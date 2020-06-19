Blue Island Ice Tea

This Long Island will knock you down!

By ELWHAITE

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Pour in the rum, tequila, gin, blue curacao, vodka, sour mix, and cola. Do not stir, allow the liquors to remain layered! Garnish with a lime wedge to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
142 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 9.6g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 8.3mg. Full Nutrition
