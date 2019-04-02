Chocolate Dipped Apples
Granny Smith apples are dipped in chocolate and rolled in candy or nuts. Use your favorite chocolate for this recipe, dark milk or white. This is good to make with children close to Halloween or anytime.
SO easy and the apples came out looking "professional." I used a 24 ounce bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips. I had enough to make 13 small-ish apples. Of course, after you roll the apples in various toppings, the apples look HUGE! :o) I made a variety- macadamia, pecan, coconut, heath, and plain. No problems at all with the toppings sticking. I did have to let them sit overnight to harden before wrapping them up. These will be perfect for the fundraiser we are doing. Thanks!Read More
I chose to make smore's chocolate apples, I first dipped in chocolate (used ghiradelli semisweet bars), let cool a bit at room temp (the toppings will drip off if you don't cool the chocolate first I waited till the chocolate started to get a little shiny), then sprinkled with mini semisweet chips, rolled in crushed graham crackers, stuck on mini marshmallows by hand =P then after cooling in fridge on parchment until chocolate hardens, I melted some white chocolate and drizzled them. Put back in fridge till set. Quarter them for easier eating.
Excellent! I used Honey Crisp apples and semisweet chocolate. Sprinkled with sundae nuts and some fall leaf sprinks. I had NO trouble with the chocolate not sticking - in fact, it stuck pretty thickly. Yum. Thanks for the recipe!!
These were delicious and easy to make. The tart apples with the sweet chocolate made a wonderful combination, and they looked beautiful. I agree with another reader that the toppings would not stick to the apple. After attempting toppings with a test apple, I left off the toppings on the others. After an hour at room temperature, the apples weren't completely dry. I placed them in the refrigerator overnight on waxed paper, and they hardened perfectly. I was able to make 11 large apples with 1 1/2 lbs. chocolate, and I had some left over to make chocolate covered marshmallows. I will make these again next fall.
These were great! I did have a problem with getting the nuts and candy to stick, so I left them off. I will make again next halloween.
Very good. I used crushed up heath bars with chopped dried cranberries. They were delious! Thanks! Choco is thick, but good.
Easy, easy!! Apples were cold from refrigerator - no problem with chocolate sticking. Found rolling the apples in the coating messy and difficult - so sprinkled the coating around the apples. Worked well! Will definitely make again!
These look good and I will definetly make them.
You can't go wrong! Delicious and healthy too.
My first time tempering chocolate - a little difficult considering I did not add enough at first but live and learn. The apples still came out very well!
Three tasty ingredients to add is toffee chips, vanilla extract, malt powder.
