Apricot Leather

This recipe was very simple to put together and tastes wonderful! The only reason it received 4 out of 5 stars was because after 8 hours in the oven, I had to put it in my dehydrator to finish up. The lowest my oven goes is 170 degrees. I started it, set the timer for 6 hours and walked away. Apparantly because my oven is one of the newer models, it turns off the heating element when the door is open. The fact that when I followed the recipe and stuck a spoon in the door to keep it open, it turned off the heating element and didn't bake the leather :( A note to all who might have a newer model oven, check the users manual to see if it turns off the heating element when the door is open. If that's the case and you dont have a dehydrator as a backup, this might not be the right recipe for you. For everyone else, this is a great recipe. My kids loved every bite and I felt good about giving them something healthy without all of the additives most "fruit snacks" contain. Thank you for a great recipe!