I liked this recipe, but I gave it only three stars because 2 tablespoons made the dough WAAAAY too salty. It has to be a typo. Maybe it's supposed to be 2 teaspoons. It was so salty that it was really not edible. But I'd be willing to try it again with less salt because, besides that, it was great. Particularly the meat filling. The spices made it very fragrant and the pine nuts were a flavorful touch. I added a little more allspice, though. And make sure (as the recipe points out) to make the crust as thin as possible. Mine was thick and came out to be the consistency of the crust on a corn dog. And it took more like 12 minutes to deep fry.

