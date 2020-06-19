Fabulous Pesto Pasta Salad

This chilled pasta salad is perfect as a side dish or a main course. Serve with warm garlic bread and the perfect wine!

By ERILEY

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
8
  • In a large bowl, whisk together the sugar, salt, pepper, onion powder, mustard, garlic, basil, oregano, cilantro, hot pepper sauce, red wine vinegar, olive oil, lemon juice, and Parmesan cheese. Add the tomatoes, green onions and olives to the bowl, and stir to coat. Refrigerate.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the pasta, and cook for 7 minutes, or until tender. Drain, and rinse with cold water to cool. Add pasta to the bowl of dressing, and mix well. Top with mozzarella cheese and pine nuts. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

Per Serving:
506 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 50.7g; fat 26.7g; cholesterol 20mg; sodium 730.6mg. Full Nutrition
