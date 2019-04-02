Best Black Beans
This simple black bean side dish works well with Mexican or Cuban meals.
This simple black bean side dish works well with Mexican or Cuban meals.
This was so good. I let the beans simmer on very low heat for about 15 minutes so that all the flavors would blend together well. I think 5 minutes is not enough, IMHO. The only variation I made to the recipe was adding some fresh ground black pepper along with the salt. I used this dish to create the best bean burritos I’ve ever tasted - 1/4 cup "best black beans" + 1/4 cup shredded cheese + 2 Tbs. fresh salsa wrapped up in a flour tortilla, then heated in a skillet (or microwave if you just can’t wait). I then topped it off with some green onions and sour cream. Mmmm. Perfect for vegetarians, too.Read More
I tried this because another review said that they didn't like black beans but loved this. Well, I do like black beans and didnt really care for this. I think the proportions of onion & cilantro were way too much. I'll keep looking... Thanks anywayRead More
This was so good. I let the beans simmer on very low heat for about 15 minutes so that all the flavors would blend together well. I think 5 minutes is not enough, IMHO. The only variation I made to the recipe was adding some fresh ground black pepper along with the salt. I used this dish to create the best bean burritos I’ve ever tasted - 1/4 cup "best black beans" + 1/4 cup shredded cheese + 2 Tbs. fresh salsa wrapped up in a flour tortilla, then heated in a skillet (or microwave if you just can’t wait). I then topped it off with some green onions and sour cream. Mmmm. Perfect for vegetarians, too.
Who would have ever thought a can of dressed up beans could taste so darn good! Not your typical mushy beans sitting along a side of mushy Mexican rice. Just perfect, and as written. Served this with Chicken Kabobs Mexicana and Mexican Rice III. Can't even begin to describe what a delicious part of this delicious meal this simple bean dish was. Thanks for posting the recipe!
I have been using this site for almost 7 years, and I have never had occasion to write about a recipe, because they usually involve too many revisions. This recipe, however, was AWESOME, just as is. It's not for you, if you don't like cilantro, though, as that provides most of the flavor. We love cilantro, so it was perfect for us. The hubby inhaled his portion, and when I asked him if he liked it, he said it was a keeper. If you only knew how finicky the hubby was, you'd know this is a tremendous complement.
I always use organic black beans and rinse them really well before using them in any recipe. I've made these a couple times now--I make them a little more "me" by sauteing the onion and garlic in a little bacon grease, then adding the rest of the ingredients. We all love this, especially my eight year old son who ate every bit of his portion on his plate and asked for mine. I know better now to just double this straight off.
This was fantastic! Like everyone else, I made some revisions: Cut down on the onion (half a small onion, minced very fine) and doubled the garlic. Sauteed the onion and garlic in olive oil until soft and browned. Drained the beans and added them to the pot with about 3/4 can of chicken broth. Added the cayenne pepper and 1/4 tsp of cumin. Salted and peppered. Simmered for about 20 minutes or until most of the liquid has evaporated. Dress with about 1 tsp of lime juice. Its delicious!!! I also threw in about 1/2 cup of roasted corn from Trader Joe's towards the end which gave it a nice textural interest. I omitted the cilantro completely because I'm not a fan of cilantro but added the cumin for more flavor and it turned out amazing! Served with steak fajitas.
Wow - these definitely are some of the "Best Black Beans" I've had in a while! It sort of reminds me of something I had in a restaurant as a side dish a while back, but better! Who knew something so easy could taste so good - plus it's good for you too! Excellent served warm with a dollup of sour cream on top!
I have been looking for an easy black bean recipe to serve with Mexican Food and this is it! I added the juice from 1/2 a lime and it was perfect. Thank you for posting this recipe!
Absolutely delicious! Definitely a keeper, my husband raved over this recipe. I added some cumin and fresh tomatoes then used the leftovers for black bean burritos! Will make this again and again.
I had one lone can of black beans sitting around forever after countless disappointing bean recipes. FINALLY I found a keeper that received raves all around. I, too, brought the cayenne to boil with the beans, onion and garlic and allowed them to simmer 20 minutes before adding the cilantro. Bullseye. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
great recipe, easy to tweak to make to your taste. I also, as per one of the reviews, drain and rinse beans when I use them from a can. I started by frying onion and garlic, added the rinsed beans and covered with a cup of vegetable broth. added a teaspoon or so of ground cumin, the juice of half a lime and some salt and boiled for 15 mins. then I added the cilantro. I used a good handful of cilantro rather than a tablespoon as I LOVE it! I sometimes like to mash some of the bean (leaving 1/2 of them whole) with a potato masher to make it thicker...great instead of refried beans in burritos etc...Thanks for a good solid base recipe!
I tried this because another review said that they didn't like black beans but loved this. Well, I do like black beans and didnt really care for this. I think the proportions of onion & cilantro were way too much. I'll keep looking... Thanks anyway
I doubled this and now wish I quadrupled it! I sauted onion, garlic and cumin in evoo, added rinsed beans (can't bring myself to cook them in the canned liquid), added 1.5 chix broth, cumin, cilantro, smoked paprika, TS si si cilantro seasoning and sea salt. Slow boil (covered) for an hour then took the cover off and let the liquid reduce to none so the moisture was packed into the beans! This was suppose to be the shredded beef side dish, too bad they're gone! excellent recipe!!
I did a 'fiesta night' dinner last night and used this recipe for a side dish. It smelled amazing when it was cooking and tasted just as amazing. As part of my meal I made the fried jalepenos and the fired up southwest fajitas with chicken (all from this site). If I ever have to live off of beans, these will be the ones I make!!! Thanks for sharing!
Excellent beans even though I think 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne pepper was way too much!!! Even better the next day. Next time I have it I'm making it a day ahead to bring out the excellent flavors. Thanks for the recipe Cameron!!!!!
Excellent side dish with chicken enchiladas- way better than refried beans! I didn't have fresh cilantro so I used cumin and it was delicious. My onions were also cooked, so I don't understand others' issues. Very good!!
This recipe is great! I did make a few small changes based on other reviews. I only used half a small onion and I sauteed the onion and garlic in a little bit of butter for a few minutes because I didn't want it to be crunchy. I also drained the beans and replaced their liquid with about half a can of chicken broth and added more cilantro than called for (about half a bunch). Finally, I let the mixture simmer for a lot longer than the recipe calls for- more like 15-20 minutes- to let the flavors blend. I thought the dish was delicious and it paired perfectly with the enchiladas and rice that I was serving. I will absolutely be making this again. Final note: the dish might be a tiny bit spicy for kids- easily adjustable by altering the amount of cayenne used.
Excellent recipe as written - - but made some adjustments to suit our taste: Drained & rinsed black beans. Sauted onion for a few minutes, then added garlic to saute pan for another min or so. Added beans, 1/2 can chicken broth, sprinkled in cayenne & cumin, added 2 sm. diced jalapenos and 3-4 sm diced plum tomatoes (w/o seeds). Let simmer for 15 min. Then added cilantro and fresh lime juice - simmer another 5 min. Done! Delish and will be adding this to my Mexican Fiesta rotation! :) Thanks!
OMG... these beans were PHENOMENAL.... I would have sworn up and down that you can't make a can of beans taste good but I was dead wrong. I'll be making these beans again and again. I didn't change a thing.
I boil the beans with salt until they are tender, about 2 hours, adding water when needed. I chopped a chunk of onion, two garlic cloves and I fry this until is almost burn. I add some beans and some beans juice, mash them a little and fry this for about 20 min. Return this fry beans to the beans pot and boil this for about 1/2 hour. Delicious!!!
This is definitely a keeper! My kids are vegetarians by their own accord so I try to find new ways to incorporate beans into our meals. This was an awsome change. I loved the taste and would make this over and over. I took the recommendation to saute the onions and then add the garlic. Add the seasonings (I just threw in dashes instead of measuring and added salt and pepper). I do not like the liquid in the can of beans and always drain and rinse them so to make up for lack of liquid I threw some chicken broth (which i had in the fridge) but water would do fine too. Waited until most of the wliquid had evaporated and the beans were warm and to the consistancy I like. It doesn't look so pretty, so everyone kind of gave me a look and said what is this- I will admit even I was nervous about how it would end up tasting. Once you put that first bite in your mouth though, you will be asking for more! Definitely make a double batch if you have a family of 4+ as it disappears quickly.
Excellent, simple side dish for mexican/cuban food. I increased the garlic and followed the rest of the recipe. Paired amazing with arroz con pollo!
I needed a base recipe to go by to make a can of black beans for the first time. I used the ingredients and amounts in the recipe but sauteed my onions and garlic on low for about 15 minutes. I rinsed and drained the beans and added them to the onion/garlic mixture and added cilantro, chilli powder, cumin, salt, and cayenne pepper. Before I added the spices, I tried it and it was very bland. After adding enough salt and more spices, I got it to taste very well. I did not cook down my beans as long as I should have but the flavor was what I was going for. Added a little lime on it afterwards too.
Great side dish! I rinsed the beans,browned some onion and jalapeno,added beans and simmered for about 15 minutes.About 5 minutes before serving I added cilantro,lime juice,tomato and mixed well. The whole family loved it.
Everytime I make black beans at home, I find there is something missing. Finally, I've found an easy, delicious black bean recipe. Instead of cayenne, I used chili powder (because everytime I use cayenne I use too much and end up throwing out the dish), and as another reviewer suggested, I sauteed my onion in a bit of olive oil prior to adding everything else. The cilantro is a MUST and I squirted a little lime juice at the end for extra flavor. This is my new "go-to" recipe for black beans. Thanks so much!!!
Took the advice of another reviewer and sauted the onion and garlic in a little of oil until soft. Drained and rinsed the beans and added them to the pot with a little beef broth and two cubes of frozen cilantro from Trader Joes -- yum!
Yum! Exactly what I was looking for - quick and easy and very tasty! I also added some lime juice along with the cilantro after cooking. Received great compliments from family visiting from the Southwest!
These were FABULOUS! I also added juice of 1/2 a lime. I will be using the leftovers in burritos! This was a HUGE hit! Thanks!
I've never been much for beans of any kind. So I was pleasantly surprised when I tried this recipe tonight and found that I actually wanted seconds. I was out of garlic so I used garlic powder. My kids aren't fans of pepper so I just omitted it. The onions gave this a wonderful sweet taste and I loved the cilantro... I added four tablespoons! I could eat this again tomorrow.
This the best black bean recipe. One adjusment: I added the juice of half a lime. My mother who never eats anything loved these.
I didn't have cilantro on hand, so I boosted the flavor by adding chili powder, cumin, and parsley. Very yummy.
This is a very good basic black bean side dish. I usually add in a little bit of olive oil and a splash of vinegar right before serving. *****UPDATE 3.11.17***** Used fresh oregano today just because I had it, and this was delicious served with yellow rice and grilled Cuban Marinated Steak (recipe also on this site)
MMMM. Very tasty- I added some bacon to the pan first- cooked until browned- then simmered the beans and mashed them- like restaurant quality! Wonderful on tortilla chips. Vegans and Vegetarians can omit the bacon.
These were amazing! I added 4 cloves of garlic just because I love garlic and added the cilantro as a garnish when I took the pot off the stove. They tasted just like the black beans I had at the Cheesecake Factory. Will definitely be making again.
Even my 3 yr old enjoyed this ! He asked for seconds. I followed this recipe with some of the suggestions with other members. Started with a couple of spoonfuls of butter garlic, onion and bell peppers over low heat and then followed the original recipe. Added some ground cumin and the lime juice as suggested and it was amazing!
These were pretty good black beans. I think next time I would drain some of the liquid, as we found them too watery, and saute the garlic and onion prior to adding the beans to enhance the flavor. Otherwise this is a pretty fast and easy addition to a mexican meal!
Absolutely awesome. I like black beans alot but wanted a tasty way to make them as a side dish with a Mexican dinner. My problem with black beans is that they tend to be bland and it can be hard to serve them by themselves and have them taste good too. I found this recipe and gave it a try, it made all the difference in the world. I will certainly make this again.
These were good. I followed the recipe to a "T', except at the end I added a sprinkling of shredded cheddar cheese (it was out anyway, since it was Taco night) and swirled that around to let it melt. I wasn't overly wowed by this dish, but definitely a nice way to jazz up a simple can of black beans.
Great simple recipe. I used Goya black beans with a little more cilantro and less pepper. The recipe calls for quite a lot of "heat" if you put that much cayenne in. Nonetheless, this recipe is simply delicious!! A nice, traditional Central American version.
Very good and very quick to make. I sauteed my onions and garlic first and I cooked the whole mixture for about 15 minutes.
Delicious! I needed a black bean recipe to serve with Chicken Chimichangas with Green Sauce and Mexican Rice III (recipes from this site). I have made these beans several times using some of the suggestions from other reviewers - I drained & rinsed the beans and added them to the onion and garlic which I had sauted in a little olive oil. I also added 1/2 cup of chicken broth & simmered the beans for 25 min. I made these tonight & served them in a shallow 2 qt. dish with Mexican shredded cheese melted on top and sour cream on the side. I have also topped them with green onion.
This was delicious! I took the advice of others and sauteed the onions a bit first. I also lightly mashed some of the beans with the back of a cooking spoon for some texture towards the end and also simmered this a bit longer than stated. I did not have cilantro so omitted it. Definitely going to be a regular on my menu.
Yes, HBschoolgirl, this is a perfectly good alternative to homemade! Kudos to Cameron for adding the cayenne and fresh cilantro (nice touch) and being creative. I use canned beans occasionally and appreciate the convenience. Good job, Cameron!
Very easy flavorful recipe for black beans.
Sorry, did not like this. Needs a little something extra.
I add a dash of cumin to these to enhance the flavor just a bit.
A great way to spice up canned black beans. Next time I would saute the onion a bit before adding the beans and bringing to a boil.
These were a good Mexican side dish. I drained and rinsed the beans, then added broth. They were great on rice, and on fajitas.
Delicious! Simple & easy with great flavor! Used other's recommendation to drain beans & replace can water with chicken broth. Made this several times using veggie broth instead. This is a family fave, especially for picky vegetarian son!
really are the best black beans i've ever had. bf always asks for them prepared this way. i don't like cilantro so i chop very fine and only put in half. also cook all at once - put everything in a pot, bring to boil, cover & simmer.
This was great! I love black beans, and this was a fantastic way to prepare them. I modified the recipe slightly: instead of using the juice from the can, I drained it and used water instead. I also added one chopped tomatillo, a tablespoon of butter, and a 1/4 tsp of cumin. I used it as a filling in tortillas with lime juice, salsa, and a little cheese. Definitely making this again.
I fixed these beans with chicken fajitas for dinner tonight. My husband and both liked them. I had read most of the posted reviews and made a few of the same changes. I simmered them a little longer & cut down on the cayenne pepper. They are easy to make and very tasty. A great way to get a little more fiber in your diet and low in calories! I will be using this recipe again!
There are much better recipes than this.
Easy and so so flavorful! I really liked the flavor of this dish....will be the only way I make black beans as a side dish from now on!
Thanks Cameron for a great basic recipe. It was exactly what I was looking for: simple and flavorful! I did add the lime juice as suggested by others and it went from 5 stars to 10!!! I doubled the recipe, mashed the leftovers, put in a casserole dish, topped with shredded cheese and froze it for later use. This is one recipe I will be making often!
I made these to go as a side dish to some carnitas. Delicious! I got rave reviews from our guests....glad to have another option besides refried beans!
I've never had Black Beans before and the only mexician style food I've had is Taco Bell- Hey I'm Canadian there is NO authentic Mexican restaurants here peeps! But I found this really dry- I rinsed out the black beans out of the can and added the rest of the ingredients exactly as written, but I couldn't get my son to eat it- so word of warning- this is not children fare.
Simple and excellent... Even better with fresh lime juice.. Also, the garlic and onions should be sauteed first..Otherwise, this is a flawless recipe!!!
I use this recipe for everything! It is simple, but delicious. I always add a bit of water and a cube of chicken boullion to it, it adds so much flavor and makes a great side dish.
delicious. took the advice of another reviewer: sauteed onion and garlic in olive oil first, added 1 cup of chicken broth, then seasonings and drained, rinsed beans. intended as a filler for an already great meal, these were easily my favorite thing on the table.
delish!
Yum!
Exactly what I was looking for when I went looking for a black bean recipe. They are spicy though, so you might want to cut the cayenne back if you are serving to kids or others who don't appreciate the heat factor!
Instead of 16 oz, I put in 24 oz beans, eliminated the onion and garlic and put in about 6-8 oz of fresh salsa. I threw in a pinch of dried cliantro for an extra kick. Eliminated the cayenne. It's already spicy. Put in 2 packages of cooked Uncle Ben's whole grain Santa Fe rice with corn, and spices. This comes in ready to micro packages that cook in 90 secs. I cooked the rice first then threw them in. Put "4 cheese" mixture top and cooked 350 until warm and cheese melts. So easy and you can make it ahead! No mess in pots. I put it directly in Glad square pan!
I love making this recipe. I read the reviews and put the suggestions together. I saute the onion and garlic, drain and rinse the beans, add chicken broth, bring to a boil and simmer for 30 minutes and add lime juice and then cilantro. Non bean eaters will even eat this. Delish! I don't add salt as it's in the broth.
This was so easy and VERY good!!!!
I liked this, but think it would have been better if I had sauteed the onion and garlic first. I rinsed the black beans (the "juice" that they're in is very high in sodium plus harder on the digestion) and then covered them in low sodium veggie broth.
This simple side dish is surprisingly good. I served it together with Carol's Arroz con Pollo (also on this site) and the entire family loved it -- even my wife, who "hates" beans of all types, said that these were good. I drained the beans and then rinsed in a colander before cooking. I also sauteed the onions and garlic for a few minutes with approx 2Tbs of butter before adding the beans. The end result, while having a few more calories from the butter, turned out very tasty and well-paired with the rest of the meal. Have made twice now and has been very well-received both times.
I made this as the recipe stated and I didn't think it tasted very good.
These taste great and are so easy! I had to double the recipe so I ended up using one can of black and one can of kidney beans. Also added a can of diced tomatoes and a half a can of corn. Upped the cilantro to about a cup (my roomie LOVES cilantro) and added a bit of cumin. Very good! Thank you!
This was delish. I made a mistake and added the cayenne early on - and I also drained and rinsed the beans. when I did that I realized that it was pretty dry - so I added some chicken broth. It was spicy & delish. Everyone had at least two helpings!!!
I think this is possibly the best black bean recipe I have ever eaten. So simple to make and so yummy! I wouldn't change a thing.
These were great served over rice!
Delicious. I am going to add cumin next time (cause we love the stuff) but honestly this recipe needs no tweaking at all! (Okay, okay, I minced the onion and garlic instead of chopping it, but that's a personal textural preference.) Great stuff - a staple for our taco nights, for sure!
I added in diced jalapenos, making the beans spicy!! It was a delicious side for Taco night!
Can't really rate this, because I was just asking a question, but it sounds awesome, so I'm going with what I have a inner cooks feeling it would taste like. 5 stars! Can I use fresh black beans?? I was wondering why folks are saying 'fresh' black beans when they are out of a can. I grew black beans in my garden this year and can't for the life of me find any real fresh black bean recipe. Maybe I need to let them all dry then rehydrate?? Any info would be greatly appreciated. Thanks!
Rated 3 stars for recipe "as is" because using the canned liquid is yucky. But with the tweeks others suggested, I give 5 stars as an delicious way to do black beans. First I cooked diced onions in butter until caramelized, added lots of fresh garlic, seasoned with S/P, 1 tsp cumin, and 1Tblsp hot chili powder because that's what I had on hand. Then used chicken broth as liquid with the rinsed beans.... Brought to boil, simmered covered about 30 mins, then cooked uncovered til thickened. Dressed with fresh cilantro and squeeze of lime before serving. It was a hit with my friends and family for Mexican night.
As written, I give the recipe 4 stars. Based on other reviews, I rinsed the beans in cold water to clean off preservatives & decrease gas. Then I added 1/2 cup of beef broth (could use chicken) to replace liquid. I sauted onions and garlic until golden brown and added them to the pot of beans. I brought beans to a boil and then let simmer uncovered for 15 minutes to blend flavors. I added cilantro to the pot a few minutes before putting in serving dish. Got many compliments at the Mexican potluck dinner tonight, and my serving bowl was practically licked clean, lol. That's always a good sign. Next time, I will try allowing them to simmer on low for a few hours in a crockpot to mix the flavors even more. I left out the cayenne, and I will add that or chili powder next time. Adding a garnish of chopped green onions and sour cream sounds yummy, too. Thanks for this great recipe and all of the wonderful ideas from readers.
My hubby and I loved this recipe! We're both vegetarian and this was an ideal dish. I took a reviewer's advice by using simmering the beans in chicken broth, I skipped the onion (only because I was out) and I used a variety of spices and a hint of honey. This came out delicious. Thank you for a healthy, budget-friendly recipe.
Followed the first review by Kitchen Diva, rinsing the beans and then using a can of chicken broth to cook the onions. Really made plain ol' beans much more exciting with little effort. I made this for a big Mexican style Christmas feast, and it was very easy to whip up on the side while doing other more complicated dishes. Definitely will do again. People were using them as a side, in their tacos, scooping them up with chips, etc. Very versatile!
Love, Love, Love these! I make them all the time, and especially like to eat a steamy bowl of these spicy beans with a piece of pita bread for lunch. I do change the recipe a little, although it is good as written. I sweat my onions in olive oil (1.5 T) for about 8-10 minutes, until they are slightly softened but not fully cooked. While those sweat I rinse a can of black beans thoroughly (leave the beans in the can and just keep adding water until it drains clear). Once beans are clean add enough broth (whatever kind you have) to fill the can back up. When onions are just barely starting to brown add 1/2 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp cayenne, and cilantro (which I increase to 1/3c. chopped), cook for another minute and then add your can of beans in broth. Bring mixture to a simmer and allow to simmer until liquid is cooked down to a desired consistency, about 10 minutes(leave 'em soupier if you want to soak up the broth with bread, or cook 'em longer to make them creamier if you want to use them as a side dish), add more salt to taste if needed. I serve with a little fresh chopped cilantro on top. These are truly the best black beans ever!
Delicious recipe and so easy to make! I actually put olive oil in first, then sauteed 4 cut-up green onions (because that's all I had), a clove of garlic, for about 2 mins. Then I added the can of beans, 1 table spoon of cilantro, a dash of cayenne pepper, half a teaspoon of cumin, bit of salt & pepper. I let simmer for 10mins and just before serving, I added a teaspoon of lime juice! MMM so good. I had it over lpani white rice with some grated old cheddar cheese on top.
Did not care for this...the cayenne just did not belong & the onion chunks were wierdly out-of-place. Was hoping for something similar to what I have had many times at Cuban restaurants in Miami, & this was not it. Would recommend finding a good Cuban recipe for black beans...felt like this needed ZERO cayenne, ZERO chopped onion, more garlic & perhaps slow simmer with a bay leave. Move on to a better recipe!
Very tasty. I sweated the onions in some olive oil and then added the garlic and sauteed for a few minutes before adding the beans and spices. Then boiled for about 10 minutes until liquid thickened. We ate them with shredded pork shoulder and home made guacamole. Best carnitas I've ever had!!
These beans were quick to make and tasted great
sauted the garlic, added drained and rinsed beans and added chicken stock for liquid to simmer. was best I've made. sprinkled some cilantro on top.
These were easy and very good, and I didn't even have any cilantro to add. Cilantro would take these to an even higher level. Will make again for sure.
Thanks Cameron for a really nice recipe for black beans! It was excellent to go with the Quick and Easy Mexican Chicken.
This recipe is AMAZING, and so quick and easy. I was blown away and wish I would have made two cans!
A HUGE hit with everyone at the table, including the cook, who loves simple, fast dishes. I might add a tad less cayenne, but it's definitely a "keeper" in my book.
Perfect as written for super fast weeknight cooking. I had a little more time so I also added canned chipotles in adobo sauce and a few tablespoons of the cooking liquid from the pork roast I had in the crock pot. Simmered for 20 minutes then mashed about half of the black beans for more of a "refried beans" type side. I also topped with a little bit of shredded smoked gouda cheese. Everyone loved it. Rinse the beans first for fresher taste and less sodium. I served this along with pork roast and yellow rice. I added sauteed onion and diced canned green chiles to the yellow rice then garnished the rice with sliced green onions. I had just a little bit leftover the next day so I reheated with a tablespoon of salsa then made a burrito. Really good.
This is a good recipe and I always use this quick version when I don't feel like cooking my Dominican black beans which is kind of time consuming. I love them with tacos or picadillo.
Served with simple tacos and it was wonderful. I will be making it often. Made as written, and it was just right. Thanks for sharing!
Pretty good
Really good! Followed suggestions of another reviewer. Sauteed the onions and garlic first. Rinsed beans and added about a cup of beef broth. Simmered until thick -- about 15 to 20 minutes. Added dried cilantro because that was all I had. Omitted cayenne pepper for my 2 year old. It definitely would have been a good addition.
there's a lot that can and should be done to make great black beans and this recipe has the bare essence.
Great flavor for such a simple recipe. I took others' recommendations and rinsed the beans and used about 1/3-1/2 cup of chicken brother. IMO, 5 mins is not nearly long enough to cook the onions. I ended up simmering the beans for about 15 mins with a lid on the pot, then I took the lid off and simmered an additional 5 mins to thicken everything up. I added the cayenne with the garlic and onions, and stirred in the cilantro right before serving. A keeper!
I feel guilty because I've been making this recipe at least weekly for almost two years and have never reviewed it. I just think it is magical how one can turn a simple can of black beans into such perfection! Based on other reviews, I made the following modifications: saute the onions and garlic in oil before adding the other ingredients. when I have it, I use fresh coconut oil to saute, which adds a nice Caribbean feel to it. Thank you so much for this recipe! I can't believe I lived without it.
Nice way to take canned beans from boring to best. These were so good I wish I'd doubled the recipe. I did simmer everything but the cilantro for about 20 minutes. I added the cilantro and simmered another 5 minutes - cilantro is better added at the end and not cooked to death. Could cooking it too long be why some people don't like the cilantro? I served this with meatloaf, but will certainly be making it with Mexican dishes from now on.
I assumed I had a can of black beans in my pantry seeing how I typically do but I assumed wrong. All I had that even came close was a can of Speckled Butter Beans and it turns out they worked great in this recipe too. This was a perfect side to my main dish. I topped with some bell and jalapeno pepper and this was excellent. Who would have thought a can of beans could be dressed up in such a manner? Loved it Cameron!