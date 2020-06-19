Lavender Lemonade
Enjoy this refreshing and soothing drink any time of the year.
Enjoy this refreshing and soothing drink any time of the year.
Very pronounced lavender flavor with a pretty pink color!! My kitchen smelled like aromatherapy during and afterwards! I used dried organic culinary lavender (which I ordered over the internet). It seemed that the lavender flavor was even more pronounced the following day. To make 1 cup of lemon juice I used about 7 lemons.Read More
This is way too much sugar. I had to fill the rest of the 2 qt pitcher up to dilute it and it's still way too sugary. Great concept, though. I used lavender leaves instead of flowers and 1/4 cup reconstituted lemon juice since I had no fresh on hand. Next time, I think I'll cut the sugar in half, add a little more lemon juice, and enough water to fill a 2 qt pitcher.Read More
Very pronounced lavender flavor with a pretty pink color!! My kitchen smelled like aromatherapy during and afterwards! I used dried organic culinary lavender (which I ordered over the internet). It seemed that the lavender flavor was even more pronounced the following day. To make 1 cup of lemon juice I used about 7 lemons.
I have made a similar recipe and it turned out great.I used it at a party and it really was a hit.
This is way too much sugar. I had to fill the rest of the 2 qt pitcher up to dilute it and it's still way too sugary. Great concept, though. I used lavender leaves instead of flowers and 1/4 cup reconstituted lemon juice since I had no fresh on hand. Next time, I think I'll cut the sugar in half, add a little more lemon juice, and enough water to fill a 2 qt pitcher.
Delish lemonade. Loved the addition of lavender. However, had to adjust the amount of sugar used since I thought it was a little tart. Overall, received rave reviews from friends.
Great inspiration, but way too much lavender. A full cup of flowers for only 5 cups of liquid made it very "perfumey" and even somewhat soapy tasting. Tried again with about a 1/4 of a cup and it was much better.
Yum! I made the full recipe with 1/2 cup of lavendar flowers but they were homegrown which are stronger than most. I made sure to muddle the lavendar in the hot water and squeeze all the lavendar flavor out of the 1/2 cup. Thanks!
The only thing I had to alter was the amount of lavender. After reading some of the reviews I went ahead and only used 1/2 the amount of lavender and it turned out perfectly! Also, while the lavender is steeping don't be worried if the color looks blue/green. As soon as you pour it into the lemonade it will turn pink, I promise! Great recipe, I will definitely make it again!
delish!!!!
Added 1/2 tsp of vanilla to the recipe and loved it.
It's way too much lavender. I added another cup of water and filled the pitcher with ice. Then added 2 tablespoon of honey and it tasted better. But still to me, it is still too much lavender flowers and yes, I used organic culinary used lavender flowers.
This was gross. I used dried organic lavender flowers ordered from Amazon. Cut the lavender in half based on other reviewers suggestions, added more water, sugar, and STILL tasted like soap.
Amazing! I make this drink every week and it is so relaxing!
I loved it. I will prob add a bit more sugar but I love the flavor, thanks!
It was so refreshing!!!!
absolutely fantastic! my entire family greatly enjoyed it! kitchen/living room smelled amazing during steeping, gorgeous color.
So good! Seriously so easy. I went out back snipped some lavender, plucked a couple Meyer lemons, 15 minutes later voila!! I only added 1/2 cup sugar only because I know my lemons are quite sweet. Some local honey would be a great add too!
WAAAAAY too much sugar. We used 1.5 cups for a double batch and it's still a bit on the sweet side. Fresh lavender did well, but the lemons we picked from our yard were a bit strong; if you're using fresh lemons, maybe water the end result down a bit, like and extra half cup to a cup more of water. Added two drops of blue food coloring, because vanity.
I would gladly made this again;however,I feel that using lavender essential oil( 1 drop)that is appropriate for ingestion could suffice as well.
I made a double batch but kept the original amount of lavender and used even less sugar than the original recipe called for. Quite very, very delicious!
Made this just a few minutes ago,put it into a glass with dune ice chips….., heavenly!
It was very strong for my taste so I added extra cold water. The flavor was amazing! It's a keeper recipe!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections