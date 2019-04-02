Best Black Beans

This is definitely a keeper! My kids are vegetarians by their own accord so I try to find new ways to incorporate beans into our meals. This was an awsome change. I loved the taste and would make this over and over. I took the recommendation to saute the onions and then add the garlic. Add the seasonings (I just threw in dashes instead of measuring and added salt and pepper). I do not like the liquid in the can of beans and always drain and rinse them so to make up for lack of liquid I threw some chicken broth (which i had in the fridge) but water would do fine too. Waited until most of the wliquid had evaporated and the beans were warm and to the consistancy I like. It doesn't look so pretty, so everyone kind of gave me a look and said what is this- I will admit even I was nervous about how it would end up tasting. Once you put that first bite in your mouth though, you will be asking for more! Definitely make a double batch if you have a family of 4+ as it disappears quickly.