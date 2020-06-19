Apricot Leather

Learn how to make your own apricot fruit leather with this recipe. It's a great way to use extra apricots, especially when your tree gives a bumper crop. Apricots are very nutritious and this makes a great snack. The leather will keep for a long time in an airtight container.

By CHERI

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
14
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 150 degrees F (165 degrees C), or the lowest setting you have.

  • Combine lemon juice, apricots, and sugar in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat until sugar has dissolved. Transfer to a blender and puree until smooth.

  • Cover an 11x17-inch pan or cookie sheet with a layer of plastic wrap. Pour pureed fruit onto the prepared pan and spread evenly to within 1 inch of the edge.

  • Bake for 4 to 6 hours in the preheated oven, using a spoon or a pair of tongs to keep the door slightly ajar, or until puree has dried and is no longer sticky. Once dry, you can cut it into strips; store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
39 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 0.1g; sodium 0.2mg. Full Nutrition
