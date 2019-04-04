Green Beans and Pears with Bacon
This recipe comes from Hamburg, Germany where it's called 'Bohnen und Birnen mit Speck.' It's a delicious variation of a traditional dish.
be very sure to follow the directions on the bacon, makes a big differenceRead More
it was okay. needed more flavor.Read More
Very tasty! I acquired a bunch of free Bosc pears and had to figure out how to incorporate them into my dinner before they went bad. I cooked up some tofu to a bacon-like consistency and flavor and skipped boiling it with the green beans and pears. I'm sure it's even tastier as properly prepared.
Great alternative to boring green bean dishes.
What a delightful dish. It was the hit of my Sunday night dinner. There is not a single thing I would change.
Excellent, simple side dish! I made only a half recipe for two of us. No problems.
