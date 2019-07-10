Absolutely Delicious Stuffed Calamari
Calamari tubes are stuffed with seafood and baked in a rich cream sauce before serving over a bed of linguine. This is probably the best calamari, if not the best entree, you'll ever have!
I found this recipe to be "absolutely delicious"! I did a few things differently but nothing that would dramatically alter the results. Instead of mixing, I sauteed the shrimp, crab, green onions, garlic and lemon juice together with a little olive oil. I also added a few extra green onions to the mix and a little salt and pepper. I thought the sauce was excellent as well. I might put in a little less milk next time but the taste was wonderful and everyone I served had seconds. The only negative is that it is a time consuming process but well worth it if you're aiming to make an impressive, flavorful meal. I am making this again tonight!Read More
Even though this recipe sounds like it would be delicious, it left my family very dissapointed. The cream sauce was weak and the overall texture was unapealing. It took an awful lot of time to prepare and the overall cost to prepare this meal is a bit too expensive for it to be so dissapointing. Skip this one, a traditional alfredo sauce made with heavy whipping cream is far superior than using cream cheese. That was a mistake.Read More
I sort of tweaked this recipe somewhat, as I always do. Used chicken instead of crab meat, slightly panfried in butter with a little chopped chilli and some bell pepers. Threw a few spoons of sour cream into the stuffing. Turned out quite nice in the end. However, I'm always a bit critical about my own cooking, thus I'll give this one 4 stars... Just remember that you never want to over-cook calamari. Fifteen minutes at most in a rather high oven, completely covered with this sort of Alfredo sauce.
As you can see in my picture, they aren't very pretty. So I gotta meet half way with my review. The idea is there. The flavors can be manipulated. But when it comes down to it, they were a pain to stuff and didn't look that visually appealing in the end. I tried to work around the texture by just frying the assembled "tubes" and doing the sauce on the side. It still looked like a plate full of blown up balloons I was serving. My best advice is to do what I did in frying em up, only bread em or toss through some flour/crumbs first to take away that texture and unnappealing appearance. . .
With a few tweaks I was able to get it right and the family wants more! I substituted milk with cream and added chives to the stuffing. Also, when I realized I had some leftover stuffing left, I simply combined it into the sauce fefor covering the calamari. Worked out prefect!
That was the best! I didn't think that it needed anything done to it. i followed the recipe just like it was and turned out perfect.
My family loved this one! The squid tubes that were available to me were so HUGE that I had to double the filling mixture to fill them. This was not a bad thing :-) Other than that I pretty much followed the recipe. At first I had my doubts about the sauce but we loved the finished product.
I followed this recipe very close. The stuffing came good but the sauce was extremely rich. I don't usually count calories if I want to eat delicious food but this is not the problem here, it is simply too rich. Just think about the amount of butter and cream cheese it calls for, too, too rich. Cream cheese is not a good idea here. Be careful how long you keep it in the oven because calamari can get rubbery very quickly. I wouldn't cook it for more than 15 minutes. I will probably fix the calamari with the stuffing again but with another lighter sauce. Sorry, I don't intend to be negative I'm just giving my honest opinion.
I would make again you can add to it, such as chopped jalapeños were good in it. I think goat cheese would be good to. Sautéing everything together was good too.
We were looking forward to it, but it just didn't work for us. The stuffing was quite sickly and too rich. Sorry, but I won't be trying this one again.
I decided I didnt want to mess around with stuffing the calamari so I decided to make this recipe into a simple pasta dish. Im a garlic fiend so this recipe was awesome. I didnt measure ingredients, but used way less parmesan cheese than suggested, and I didnt have lemon juice on hand, so I used lemon pepper in place of lemon juice and pepper. I also substituted crab flakes for the seafood ingredients to save money, and omitted romano cheese, cause that too, wasn't on hand!! I served over ziti rigati!! Yummm
My problem with this dish: first, calamari needs very little time to cook before it becomes rubbery. So, as written, all that garlic in the stuffing is raw tasting and the very runny sauce doesn't brown, before the calamari is over cooked. Someone's recommendation to sauté the garlic with the shrimp is right on. And another, to just make a simple Alfredo sauce, makes sense. I think this recipe is worth the time and work if these problems are solved. Then I'd make it again.
I didn't have crab or shrimp so used frozen marinara mix (baby mussels, shrimp and calamari) as stuffing. Served with a slice of lemon (to cut through the cream) and garnish of red chilli. Delicious.
I also made this with all the same ingredients, but substituted the calamari tubes for the rings and made a white sauce over the linguini. My family loved it.
Awesome recipe super delicious
