Coriander, Barley, Leek Soup

10 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

Exotic flavors add pungency and depth to this hearty wintery soup. This is by far the best recipe I have ever invented. This soup refrigerates marvelously.

By Joshi

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 45 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan, bring the 3 cups water to a boil. Stir in the barley. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Heat the olive oil in a stock pot over medium-high heat, and saute the onions and leeks until tender. Mix in the turkey, and cook until heated through. Pour the beef stock into the pot, and stir in the cooked barley. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

  • Mix the rice wine into the soup, and season with coriander. Continue cooking about 10 minutes. Season with pepper to serve.

Cook's Note:

Substitute sherry for the rice wine if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
319 calories; protein 16.7g; carbohydrates 32.1g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 44.8mg; sodium 154.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022