This is a traditional Middle Eastern appetizer. It is torpedo-shaped, crispy on the outside, and has a meat and onion filling. Time-consuming, but delicious. Can be frozen raw, and fried straight from the freezer for a delicious treat, dipped in Tahini. This recipe has been in the family for ages.
Directions
Editor's Note:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 22.3g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 16.5mg; sodium 519.4mg. Full Nutrition
I liked this recipe, but I gave it only three stars because 2 tablespoons made the dough WAAAAY too salty. It has to be a typo. Maybe it's supposed to be 2 teaspoons. It was so salty that it was really not edible. But I'd be willing to try it again with less salt because, besides that, it was great. Particularly the meat filling. The spices made it very fragrant and the pine nuts were a flavorful touch. I added a little more allspice, though. And make sure (as the recipe points out) to make the crust as thin as possible. Mine was thick and came out to be the consistency of the crust on a corn dog. And it took more like 12 minutes to deep fry.
This is a kibbe after migrating with the Sepharad to Spain, France and back to Israel, and very traditional. Of course everything depends on your community. I substitute about 1/2 the salt in the dough with sumac.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.