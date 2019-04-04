Green Beans and Pears with Bacon

7 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This recipe comes from Hamburg, Germany where it's called 'Bohnen und Birnen mit Speck.' It's a delicious variation of a traditional dish.

By Marilyn Perzik

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook the bacon in a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until partially cooked but not brown, 5 to 6 minutes; drain on paper towels.

    Advertisement

  • Combine the drained bacon, green beans, and pears in a large saucepan; pour enough water over the mixture to cover. Bring to a boil; reduce the heat to low and simmer until cooked and tender, about 30 minutes.

  • Remove from the pan to a serving dish with a slotted spoon, draining excess water. Season with salt and pepper to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 27.6g; fat 8g; cholesterol 20.4mg; sodium 442.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022