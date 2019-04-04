Crisp Pickled Green Beans

This pickled green beans recipe is from my grandmother's cookbook that she passed on to all her grandchildren. The beans turn out very crisp with a wonderful dill flavor, and the red pepper flakes provide a nice punch. This recipe is much better than those that call for cooking the beans first.

By Jani Whitsett

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Inspect six 1/2-pint jars for cracks and rings for rust, discarding any defective ones. Immerse in simmering water. Wash new, unused lids and rings in warm soapy water.

  • While the jars are bring sterilized, stir together vinegar, water, and salt in a large saucepan. Add garlic and bring to a rolling boil over high heat.

  • Trim green beans to 1/4-inch shorter than the jars.

  • Remove jars from simmering water. Place 1 sprig of dill and 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes in each jar. Pack in green beans standing on end.

  • Ladle boiling brine (leave out garlic) into the jars, filling within 1/4-inch of the tops. Seal jars with lids and rings.

  • Place a rack in the bottom of a large stockpot and fill halfway with water. Bring to a boil and lower jars 2 inches apart into the boiling water using a holder. Pour in more boiling water to cover jars by at least 1 inch. Bring to a simmer (do not boil), cover, and process for 10 minutes.

  • Remove jars from the stockpot and cool to room temperature, 8 to 12 hours. Test jars for a good seal by pressing on the center of the lid — it should not move.

  • Let green beans ferment for 2 to 3 weeks in a cool, dark space before eating.

  • If any jars do not seal properly, refrigerate and eat those beans within a week.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
8 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 1.8g; sodium 2.1mg. Full Nutrition
