Marilyn's Green Beans Italiano

Rating: 4.42 stars
62 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 37
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

These string beans are terrific as a side dish to any Italian main course. They are a staple in my kitchen.

By MARILYN PERZIK

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the green beans in a saucepan with a lid and pour enough water over the beans to cover; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and cover; simmer until the beans are tender but still crisp, about 10 minutes. Drain. Spread the beans onto paper towels to dry.

  • Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium-low heat; stir the bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese into the melted butter. Reduce heat to low; add the beans and cook and stir until the beans are heated through and the crumbs are beginning to brown, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle the parsley over the mixture to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 23.4mg; sodium 282.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (67)

kindred
Rating: 5 stars
09/25/2009
Really good! As suggested, I also skipped the parsley and added two big cloves of minced garlic which I sauteed in the butter before adding the other ingredients. I will be making this side dish often! Read More
Helpful
(29)

Jasmine
Rating: 1 stars
08/05/2011
I followed the directions exactly and did not care for this recipe. The bread crumbs fell off and got gummy. It wasn't pretty. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
SmitY1910
Rating: 4 stars
08/17/2009
This recipe was a good way to change up green beans. My sister had seconds and she never eats green beans! I added minced garlic to the beans as they were boiling and skipped the parsley. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(16)
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2011
Had some bakery croutons in the freezer that got completely squished - perfect for this recipe. Not a lot to criticize or analyze on this one - prepared this exactly as written and would do so again. Loved it - took the lowly green being from boring and merely edible to interesting elegant and delicious. Read More
Helpful
(15)
r.foley
Rating: 5 stars
07/10/2012
I was looking for a real Italian recipe with real ingredients. I love this recipe. I did make some changes- I used a 1 lb bag of frozen green beans, cooked according to directions, then (seperate pan) melted the butter (only using 2 Tbsp) and added minced garlic, once brown, I added the green beans and mixed together. Then, I added the parmesan cheese. I omited the parsley (taste) and bread crumbs (making it low carb!). My daughter ate 3 portions! When I'm not low carbing, I plan on making this recipe exactly as is. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Jasmine
Rating: 1 stars
08/04/2011
I followed the directions exactly and did not care for this recipe. The bread crumbs fell off and got gummy. It wasn't pretty. Read More
Helpful
(6)
AmyS
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2011
I skipped the parsley also and added garlic pepper & seasoned salt. I was in a hurry to make the green beans and didn't measure out the bread crumbs or cheese -- and it still tasted yummy! Great simple recipe for using fresh beans. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Kristina Pesch
Rating: 4 stars
08/25/2009
This was a great recipe! I skipped the parsley as well and added garlic. Simple and great. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Blythe Brown
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2011
omg amazing i will never make green beans another way my family and i loved them i also skipped the parsley and added some garlic thanks so much xx Read More
Helpful
(3)
Chef Andre'
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2013
I made this recipe exactly as written last night and the entire family loved it. I served these beans with Italian Breaded Pork Chops also from this site and parsley potatoes with a half cup of sour cream to take the potatoes up a notch. This dinner was worth a 10 star rating and would be a customer pick on any resaurant meno. Read More
Helpful
(2)
