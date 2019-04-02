Baked Trout Saratoga

Rating: 4.43 stars
72 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 43
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A simple preparation with extraordinary results - trout baked with tomatoes, parsley, and garlic is prepared in minutes.

By MARILYN PERZIK

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Lightly oil a 9x13 inch baking dish. Season the trout inside and out with salt and pepper to taste, and place in baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine tomatoes, olive oil, 2 tablespoons chopped parsley, and minced garlic. Spread evenly over the fish.

  • Bake for 35 minutes, or until fish flakes easily. Baste during baking with wine. Serve garnished with lemon wedges and parsley sprigs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
341 calories; protein 47.9g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 133.9mg; sodium 454.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (74)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Noor
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2007
Great recipe! I added 3 cloves garlic and 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning as another suggested using seasoned tomatoes and it was great. I also just went ahead and squeezed that lemon right into my tomato mixture. And oh yeah added a diced onion also...so did I invent a new recipe or am I rating the original?? At any rate the base of the recipe was not my own but I like to tweak everything with lots or garlic and onion. I also didn't know whether to cover with foil or not so I followed my normal baked fish recipe and covered with foil and baked for one hour (my fish was almost 6 lbs.) I peeked in after 45 minutes and found a little more water than I wanted so I uncovered it and it reduced nicely as we eat it with basmati rice and salad so we like a little sauce to put over the rice. I am trying to incorporate more baked fish in our diet and my whole family enjoyed this fish. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(44)

Most helpful critical review

XMASRED
Rating: 3 stars
04/05/2005
I used cilantro instead of parsley. Flavor combination of fish with diced tomato & seasoning mixture was good but the whole thing was a bit too watery for me. Read More
Helpful
(9)
72 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 43
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Noor
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2007
Great recipe! I added 3 cloves garlic and 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning as another suggested using seasoned tomatoes and it was great. I also just went ahead and squeezed that lemon right into my tomato mixture. And oh yeah added a diced onion also...so did I invent a new recipe or am I rating the original?? At any rate the base of the recipe was not my own but I like to tweak everything with lots or garlic and onion. I also didn't know whether to cover with foil or not so I followed my normal baked fish recipe and covered with foil and baked for one hour (my fish was almost 6 lbs.) I peeked in after 45 minutes and found a little more water than I wanted so I uncovered it and it reduced nicely as we eat it with basmati rice and salad so we like a little sauce to put over the rice. I am trying to incorporate more baked fish in our diet and my whole family enjoyed this fish. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(44)
Haines525
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2003
This was our first time making trout. We decided to try this recipe for it's simplicity. The taste was wonderful! The only changes made were that I had used a fresh tomato and added a little more of the wine. Very good. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(39)
Tina DeGeorge
Rating: 4 stars
03/18/2007
What a quick and easy recipe! I made it even easier by using a can of seasoned diced tomatoes- just drizzled the fish in olive oil/pepper topped with the tomatoes and baked. I had 1 lb of trout from the grocery store so 1 14 oz can was plenty. Also it was cut thinner so 30 min was a bit too long will shorten the cooking time by 5-10 min next time. Read More
Helpful
(38)
Advertisement
mysteriousdaisy
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2008
This recipe is great. First off I love Rainbow Trout so that could be part of it. I don't like the taste of white wine at all so I opted for fresh squeezed lemon juice instead. Also I didn't have fresh parsley so I sprinkled a little Italian Seasonings on top of the tomatoes. And to avoid having to "baste" the fish during cooking I cooked it en papillote (wrapped in parchment paper). This allowed the juices to steam the fish and keep it moist without me having to keep opening the oven to baste (which lowers the temperature). Great job with the recipe Marilyn!:) Read More
Helpful
(17)
Debra Machado
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2006
This was very good. My 4 year old loved it. Very moist... The only thing I did different was use the diced tomatoes with italian seasoning and used white zin for basting. A Will use again Read More
Helpful
(15)
SEABISKIT
Rating: 5 stars
10/25/2005
Moist and tasty. Thanks for the recipe. Was concerned about the dish being watery like what one reviewer stated so I patted my 2 1/2 lb. trout with a paper towel & drained the seeds out of the fresh tomatoes that I used and I also did not baste it with wine. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Advertisement
cookingwithjazz
Rating: 4 stars
02/02/2009
I made this recipe with a couple of trout filets. I made the tomatoe mixture with cherry tomatoes and put that in the pan first. I put the fish on top of the tomatoes skin side up brushed it with a bit of olive oil and broiled it at the end so the skin got crispy mimicking a dish I had at a restaurant. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Yang
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2007
This is a great recipe my second attempt to cook some great fresh trout I caught in New Zealand. Loved it very moist and full of lovely flavor. And also it is so easy to make even in a camp site trout fresh out of the water. Nothing can beat that! The only thing I find is a little bit annoying is it's too watery. I must have done it wrong or something.I will try to make it next time I go fishing. Hopefully I will get it just right! Thanks for sharing this great trout recipe! Read More
Helpful
(9)
XMASRED
Rating: 3 stars
04/05/2005
I used cilantro instead of parsley. Flavor combination of fish with diced tomato & seasoning mixture was good but the whole thing was a bit too watery for me. Read More
Helpful
(9)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022