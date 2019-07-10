Absolutely Delicious Stuffed Calamari

3.8
15 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

Calamari tubes are stuffed with seafood and baked in a rich cream sauce before serving over a bed of linguine. This is probably the best calamari, if not the best entree, you'll ever have!

Recipe by UNREFINEDNERD

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Rinse the calamari tubes and pat dry.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, stir together the onions, 6 cloves garlic, shrimp, crabmeat and lemon juice. Spoon some of this mixture into each squid tube and seal the ends by 'sewing' with a toothpick. Arrange in a single layer in the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish. Set aside.

  • Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir in cream cheese and 2 cloves garlic. Cook and stir until cream cheese has melted. Gradually whisk in the milk. Cook until heated through and then remove from the heat and stir in the Parmesan cheese and pepper. Pour over all of the calamari tubes in the baking dish. Sprinkle about 2 tablespoons of Romano cheese on top of each one.

  • Bake uncovered until the cheese is browned and sauce is bubbly. While the calamari is baking, Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add linguine pasta, and cook until al dente, about 8 minutes. Drain. Serve the stuffed calamari and sauce over a bed of linguine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1019 calories; protein 65.6g; carbohydrates 41.7g; fat 65.6g; cholesterol 479.1mg; sodium 1548.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022