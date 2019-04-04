Crisp Pickled Green Beans

I make these green beans exactly as the recipe is written and they are great! We do alot of camping in the summer and I always take at least 2 jars with us. I am diabetic and cannot snack on the typical camping junk foods (chips, cookies, etc). On our last trip I brought them out of the cooler and offered them to our friends (I was using them in a bloodymary). They tried them and liked them. The next day at lunch the green beans were being used on hamburgers and hot dogs! They were a real hit with everyone! The one thing that we realized was that the garlic was really good too! This year I'm going to use this recipe to pickle some garlic by itself. Thank you for sharing this recipe jwattsett, it is great!