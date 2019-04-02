Chocolate Dipped Apples

Granny Smith apples are dipped in chocolate and rolled in candy or nuts. Use your favorite chocolate for this recipe, dark milk or white. This is good to make with children close to Halloween or anytime.

By CANDYPEACHESCHIC

30 mins
1 hr
1 hr 30 mins
10
10 apples
10
  • Insert wooden craft sticks or lollipop sticks into the cores of the apples at the stem. Place the roasted peanuts and candies on separate plates. Set aside.

  • Place the chocolate into a metal or glass bowl and set over a pan of barely simmering water. Stir frequently until melted. Remove from the heat. Dip apples into the melted chocolate, turning to coat completely. Dip or roll in candy or nuts, then place on a sheet of waxed paper. Repeat with remaining apples. Allow apples to set at room temperature until the chocolate is firm, about 20 minutes, before serving.

589 calories; protein 8.9g; carbohydrates 73.3g; fat 34.6g; cholesterol 1.5mg; sodium 66.8mg. Full Nutrition
