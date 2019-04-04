Crisp Pickled Green Beans

This pickled green beans recipe is from my grandmother's cookbook that she passed on to all her grandchildren. The beans turn out very crisp with a wonderful dill flavor, and the red pepper flakes provide a nice punch. This recipe is much better than those that call for cooking the beans first.
This recipe is the same as my aunt's that we have been making for years - it's one of our family tradition, too! It's a wonderful treat - they come out crisp, tasty and not too spicy. If I have beans that are irregular, I cut them into two inches pieces and then pack and process as specified. I have also substituted several dashes of cayenne pepper or our favorite hot sauce instead of using pepper flakes. I like the fresh dill best, but have also used a tsp of dill seed or dried dill weed (or a combination of the two) if I can't get dill heads.
The taste of these dilly beans is fine, but the recipe proportions are all messed up. There is no way 2 1/2 pounds of beans will fit into six 1/2 pint jars. I believe the author meant pint jars (1/2 quart). I used 2 1/2 pounds of beans and doubled everything and put them in pint jars. I also cut the vinegar from 2 1/2C to 2C.
I make these - this exact recipe came from my Joy Of cooking book. I reduce the vinegar to 1 3/4 cups, add more kosher salt, crush several cloves of garlic and add 8-10 peppercorns and I usually use dried dill weed (cause fresh is hard to find!). I heat the water, vinegar and salt in the microwave while I am snipping the ends off of the green beans and cleaning them. I put the beans, garlic, dill, and peppercorns in the square tupperware container and pour the hot liquid over. Then I refrigerate for one week - they are ready to eat. YUM.
Boil those jars, don't just simmer, remember that canning is in part germ warfare. I live in the mountains, so I boil them for 20 minutes or so, but if you're not, 15 will do. You have to cook what's in the jars to make it safe, even if it is pickled. That said, the recipie itself is very good and even with the extra cooking, mine turn out crisp and delicious. I like them better with a small garlic clove added to each jar rather than just cooked in the brine. I also like to add about 1/2 tsp granulated sugar to each jar, it mellows the flavor without making them sweet.
This recipe is AWESOME!!! I use them as pickles on sandwiches. I added 1/3 a jalapeno to make it hot. To die for!!! Thanks for the recipe. It is bound to be a family fav for a long time. I have made 4 batches so far.
This is a really great thing to do with green beans when your garden is full of them.. I made some up to try and to my surprise they are wonderful. My 7 year old daughter loves them, a little spicy but I also added cider vinegar with the white and I also used wax beans. Very yummy will make again.
This recipe was cake. No, really. Even *I* was able to make it and not mess it up. And under a half hour, nonetheless. I made only one change and that was adding 1/2 sliced onion, divided, to both jars. That's it. Super simple. I know I have to wait three weeks to try one but I doubt I'll wait that long. It's taking everything I have to sit here and not eat one now. It smells amazing. I'll update my review once I've been able to try one. EDITED: Tried one five hours after it first went in the fridge--THE BEST PICKLED GREEN BEANS I'VE EVER HAD. EVER. BUT, next time, I'd cut back on the salt. The longer it sits, the saltier mine got.
I made up some of these and couldn't wait the 2-3 weeks before I tested them. They're really yummy and the red pepper flakes givs them a kick! I couldn't find fresh dill so I used dried. The jars would look prettier with a fresh dill sprig in each one, but I still enjoy the taste of these without the fresh.
These were wonderful! My daughters, ages 7 and 11, loved them asked kept asking for more and more! We are pickle lovers and now have added dilled green beans to our repertoire of snacks. Trust me, once you eat three... you are hooked. The red pepper gave them a nice zing - but not too hot, and they are very crunchy. I'll make these again and again - such a wonderfully healthy snack for my girls. Thanks for the recipe!!!
Took the advice of some other's posts and used a bit less salt (too salty last time I made them), about a scant 1/8 tsp of cayenne pepper, since I had no red pepper flakes and we don't like it too spicey. Last year's batch was too spicey! I also added in a clove of garlic for each pint, not one for the whole brine batch. I got 5 heaping pints and had to make a bit more brine using, this using 2-1/2 lbs of green beans from our garden. Can't wait to try them! Every other recipe like this I've seen says it makes 4 full pints, not 6 half pints.
I make these green beans exactly as the recipe is written and they are great! We do alot of camping in the summer and I always take at least 2 jars with us. I am diabetic and cannot snack on the typical camping junk foods (chips, cookies, etc). On our last trip I brought them out of the cooler and offered them to our friends (I was using them in a bloodymary). They tried them and liked them. The next day at lunch the green beans were being used on hamburgers and hot dogs! They were a real hit with everyone! The one thing that we realized was that the garlic was really good too! This year I'm going to use this recipe to pickle some garlic by itself. Thank you for sharing this recipe jwattsett, it is great!
I made these green beans last year and had to look up the recipe again, so also read some of the reviews. First, my family loved them. Second, I used 1/2 the amount of red pepper flakes and there was just enough spice. I preferred the ones with the spice as I made some without. I also ran out of brine, so had to make more during the process. The jars in the picture are pts not half pints. This is a great recipe. I found the salt and vinegar ratios to be fine for us, and I packed the beans pretty tight in the jars.
I didn't have fresh dill and wasn't able to find any so I added 1 tsp dried dill weed and 1/2 tsp dried dill seed to each jar. I wanted these to be spicy so I added 1/2 of a jalapeno pepper to each jar. This is a great way to use green beans when they are on sale.
Question on how to store after proper canning takes place.... Shelf the cooled jars or must they be refrigerated?? Once I get these done I will properly adjust the rating, but for now I'm curious as to how to store these!!! Thanks in advance!!!
Wow, these are fantastic. Scaled by a third, and I wasn't sure how much dill to use (what is a "bunch"? I had several huge stalks I bought from a farmer's market) so I was a tad apprehensive. In the end I should have used a bit more. I used chunks of fresh cayenne peppers from my garden instead of the flakes, and added some celery seed (loved that!). I love that they are crunchy. Next time I think I'll use more garlic, and maybe a previous reviewer's suggestion of mustard seed and black peppercorns. Nummy Nummy.
This receipe is awesome!! It is easy and works well with cucumbers and other veggies. I added some mustard, celery ceed and black peppercorns. Everyone who has tried the beans and the veggies have raved about them. (a little pickle crisp helps). Thank you for sharing!!
I made these for the first time ever. Since we have SOOO many green beans in our garden, I thought it was worth a try. We tried them the next day and they were great! Crispy with just a little zing. Can't wait to see what they taste like in 3 weeks. I followed the recipe except I put garlic in with the green beans. Going to get some more dill and do another batch tomorrow.
I couldn't wait the whole three weeks to open my jars, but now that I have I can review it. They are everything they promise! Very crispy! this was my first attempt at canning, and this was pretty easy. I didn't have red pepper flakes, so I put in coriander and fennel and they turned out really yummy anyway. They really are very crisp, as much as a fresh bean. I added carrots for color, and the carrots were very good, too. I'm going to make more next time. My only problem was that I didn't have enough brine, but I think that's just because I didn't pack the beans tight enough.
I've been using this recipe for years & canned 40 jars yesterday. The only change I make is I add a jalapeno pepper (instead of red pepper flakes) to each jar for a bit of heat... they're perfect in Bloody Mary's...
After making a successful batch of these a few years ago, I made 75+ jars as wedding favours. Well the wedding was last weekend, and I've already received tonnes of compliments, and several recipe requests! :) They were a huge hit!
These are good but I found them a bit too salty. I used iodized sea salt rather than pickling salt so I'm guessing that's why. I also added ground cayenne as others suggested but they were not at all hot. I'll try fresh jalapenos next time. Will make again with 1/2 the salt called for.
This recipe has become one of our favorites, I use it constantly over the summer!!! The only change I've made was instead of the red pepper flakes, I drop 1 whole hot pepper into the jar w/ the garlic and dill sprig before I pack the beans. I also make extra on the vinegar solution as I tend to buy more beans than the recipe calls for... knowing we'll use them ;) I'm so glad to have found this recipe!
I have been making dill pickle green beans for more than 45years you change them up by using cider vinegar and any kind of hot pepper such as red or green chili peppers. I also do small carrots the same way.
I opened a jar of these just short of a week after making them and a fight broke out. I survived with minor bites and scratches after throwing the jar away from me to preserve life and limb. Will make again, exceeded expectations.
Awesome!!!! This was the first time I ever canned anything and my Dad loves Dilly beans and I made a couple batched. some for him and some for my family. they were great! Only thing I did different is I added the garlic to the jars.
Just made some "dilly" beans today (then they're ready by Thanksgiving). I get everything fresh from farmer's market. I add 1 tsp cayenne pepper to each quart size jar instead of the flakes. My family loves these as Christmas gifts.
My first batch was delicious and I'm not even that crazy about green beans!!!! The recipe is so easy that I was brave enough to experiment a bit and the 2nd batch was even better! Its so easy to tweak to your own taste preference. I added a whole thinly sliced red sweet onion which colored the juice a bit but they taste amazing! I added a few sliced jalapeno rings (seeds and all) to add just a bit of heat. I also added some minced garlic to the juice mix. I'm going to try another batch with sliced peppers and spears of asparagus!! Thank you for submitting!! :)
These are the best!! I just used regular green beans, but a friend of mine grows japanese green beans and they are long and skinnier, but they are delicious as well! There is nothing I would change to this recipe at all, very very good! You will not only be able to just eat one..
4 stars because my beans weren't crisp. Was I supposed to let the liquid cool completely? My beans were fresh off the vine. I added just a tap of red pepper flakes and it was too much. I won't add any next time. I will only add half of the dill also.
First time for me canning stringbeans. These came out great. Real crisp. Added alot more red pepper flakes to each jar. Probably about a teaspoon, if I were to measure. Next time I will even add a bit more because we like it on the spicy side.
For people who thought these were too salty, maybe you are not using kosher salt. 1/4 cup of kosher salt weighs 60 grams, and 1/4 cup of table salt weights 75 grams. That is significantly more. The recipe should have specified the type of salt for those who do not know you should not use iodized table salt in canning recipes. Anyway, I made these because my family and I LOVE pickles, and it's fun to pickle different vegetables. I used this recipe to pickle green beans, kirby cucumbers, cauliflower and even some broccoli stems. (Most people throw those away, but they make delicious crunchy pickles.)In fairness I did not have quiet enough white vinegar so I had to substitute some apple cider vinegar...actually almost half. Still so delicious, crisp and craveable. They did not last long in our house! I will make definitely make these again and again!
I had to double my brine! I suppose probably because my neighbor doesnt grow very straight beans that we were unable to pack the jars perfectly tight. I asked my mom "who grows straight beans anyway" and her reply was "Costco". Hah. So keep in mind if you dont have Costco beans that you might need way more brine than the recipe calls for!
I make this recipe every year from the green beans from the garden. I do not like them. I just don't like the idea of dilled green beans. Luv my dill pickles. But Family and friends luv them. So they get them
This was my first time ever canning green beans.....and they turned out excellent!!!! Everyone that has tried them have really enjoyed them. Thank you so much!! I will be using this recipe for years to come!!!
I have made these before and they are very tasty and are best in Bloody Marys. I add extra about 1/4 to 1/2 tsp. of minced garlic into each jar and put 2 Tablespoons of red pepper flakes into the brine for extra kick.
Well, I pickled the beans from our garden at camp and have to say that we waited two whole weeks there before we couldn't resist any longer...were they good? One of our guests wanted to buy a jar!!! I did put the garlic in the jar...but it wasn't there long enough to know if it made a difference!
GREAT recipe! Made these last year after searching for a dilly-bean recipe. These were better than the ones I grew up eating, the red pepper flakes were a great addition! Very easy to do, it was my first try with canning! I will be making some this week since I just opened my last jar today!
Turned out well, except 2.5 pounds of green beans were way too much for the 6 jars listed in ingredients. Also, a little too much vinegar for my liking, so reduce the amount a little bit. Made for family and friends and they said they enjoyed them.
Made these last year because my dad had so many green beans in his garden, and my boyfriend begged me to make them again this year!! They are always a hit! I like a little more garlic in my beans however, so I drop a clove or two into each jar with the dill and the red pepper flakes and it adds a nice bite to the flavor!
I have used this recipe quite a few times with fresh green beans. My family loves how they turn out. I leave the garlic in the recipe to marinate with the pickling mixture and find that pickled garlic is a favorite of mine. This recipe is simple and nice and my kids love it when I use the pickling mixture with pickling cucumbers. Thank you, this is a delightful and easy recipe that I will experiment with, with other veggies ;-)
I cannot rate the taste yet as I just made them. But they were easy for a novice pickler like me. so I gave it 3 stars for now and will update my review after I can taste them. I am not sure if I processed them too long.... my beans are wrinkled? From the pictures others seem not wrinkled? Any idea why? I did try cucumbers, zucchini, and snap peas as well. We will see if they taste good.... I feel that I may not be able to make it to 3 weeks to try them. ;)
I am really new to pickling/canning so I'm still pretty much bumbling around tying to find THE ONE pickling brine recipe. I made this as written, and, for me, it wasn't good at all. I am a huge fan of salt but this was way way wayyyyy too much. I ended up adding another couple of cups of water and probably about 2/3 cup of sugar, just to make it palatable. Glad that others have enjoyed it. Thanks anyway!
This was my first time pickling anything and it was surprisingly easy! I did use a clove of garlic in each jar but besides that, I followed the recipe to the letter! I can't wait to try them in 2 weeks!
BIG HIT with our "lake rat" best friends this past weekend!!! Made it just like the recipe said. Will change 2 things,.... Less sugar and more jalapeño or Serrano peppers, a table spoon of pimento pepper for color and that's it!!! We had a blast with these in Bloody Mary's and the main dish of steak and roasted veggies!!!!
I thought these were very good and quite easy to make. I did make a couple slight adjustments though. 1st, it only needs half the salt called for. Any more would make this inedible. 2nd, I added 3 times the garlic (I like garlic) . Finally, I sliced up a couple Habanero peppers instead of using the chili flakes since I was growing habaneros. Very recommended recipe.
This rating is based upon the instructions, not the final product. I just made these today and am anxious to taste them..Like another reviewer noted the number of jars listed must be 6 PINTS, not half pints. I didn't weigh my green beans - just used what I had harvested. I definitely didn't have over 2-2.5 pounds though and they filled 5 pint jars. Since the amount I filled was nearly twice the listed jars I doubled the brine. Sadly, I needed only half of the brine and wasted the rest. Someone needs to update this recipe.
I can't believe that out of all of the Reviewers, nobody has mentioned eating these hot, as a regular vegetable. My Mother made Pickled Beans for years and that was our favorite way to eat them as kids. I still love them that way and so does my Family. I just rinse them, add water, boil, discard the water and repeat several times depending on how salty they might be. Usually 2-3 times, and serve. They are delicious!! The only change that I have ever made to the recipe is to add a clove or 2 of Garlic to each bottle. They are awesome as a Pickle but, you really should try them this way at least once!
