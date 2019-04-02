Marilyn's Green Beans Italiano

1 of 67

Rating: 5 stars Really good! As suggested, I also skipped the parsley and added two big cloves of minced garlic which I sauteed in the butter before adding the other ingredients. I will be making this side dish often! Helpful (29)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe was a good way to change up green beans. My sister had seconds and she never eats green beans! I added minced garlic to the beans as they were boiling and skipped the parsley. Thanks for the recipe. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Had some bakery croutons in the freezer that got completely squished - perfect for this recipe. Not a lot to criticize or analyze on this one - prepared this exactly as written and would do so again. Loved it - took the lowly green being from boring and merely edible to interesting elegant and delicious. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I was looking for a real Italian recipe with real ingredients. I love this recipe. I did make some changes- I used a 1 lb bag of frozen green beans, cooked according to directions, then (seperate pan) melted the butter (only using 2 Tbsp) and added minced garlic, once brown, I added the green beans and mixed together. Then, I added the parmesan cheese. I omited the parsley (taste) and bread crumbs (making it low carb!). My daughter ate 3 portions! When I'm not low carbing, I plan on making this recipe exactly as is. Helpful (6)

Rating: 1 stars I followed the directions exactly and did not care for this recipe. The bread crumbs fell off and got gummy. It wasn't pretty. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I skipped the parsley also and added garlic pepper & seasoned salt. I was in a hurry to make the green beans and didn't measure out the bread crumbs or cheese -- and it still tasted yummy! Great simple recipe for using fresh beans. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars This was a great recipe! I skipped the parsley as well and added garlic. Simple and great. Thanks! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars omg amazing i will never make green beans another way my family and i loved them i also skipped the parsley and added some garlic thanks so much xx Helpful (3)