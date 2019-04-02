Best Black Beans

826 Ratings
  • 5 500
  • 4 234
  • 3 56
  • 2 23
  • 1 13

This simple black bean side dish works well with Mexican or Cuban meals.

By Cameron

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
35 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, combine beans, onion, and garlic, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low. Season with cilantro, cayenne, and salt. Simmer for 5 minutes, and serve.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
112 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 20.8g; fat 0.4g; sodium 510.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/10/2022