Albondigas

Meh. Made this for dinner tonight. While my fiance enjoyed this quite a bit, I wasn't all that impressed. If this were well-seasoned, I might change my tune. This soup DEFINITELY needs spice! A bit of fresh cilantro and / or some Mexican spices would do the trick. That, along w/ the fact that my fiance gives this a thumb's up, is the reason for my 4 * rating (w/ a little help, this could be MUCH better). A local Mexican restaurant my fiance & I frequent serves a DEEELICIOUS Mexican-style chicken noodle soup. The broth is made with chicken stock, not beef stock. There are no veggies in it (other than onion) & it contains bits of chicken & sm. shell pasta. If I make this soup again, I would give it a complete overhaul. I'd substitute chicken for beef bullion, omit the MB's alltogether or substitute for tiny bits of cut-up chicken (my MB's were very bland, despite adding 1/2 a bunch of chopped cilantro, 1/2 of a sm. chopped onion & ~ 4 cloves minced garlic), add pasta or rice & some (ground) cumin / (dried) Mexican oregano. I'd also add 1/2 a bunch or so of chopped cilantro. A final change would be to dbl. The broth (i.e. H2O, bullion & salsa). There was not NEARLY enough broth! NOTE: This works best with a chunky salsa. Many of the reviews I read suggested adding a can of diced tomatoes, but if your salsa is thick & chunky, you won't need to. Served w/ absolute Mexican cornbread (Judy Spence) & watermelon aqua fresca (SB), this was an OK meal. Thanks for sharing, Belen. :-)