Lavender Lemonade

Enjoy this refreshing and soothing drink any time of the year.

By Jennifer K

Directions

  • Place the lavender in a pitcher; pour the boiling water over the lavender; cover with plastic wrap and allow to steep 10 minutes; strain and discard the lavender from the water and return the water to the pitcher. Add the cold water, lemon juice, and sugar to the pitcher and stir until the sugar dissolves. Refrigerate until serving.

Per Serving:
108 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 28.4g; fat 0.1g; sodium 4.8mg. Full Nutrition
