Kubbe

This is a traditional Middle Eastern appetizer. It is torpedo-shaped, crispy on the outside, and has a meat and onion filling. Time-consuming, but delicious. Can be frozen raw, and fried straight from the freezer for a delicious treat, dipped in Tahini. This recipe has been in the family for ages.

Recipe by Cindy

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
25
Yield:
50 kubbe
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Shell:
Filling:

Directions

  • Place bulgur in a large bowl. Stir in the flour, 6 tablespoons of vegetable oil, red pepper flakes, salt, and cumin. Gradually mix in the cup of water to make a stiff but not crumbly dough. Knead for a few minutes to fully bind the ingredients. If it is too mushy, let it sit for a while, and the bulgur will absorb some of the water.

  • For the filling: Heat 3 tablespoons of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and cook until browned. Remove from the skillet. Crumble the ground beef into the skillet, and cook until evenly browned, stirring frequently. Drain excess grease. Season with allspice, salt, and cinnamon, and stir in the cooked onions and pine nuts. Allow to cool enough to handle.

  • Form the dough into walnut-sized balls. Press your thumb into the ball while it is enclosed in your other hand to form a tube. The cylinder should be about 2 inches long, and the thinner the walls are, the better they will cook. Fill the cavity with as much of the meat mixture as you can, then seal the end to form a torpedo shape. Repeat with remaining dough and filling. At this point, the kubbe may be frozen. Freeze on baking sheets, then transfer to freezer bags when solid.

  • Heat oil in a deep fryer or heavy saucepan to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). If the oil is not hot enough, the kubbe will fall apart. Carefully place the kubbe into the hot oil, and fry until nicely browned, about 1 minute. Remove with tongs to paper towels to drain. Serve with tahini.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 22.3g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 16.5mg; sodium 519.4mg. Full Nutrition
