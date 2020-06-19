Fabulous Pesto Pasta Salad
This chilled pasta salad is perfect as a side dish or a main course. Serve with warm garlic bread and the perfect wine!
Great recipe!! It was even better as leftovers, once all the flavors had more time to blend. I'll definitely make this again, but will omit the Tabasco sauce, as the tabasco kind of tasted out of place with all of the other fresh herb flavors.Read More
OK- because everyone else had given this 5 stars , I thought this was a no fail recipie. Boy was I wrong. I made this for Easter, not bothering to try it first. First of all the amount of ingrediants was 15 dollars worth of stuff I didn't have - just for one dish. Time to chop and prepare also made this time consuming. And on top of everything else, it tasted horrible. I will never make this again!Read More
This was very good. It took a lot of prep time, chopping all the herbs, but was worth it. I forgot the ripe olives & Parmi so I used Kalamata & & Pecorino Romano & cut back on the salt.I toasted the pine nuts for more flavor-yum. Will make again
This was an excellent recipe for a large picnic...everybody raved about it and wanted the recipe...
Very yummy! I added cooked chicken breast and some pancetta to make it a main meal. I mixed the first 14 ingredients in a food processor so I wouldn't have to chop anything up. I added 1/4 c of the pine nuts into the processor as well. I also used fresh mozzarella as was suggested. So good! I made the mistake of not letting it sit for at least an hour and the flavors were so overpowering. Our taste buds were maxed out for the rest of the evening. The next day the flavors were just right and delicious. Try heating it up in the microwave for 30-45 seconds to soften the cheese slightly. Delicious!!!
I know why the "fabulous" is in the title. This recipe was the best. I served it for a dinner party and all guests wanted the recipe- I call that a success!
I followed the recipe as written with a few exceptions. I left out the tabasco and olives and although I used all fresh herbs, I used less that stated although still in the same proportions. Delicious. A big hit with my co-workers. To chop the herbs, I put them in a juice glass and use kitchen shears to cut. Not time consuming at all! Next time I may use white vinegar. I found the red a little strong...
Wonderful light, clean, refreshing anytime salad. Used herbs from my own herb garden. I totally agree with other reviewers, way better the next day!
Made this for a baby shower last weekend and it was to die for. Substituted sun dried tomatoes for the roma and added chopped rotisserie chicken to make it a main dish. Absolutely fantastic. I cannot wait to make this again. The best pasta salad I have ever had.
Yummy! I used herbs straight out of my garden and it had wonderful flavor. THe only thing I would change is to omit the Tabsaco - I think it would have been better without. A great summer recipe!!! Thanks!
This is an awesome recipe, one of my all time faves! The only change I make is to leave out the hot sauce. Also, make sure you let it marinate over night.
Loved this recipe. Will make again and again. I used Frank's Red Hot instead of Tabasco. It gave it some heat, which I loved! It was eaten up quickly, by the group I made it for and lots of compliments!
I love this salad and everyone I've made it for does too. This is my "clinch" dish. It's so easy and full proof. I don't use fresh herbs because I usually make it on a whim without grocery shopping. It always turns out great. I think the hardest part is toasting the pine nuts and that's elective! If you're looking for something to take to a potluck or party this is a great choice.
I used my own homemade pesto sauce instead of adding basil, pine nuts, etc. I brought it to a pot luck and every last bowtie vanished. Definitely a keeper!
I can't even imagine what this tastes like with all of the premium ingredients. My local deli makes this, and I had to give it a try! I used a LOT of substituting and it turned out great anyways. Almonds (I blanched and toasted) for pine nuts, White wine vinegar mixed with red wine for red wine vinegar, dried basil from over the summer for the fresh, mostly dried herbs except for the cilantro, and the part I find funniest: string mozzerella for lunch boxes that I grated!! This was wonderful, will def. make again.
Delicious! This pasta salad has a more unique and well-rounded flavor than most. It also tastes even better the next day and the day after that. Has worked well for me both as a weekday meal at home and at a wedding anniversary party for 40 people -- simple but elegant!
This is one of our favorite salads. I toast the pine nuts and sometimes vary the ratio of herbs, but otherwise it's perfect as is.
A great, easy and quick summer salad! Even my picky eaters enjoyed this one. Substituting fresh mozzarella for grated cheese helped keep it nice and light!
this is delicious. i only use 1\2 the oil. i had the original version at a party but i only had balsamic vinegar and it was just as good. next time i'm going to try it with feta>
Super easy and really yummy. Got better the longer we let it sit.
Good pesto pasta salad. The dressing was overwhelming for my taste. I prefer a lighter dressing and artichoke hearts(which I added). Otherwise it was a good salad to prepare for the Fourth of July :)
This is amazing. Be sure to let it sit overnight in a refrigerator so the flavors can mingle properly!
I made this recipe today for 10 people, and it was delish!! However I would say that if you are going to serve as a main dish you definitely need to double it. Also since I served it as a main dish I grilled some chicken chopped it up and added it to make it more of a "complete meal". It was very light and fresh tasing perfect for spring and summer. I will definitely make it again!! Oh and I almost forgot, just the dressing w/ the tomatoes was also superb, I will definitely be serving this again as a side dish with no pasta. Great easy recipe and very versitile. By the way, I also omitted the tobasco.
I left out the pine nuts (not a big fan) and used feta instead of motzza. Really great, intence flavour :)
This is the best Pasta sa;ad I have ever tasted. It is wonderful!
I followed the recipe to a "T", and (sorry to say), was disappointed. It was very bland.
Came up with a great way to reduce the time-consuming task of chopping all those herbs -- food processor. It's supposed to be pesto, so make it pesto. The most time-consuming part of this is now just getting all the dressing ingredients together. So delicious!
Excellent. Used Canned Diced Tomatoes as the store ones where horrible.... Brought to a BBQ and everyone loved it. The servings are pretty big however so if you are serving as a side it will easily serve 12-16.
Made it, but I couldn’t justify the cost of pine nuts. It was still delicious! I made it with gluten free pasta, just an fyi, so that I could bring it to a gathering where the host was gluten intolerant. Just a thought if you are sharing!
Amazing recipe!!!!! It was a hit in the house for all of us!!! What a rarity!!! Totally fresh and full of flavor. Highly recommended.
Yes
This wasn't bad but it wasn't the way that everyone makes it in my area.
Fantastic! Fresh herbs a must. Although I did use dried oregano
This was pretty good. I threw everything in the food processor to make the dressing. I used green olives because I didn't have black....didn't meld as well with the salad. Feta might also go well with it. A nice summer meal.
I have never reviewed a recipe before, but I HAVE to review this one. I made this tonight because I want to serve it tomorrow. I tasted it before it even marinated and I am in love!! It was so delicious and I can't wait to serve and eat it tomorrow! I know it will be a huge hit!! Also, I am a vegetarian, so I love that it has no meat!! :)
. i used balsamic vinegar instead. Next time i will add feta instead of the mozz. and bits of salami, green olives
