together though!
OUTSTANDING! I'm making this for a dinner party this weekend! WOW!
I hate brussel sprouts. I love these. per other reviews, I steamed frozen 5 min, added mushrooms, garlic lemon and bacon in saute pan...few grape tomatoes for color. it is ridiculously good.
great recipe, i used frozen sprouts. i sauted onion, mushrooms, garlice and bacon in the butter then added the sprouts in to get a little more flavor!
Easy and tastes good. I don't really care for brussel sprouts, though.
My father said brussel sprouts are normally a negative 3 but this recipe made them at least a 2. For those of us that already liked brussel sprouts, we loved it!
Made for Xmas dinner--very easy to make and everyone loved it.
We love this recipe - even my husband, who does not like brussels sprouts, loves it! I have made this several times, but this last time I steamed the halved sprouts & sauteed some chopped onions before adding mushrooms to the pan. I didn't use the parsley or lemon juice & it was a HIT!!!
This was great, but I added too much lemon juice. Next time, I think about 1 or 2 tbsp should do it.
This is a really good side dish. I hadn't had Brussels sprouts in years and wanted to find a good recipe for them and this worked very well. I think next time I may put some butter on the Brussels sprouts as well as the mushrooms.
Great Recipe! I used garlic butter rather than plain butter and added a little brown sugar ~ really good stuff .... even the kids loved them!
delicious!
Made this for Thanksgiving dinner yesterday. We are big fans of Brussels sprouts, and this is a great way to change things up. Very simple, very delicious. Thank you.
LOVE IT! It was plain and simple and delicious!
This is really a YUMMY dish! LOVE IT!
outstanding!!!!! I didn't print recipe so forgot lemon, added two large cloves Russian garlic when cooking mushrooms more butter and carraway seeds when adding precooked brussels, topped with shredded three chesse* at serving. * parm, romano &n astigo
Was a great dish! Chopped sprouts in half and blanched them the day before to make it quicker to put dish together Thanksgiving day. Enjoyed by all!
I had never tried brussel sprouts before. The combo of the mushrooms with them was good. I seasoned the mushrooms with garlic salt. I think if I make brussel sprouts again, it will be this way
A diffrent way to fix sprouts It was great I added onions because I had them in fridge. It was great
This was the perfect side for my filets this Christmas. I, too, sliced the 'shrooms, and steamed the sprouts, added some shaved garlic, and added a minced pickled jalapeno pepper... the lemon and butter brought it all together in fine form! BIG HIT! Thanks for a delicious submission!
I have just started loving Brussels sprouts in the past few years. This recipe is fantastic! I used about 2 Tablespoons olive oil in place of all that butter and added about 1/4 tsp. dried thyme. I do believe these were the hit of my dinner!
HORRIBLE for leftovers, and wash your dishes asap or it will smell. Delicious and very healthful.
Very good and I only used a tbsp of butter.
Very simple, tasty way to prepare your Brussels.
Very good recipe. I've had to learn how to correct cook brussel sprouts. My pickiest eater asked for seconds.
Very good! It was refreshing having a recipe that didn't alter the taste of fresh veggies. I did have to halve the mushrooms I used because they were a bit large. I didn't even add the parsely.
Changes I made to this recipe: sliced the mushrooms instead of cooking them whole, cooked the brussel sprouts for 10 minutes instead of 15. The vegetables looked nice when served, and my husband liked it. I though they tasted kind of bland but am not sure what was needed to give them more of a zing.
We all ate these and most of us loved them! My 17 year old doesn't like brussel sprouts at all, but because of the mushrooms (I doubled the amount) he ate them anyway!
This was OK...I haven't had brussel sprouts since I was young, so maybe I'm not a fan of those like I used to be??
My husband fell in love with this recipe! Quite simple and quick. I added crispy bacon bits. Definatly a keeper!
This is a good recipe overall. Easily tweaked.
This is GREAT! We like brussel sprouts but this is so flavorful with all the right ingredence. Please try even if you don't like the green you will change your opinion.
Very good, and also works with less butter .
Wow! I was looking for a way to get myself to eat these. It was one of those "Eat your vegetables," when growing up, so I would see them on the produce isle and speed past. This recipe was amazing! It tasted nothing like the terrible vegetable I remembered. Thanks for the great recipe!
This is really good.
I never would have thought to put mushrooms together with brussel sprouts, but they were delicious.
We have been converted and now think that brussels sprouts are the best!
I steamed the brussel's sprout instead of boiling- taste great and it was not bitter! I will definitely use fresh parsley next time. The mushrooms definitely had to be sliced. I also thought a sliver of sliced, roasted almonds would really dress this up and bring out the gourmet taste!!!!
Excellent recipe except for cooking time. I didnt 'ding' the recipe for that because I seldom follow cooking times and temps (because I know how to cook). For me, steaming until bright and slightly tender was the way to go. I did substitute lime/lemon, but only because I didn't have the lemon. My twin boys (8) love it as did I.
This was great! Made about 1/2 the recipe and used dried parsley. My husband loved it!
We love Brussels sprouts and didn't think they could be improved... but this was yummy! I started off trying to be healthy with only 2T of butter, but ended up adding another 2T because the mixture was dry. Like a previous reviewer, I cut the mushrooms (we used baby bellas) in thick slices.
