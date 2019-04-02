Baked Trout Saratoga

1 of 74

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! I added 3 cloves garlic and 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning as another suggested using seasoned tomatoes and it was great. I also just went ahead and squeezed that lemon right into my tomato mixture. And oh yeah added a diced onion also...so did I invent a new recipe or am I rating the original?? At any rate the base of the recipe was not my own but I like to tweak everything with lots or garlic and onion. I also didn't know whether to cover with foil or not so I followed my normal baked fish recipe and covered with foil and baked for one hour (my fish was almost 6 lbs.) I peeked in after 45 minutes and found a little more water than I wanted so I uncovered it and it reduced nicely as we eat it with basmati rice and salad so we like a little sauce to put over the rice. I am trying to incorporate more baked fish in our diet and my whole family enjoyed this fish. Thanks! Helpful (44)

Rating: 5 stars This was our first time making trout. We decided to try this recipe for it's simplicity. The taste was wonderful! The only changes made were that I had used a fresh tomato and added a little more of the wine. Very good. Thanks! Helpful (39)

Rating: 4 stars What a quick and easy recipe! I made it even easier by using a can of seasoned diced tomatoes- just drizzled the fish in olive oil/pepper topped with the tomatoes and baked. I had 1 lb of trout from the grocery store so 1 14 oz can was plenty. Also it was cut thinner so 30 min was a bit too long will shorten the cooking time by 5-10 min next time. Helpful (38)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is great. First off I love Rainbow Trout so that could be part of it. I don't like the taste of white wine at all so I opted for fresh squeezed lemon juice instead. Also I didn't have fresh parsley so I sprinkled a little Italian Seasonings on top of the tomatoes. And to avoid having to "baste" the fish during cooking I cooked it en papillote (wrapped in parchment paper). This allowed the juices to steam the fish and keep it moist without me having to keep opening the oven to baste (which lowers the temperature). Great job with the recipe Marilyn!:) Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars This was very good. My 4 year old loved it. Very moist... The only thing I did different was use the diced tomatoes with italian seasoning and used white zin for basting. A Will use again Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Moist and tasty. Thanks for the recipe. Was concerned about the dish being watery like what one reviewer stated so I patted my 2 1/2 lb. trout with a paper towel & drained the seeds out of the fresh tomatoes that I used and I also did not baste it with wine. Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars I made this recipe with a couple of trout filets. I made the tomatoe mixture with cherry tomatoes and put that in the pan first. I put the fish on top of the tomatoes skin side up brushed it with a bit of olive oil and broiled it at the end so the skin got crispy mimicking a dish I had at a restaurant. Delicious! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe my second attempt to cook some great fresh trout I caught in New Zealand. Loved it very moist and full of lovely flavor. And also it is so easy to make even in a camp site trout fresh out of the water. Nothing can beat that! The only thing I find is a little bit annoying is it's too watery. I must have done it wrong or something.I will try to make it next time I go fishing. Hopefully I will get it just right! Thanks for sharing this great trout recipe! Helpful (9)