Coriander, Barley, Leek Soup

I am giving this delicious soup 5 stars even though I changed it somewhat. Used chicken stock instead of beef as I don't use beef. Did not have enough barley so used half barley and half brown rice, which worked just fine. I used 1 T. of coriander and 1/2 cup of rice wine vinegar, thinking I could add more of each if needed but was so good I stopped at that amount. Great soup, thanks!
This was delicious, all I changed (only b/c of lack of ingredients) was that I added 3 hot Italian Sausages because I only had 10 oz of Turkey and I added 2 1/4 C + 1/4 white vinegar as I didn't have any Chinese Rice Wine. My 4 year old thought it was delicious as well!
I followed the recipe except I used Japanese rice wine instead of Chinese. I'm sure it makes for a different flavor but we did like the soup. I was worried with all the leek and onion that it would be too strong but surprisingly it wasn't. My husband said the coriander was strong and I thought the sake was strong. We might make this one again, it was fun trying something unique.
Super easy recipe. I used sausage instead of ground turkey and it came out rich and delicious. I didn't have the rice wine and I don't think the dish missed it. This is just a basic arrangement of classic flavors.
