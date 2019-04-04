Albondigas

Make albondigas with this quick and easy recipe that tastes delicious. A mix of tender carrots and potatoes with flavorful meatballs and salsa makes a hearty, delicious soup that can be prepared in no time.

By Belen

Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary

prep:

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring water, carrots, potatoes, onion, salsa, and bouillon cubes to a boil in a large stockpot. Reduce heat and cook, stirring occasionally, at a medium simmer for 10 minutes.

  • Mix together beef, bread crumbs, and milk in a bowl. Form into 1-inch meatballs and drop into broth. Bring soup to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low.

  • Cover and cook until meatballs are no longer pink in the center and vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes. Garnish with sprinkled cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 22.6g; carbohydrates 20.4g; fat 17.1g; cholesterol 71.5mg; sodium 899.8mg. Full Nutrition
