Fideo (Mexican Spaghetti)
A very unusual but very delicious pasta dish. My Mexican grandfather used to make it and I make it in memory of him. For you, Pepe! Hope you all like it too! Goce! (Enjoy!)
I have also been making fideo for years. My recipe is a little different though-I don't use regular noodles I use 1 box of vermicceli, it also says Fideo on it in the pasta isle (yelloe box w/ red lettering) and 1 can of diced tomatos with green onions seasoned in them. 1/2 cup of chicken stock or i can of water. I usually make this w/o any chicken or meat if I'm looking for a fast meal. Just melt 3 tbls butter in skillet and then add fideo stirring constantly until light browned.Then pour in 1 can of diced tomatoes and 2 cans of water or the chicken stock, bring to a boil and then cover and simmer for 10-15 min until fideo noodles are al dente. I then add more chicken stock if it seems to thick for me and then I add grated cheddar cheese and eat with a warm flour tortilla. I season as needed w/ salt and pepper, maybe some cumin. very easy meal to make.Read More
Sorry, this just did not do it for our family. Not sure why; they love mexican food and pasta, just not together, I guess. Really need to watch it - it gets dry quickly.Read More
I have also been making fideo for years. My recipe is a little different though-I don't use regular noodles I use 1 box of vermicceli, it also says Fideo on it in the pasta isle (yelloe box w/ red lettering) and 1 can of diced tomatos with green onions seasoned in them. 1/2 cup of chicken stock or i can of water. I usually make this w/o any chicken or meat if I'm looking for a fast meal. Just melt 3 tbls butter in skillet and then add fideo stirring constantly until light browned.Then pour in 1 can of diced tomatoes and 2 cans of water or the chicken stock, bring to a boil and then cover and simmer for 10-15 min until fideo noodles are al dente. I then add more chicken stock if it seems to thick for me and then I add grated cheddar cheese and eat with a warm flour tortilla. I season as needed w/ salt and pepper, maybe some cumin. very easy meal to make.
This is really good! I used 1 can diced tomatos and 1 can dice tomatos and green chiles instead of the 5 roma tomatos...still excellent.
I also subbed chicken stock for water and used one can of Rotel w/ chilies and one with lime juice and cilantro in place of the chopped romas. Added a nice little kick without being too spicy for the 8 year old. Added a few chopped black olives as well. Served it over a little fat free refried beans and used less chicken to keep it light and still have plenty of protein. Used whole wheat pasta as well!
Thanks for the delicious recipe, we thought it was great. The only changes I made were to omit the onions and instead add some chopped green peppers and a little garlic. My husband already had some of the leftovers as a late evening snack (and he never eats leftovers)! We didn't cook it too long, make sure the noodles are al dente, the little bit of chew in the noodles really tops the dish off. Thanks again!
I TRIED THIS RECIPE ONCE AND IM TELLING U I MAKE IT ALL THE TIME NOW FOR MY FAMILY AND THAT IS THAT I AM MEXICAN, AND THIS RECIPE IS GREAT!!!
Sorry, this just did not do it for our family. Not sure why; they love mexican food and pasta, just not together, I guess. Really need to watch it - it gets dry quickly.
My grandmother use to make something similar and my mom made it as well when we were growning up. We do not use spaghetti noodles. If you look in your Ethnic or Mexican section at your local grocery store you can find FIDEO. It is very inexpensive. I sometimes use the coiled fideo or just the broken fideo. May taste less like spaghetti. I saute chopped onions and garlic in some oil then brown the fideo, dump in Mexican stewed tomatoes, sometimes a can of green chiles, some salt, cumin, a can tomato sauce and water and simmer on low. This always get's inhaled!
Made this last night because I did not have vermecilli noodles. It turned out okay. I have made Fideo for over 30 years it is a staple in our house. There are many ways to tweak it. My favorite is to brown a few macaroni noodles then use vermecilli crushed noodles. These seasoning work. I brown noodles add onions till translucent then garlic for about a two min. I use bullion, tomato sauce (lite) salt. Don't ever measure but it is a very inexpensive dish kid love. Goes great with beans and tortilla.
Very Good. I used a can of rotel tomatoes with green chiles, rather than the roma tomatoes. I also had to add more water at about 8 minutes into the cooking time. I found that the noodles needed extra cooking time. I increased the time to 15 minutes. Very good, will make again.
My son challenged me to find a "Mexican spaghetti" recipe and I found this. We all liked it. Not our favorite dish but it is good and I will make it again.
This recipe was easy and extremely delicious. I added one chopped green bell pepper to the mix and flavored the 1.5cups of water with 1/4 packet of chicken ramen flavoring. I'll definitely make this again.
Made it as is, and I really like this dish as is. My kids, 6 and 3 and normally picky about, loved it also. It was unanimous hit in our house.
I loved this recipes. I liked the fact that I could make it in my electric skillet, no other pans to clean up. I did not have Roma tomatos, so I substituted this will a can of small dices tomatos, plus I added a can of diced tomatos with green chiles. This gave the recipes and extra kick! Plus the extra liquid helped to cook the spaghetti. I also added some green and red bell peppers - not much, but just enough to add some flavor. I will definately make again.... Nice alternative to regular spaghetti! Thanks....
So good! Great texture. I added a few extras to meet my families needs and used rotel instead of romas. I added a little extra water, corn, broccoli, black beans and garlic. I also used cooked mesquite chicken (frozen from Sam's)instead of plain to make cooking time less. All 6 of us loved it. I served it with rye bread.
Excellent! This was exactly what I wanted and expected. All I did different was use a can of petite diced tomatoes (not drained) in stead of the roma tomatoes, added 2 chicken cubes to the water and I used pork chops, no chicken!! Ground beef is also traditional which I'll use next time. And don't add cheese, that is not needed or traditional. Great flavor!
i grew up eating fideo as a side dish, mostly with mole. i've never had cheese on it though. i finally made it my first time, but almost as if i was making my spanish rice, but sub'd fideo noodles. i browned the onion and 2 garlic cloves, then brown the noodles. i added chicken flavored bullion to my water and seasoned with seasonings listed plus cayeene pepper, garlic powder. i also added mushrooms since i needed to get rid of them before going bad. my first try taste better than any other fideo i've had before. i put mine in tortillas with crema and queso fresco, an idea i got from a cooking show.
Fantastic! I have made this about 10 times now and follow many of the different tips from this site. Add cilantro, tabasco, whole wheat spaghetti, salsa, tomato paste, bell peppers, canned tomatoes, jalapenos, chicken stock or whatever takes your fancy!! hard to go wrong with this one, my whole family loves it with salad and tortillas!
I did change a few things. I added canned white meat chicken instead of fresh because that is what I had on hand. I also added black beans, corn, canned tomatoes with chilis and some colored peppers. I kicked up the chili powder too because my husband LOVES spicy food. Came together very quick and tasted wonderful. Kind of strange when you start putting things together but comes out amazingly tasty!!
Simple and good. I don't put meat in mine. I will add extra broth next time as I am used to it being soupier.
I made this, substituting the tomatoes with two cans of Rotel (as someone else suggested), and it turned out great. There were tons of leftovers for my boyfriend and I to eat. Am definitely going to do this again. Thanks.
This was very good. My kids loved it.
Loved it, but other half did not I would make again just for me!!
This was delicious! I subbed Rotelle diced tomatoes for the romas, added three colours of peppers, one can of black beans and an errant can of jalapeno salsa. I also used leftovers from a rotisserie chicken and topped with fresh cilantro at the end. Just writing about it's making me hungry! YUMMO!
I used EVOO, vermecelli/fideo noodles, and chicken stock instead of what this recipe called for. My family hated it but I thought it was good - just like a Spanish rice. I had to give it 2 stars because it was average, not amazing - but, this is a simple Mexican dish I've had before. I'd make it again if my family would eat it!
If you like it spicy I would add a little more chili powder but over all loved it
I made this recipe, using canned tomatoes with green chilis. I also doubled the cumin and chili powder because I really like those flavors. This is a very good recipe, but I felt it just needed more spice. I also used fideo pasta, which is basically vermicelli broken into pieces about 2" long.
This was really good! I did modify it just a bit after reading the reviews...I decided not to add chicken to the pot, I grilled some chicken thighs/legs separately. I used olive oil, sauteed 1 onion, 1 garlic clove in the oil, added angel hair spaghetti, let it cook for about 4 min. Then I added 2 cans of regular stewed tomatoes, 1 (15oz) can of tomato sauce, 1 cup of water, 1/2T Cumin, 1T chili powder and 1/2 tsp. salt. I allowed this to simmer for about 20 min. I put shredded chedder, sour cream, olives and green onions in bowls on the table so everyone could garnish their bowls as they liked. Everyone really liked this, I was surprised, it was simple and really good!
I substituted Roma tomatoes with a can of diced tomatoes and used ángel hair pasta instead of spaghetti. I also used a can of chicken broth and some water and added about a tsp of cilantro. Served in a bowl with a couple tbsps in the middle and sprinkled with cheese and some chips. Yummy!
This was really good. I did make a few changes to use what I had on hand. I used canned tomatoes with the juice, taco seasoning(same amount as other spices), and used chicken broth(as per other reviewers advice). Also, I doubled everything, but the chicken, which I halved. It was just enough chicken to make it interesting. This was really good, and I plan on adding it to our menu. Thanks!!!
It was fine, but nothing more. It took more like an hour from start to finish and to me the reward for the work wasn't really there.
I had a hard time getting everything to even fit in the pan (a 12 inch skillet no less), even with the noodles broken. It definitely needs more than 1 1/2 cups of water to cook... maybe more like 2 1/2. I used six roma tomatoes instead of 5. I also think this would benefit from cilantro. Overall this was kind of so-so, but the cheese on top was nice.
Oh my goodness-my kids really loved it! I took the advice from a reviewer to use Roteli tomatoes & chilis and it was yummy!
Tried this twice. Both times we didn't think it was that great. Next time we are gonna add a packet of taco seasoning to give it more of a mexican flare.
yum! this was so good. I added some extras such as black olives and used spaghetti sauce instead of tomatoes to make it more saucy. Thanks!
This was perfect! A Mexican friend of mine tried to show me how to make fideo, but she didn't have set measurements. It gave me a lot of confidence to use this recipe. I prepared it for friends who meet at my house for a discussion group. They just loved it. I made it just as written. Thank you for such an authentic family recipe.
As written, I thought this was very very bland. I added the juice of half a lime, some freshly ground black pepper, some red pepper flakes, and some fresh cilantro. The end result was absolutely delicious!
Everybody enjoyed this and everybody had seconds. This is very good and as another reviewer says "a wonderful change from traditional spaghetti.” The only changes I made were to use Chicken Broth in lieu of water and added some fresh cilantro. I will definitely make this again. I think that it would be great as a potluck dish due to the amount it makes.
This was excellent! My italian husband loved it...it's a great way to make pasta : )
all in all very good just needed more tomatoes and more onion I will make again but will add double the tomato and add alittle more onion.
A keeper! Great change of pace from beans & rice as a Mexican side dish. Also very versatile: I omitted the chicken, used macaroni instead of spaghetti, and canned tomatoes instead of fresh. Probably less authentic but still delish. Thanks!
I know there are many different ways to make fideo, this is not one of them. I am sorry you were subjected to this abuse(joke). You are supposed to heat oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic and onion and cook until they are tender but not browned next add the fideo to the onion and garlic mixture, and fry until a golden brown. Pour in the can of tomato sauce, and 1 can of the water and stir to blend. Bring to a boil, cut your heat down to low and cook with a cover until the liquid has almost evaporated. Stir in more water as needed. Cover, and cook over low heat for about 10-15 minutes, or until the fideo is tender, and the sauce has thickened. (water can be substituted for chicken broth)
This is a nice dish for a cold winters night. I also served with White Corn as a side.
Rating this recipe high for originality, but I think I messed it up. My pan was wayyyy too small and therefore I had to keep adding water for the noodles to cook. I used italian flavored canned stewed tomatoes with onions as well. It took twice as long to cook in my stupid pot! :P I think it would have been wonderful in a giant pan, once I get one I will try it again!
Maybe it's just me, but I didn't like this at all.
Very tasty and flavourful, my partner is half Mexican and he quite enjoyed it. Use a large skillet because the pasta is a pain to mix in a small/medium one (even when halved).
this recipe is close to the real deal. i start out with bacon drippings for one thing-then add in comino seed... this recipe is faster and good, but i like it when they ask for 2nds, AND the recipe...
Didn't care for this. It was too dry and weird tasting.
This was great. It's just like I remembered when I was younger. My brother's ex-wife used to make this. I'm surprised there isn't more recipes for fideo on here. I cut the recipe in half and made a serving for three. Instead of the tomatoes I used a can of diced tomatoes with green chilles drained. Even after that, It wasn't spice enough for me, but then again, I love spicy food. Very good, authentic, recipe.
This was a great recipe! My family enjoyed this dish and has requested it again.
One of my girls wanted spaghetti and one wanted Mexican food. I typed Mexican Spaghetti in to the search box and voila! This recipe will become one of those that you make more than once a month! Thank you!
I used DelMonte stewed mexican recipe tomatoes and add water, this recipe is wonderful. I also used garlic salt. excellent
I cooked the chicken seperately, as I don't remember fideo having chicken in it. I added extra broth so that it is more like soup. Loved it!
Okay - I am going to rate this based on how it tasted after making minor changes. I used leftover chicken (Salsa Chicken recipe from this site) and instead of fresh tomatoes, which I didn't have, I used RoTel with green chiles - adding the juices from the can. This dish needs more water if you want your noodles cooked...and use parmesan cheese rather than cheddar. Overall, a different but good recipe!
This was so easy to make and delicious. A nice change from everyday spaghetti. The only change I made was using 2 cans of diced tomatoes with peppers instead of the Roma tomatoes, only because that is what I had on hand.The spices gave it such a unique flavor. We will definetly be making this again.Thanks.
I was incredibly disappointed in this recipe. a) it looked nothing like the picture. b) i covered it in cheese to mask the taste. c) it was really, really watery, but I couldn't drain off the water without losing some spice and flavoring. This is most definetely not a keeper.
really good.... i found fideo noodles in the mexican foods section of our local krogers..a keeper.
It was OK. I thought it was a little bland. We ate it, but I don't think we'll have it again.
great!Husband and kid like it(they don't like anything)I used canned tomatoes and it tastes great!Very forgiving and easy recipe
My son has been begging for fideo for a couple of weeks now, so we made this together. I used a box of fideo instead of spaghetti, ground chuck instead of chicken since I had it thawed and needed to use it up and used chicken broth instead of water as it is tradition. My husband and I didn't care much for this, but my son loved it. Regardless, between the 3 of us, there were no leftovers. I thought it needed more seasoning and more spice like chile pepper or something. I'll go back to my usual recipe, but we had fun making this together. Thanks, we had a nice hot meal.
I used coiled fideo that I broke up into pieces since my store was out of regular fideo ( I would suggest using a fideo rather than spaghetti) . I didn't have fresh tomatos so I used a can of diced, left out the chicken since it was going to be a side dish, and also added a bit of garlic. Super good stuff alongside of tacos or adding any kind of meat for a main dish. Def a keeper.
Fast, easy, and delicious! I did need to add more water near the end, and I used two chicken boullion cubes to enhance the flavor. I also tossed in some cilantro which was a delicious and colorful addition. You definitely want the cheese with this one - it's good without it, but even better with! I will be making this one again.
This was so good. I used rotel instead of the tomatoes and a bell pepper instead of the onion. It was excellent. Thanks for the recipe!!
This is a delicious dish..I have made it a few times already..It's a keeper...Thanks for sharing!
My family and I realy enjoyed this dish. I was unsure about it when preparing, but the taste is wonderful and Im really glad I made it. The only changes that I made was putting the onions in at the same time as the speghetti and adding some hot pepper sauce to taste for a little additional flavor. Thanks for a great recipe!
I've made this with sausage once and pork loin and it's so delicious. It's funny just how different it tastes from regular Italian spaghetti. So good! And I love the texture of the pasta from cooking in the tomato mixture. Yum!
I made this without the chicken for a work "Mexican" themed potluck and it was a huge hit.
This was just okay for me, though I do think it has potential. It turned out kind of dry, but maybe I just need to add more water? I'll make it again because I think a couple of small changes would make this pretty yummy. Next time, I will use chicken broth in place of the water. I'll probably add some black beans, too. It's the kind of recipe that lends itself to personalization.
I'm not sure how something can be spicy and bland at the same time, but this was. Adding tomato sauce helps.
Quite tasty! You could even do it without the chicken if you dont have any on hand. I used diced tomatoes instead of roma and it turned out great!
This was very good a wonderful change from traditional spaghetti my hubby an I loved it and will make again Thanks!
This recipe is awesome! It is a little messy to make but well worth the mess! I could also eat this all day long without the chicken in it! It has the best taste. Thank you for posting it.
being vegetarians, we used quorn pieces instead of chicken breast and also subsituted noodles with pasta as my husband is a big pasta lover. turned out absolutely great ! & is a quick, cheap and easy meal solution .
Excellent twist on spaghetti. We absolutely loved it. But next time I will try adding more cumin and tomato. My husband is already asking for more.
this recipe was really good,BUT i didnt think spaghetti noodles would go well with this so i used long angel hair that i broke in half and added 3 spoons of sofrito and sazon and had to add more water than called for, this was really good i have made this many times since...
This could have been better, but I probably just needed to follow the recipe more exactly. I left out the chicken and added too much extra chili powder, which left it too spicy for an entree. I think it would be better if I followed the recipe.
Just okay. I think I would have liked it with tomatoe sauce so it was more "saucy". I did not add the chicken and I used store bought fideo noodles instead of spaghetti noodles.
Very tasty, turned out great!
I have to say after following some of the suggestions...WOW! I used a can of diced tomatoes with chiles and I used taco seasoning on the chicken and then in the end when I added chicken broth. It was delicious. It has just the right amount of kick. I recommend serving it with sour cream if you're like me and love it. Thanks!!!!!
This was delicious and my whole family loved it. I only had regular spaghetti on hand but next time I make it I will buy thinner noodles.
My mom made this when we were growing up. I make them now. This is the what we call the "poor week" meal, but it is so good, sometimes I just crave it. I usually don't put meat, thus the "poor week" meal. I use fido pasta or just regular elbow macaroni and I use tomato sauce only. More tomato less water. I also add Velveta or American cheese to the pot so it melts together. I don't add chile powder or cumin, but I put garlic powder. This is a good side with pan fried potatoes or spam. Yum, with tortillas.
I didn't have the cumin, so I just added some burrito seasoning, but the family enjoyed it. It's easy to prepare and pretty satisfying. I would make it again.
I browned vermicelli and then added the chili powder and cumin until heated. In a separate pan, I sautéed onions, mushrooms, green pepper and chopped plum tomatoes then added about about a cup of chicken broth to the vermicelli and the cooked veggies. Covered and simmered until tender. Just before serving I added some sliced green onion and a touch of cilantro. Delicious!
This is a good recipe. After cooking the chicken, I wipped the pan with a paper towel to removed any stuck on pieces of chicken, so they wouldnt burn when i browned the pasta. I browned the pasta in butter intead of oil for the flavor. I did not have tomatoes on hand so I used two cans of rotel undrained. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. It was a little spicy. I will leave out the salt and pepper next time. Also, I used cheddar cheese on top, but mexican cheese would have been even better. Easy to make and liked by all.
I have never tried Fideo before but I glad I tried this recipe. It was very tasty and I will make this again.
I made this using several suggestions from other reviewer: used rotel, added 1 small can tomato sauce. I also used cubed grilled chicken that I had on hand and used Fideo pasta becasue is it pretty common where I lived. Kids like it & you can easily vary the amount of chili powder to suit your own taste.
Very nice. I did alter the recipe a fair bit, using olive oil (and more than 2 Tbsp. of it), canned diced tomatoes, canned chicken, and a fair bit more cumin and chili powder, but I still really liked it. Thank you for making this recipe available. I'm glad that I finally found something I can cook!
Very delicious dish. Easy and quick. Will definately make again.
i love to cook this my mother made it for me once i fell in love with it and now i add things like green onions and bell peppers along with tomato and onions to make kind of a vegtable soup but instead of using speghetti you can buy vermincelli noodles
I liked this pretty well although next time I think I will make it with rice instead of pasta and add some garlic to it.
Rotel canned tomato's and green pepper and a little red pepper to give a Zing! We like it Hot!!! Was a great Dish! Will cook this again!!!
I did have to alter the recipe a bit per reviews and personal taste. I had to season the chicken (garlic powder, cumin, cayenne, salt and pepper) in the fridge all afternoon before grilling for flavor, then shred. I sautéed chopped white onion with a T (or 2) of minced garlic then added the pasta till brown. I used canned tomato with green chilies, doubled the cumin and chili powder, and broth vs water and added a bit of tomato paste. I added frozen corn and chopped olives for color. I only had Mozzarella cheese but no one complained...I did add extra water during simmering to achieve desired constancy. Chicken is really not necessary in this meal, but added it to individual servings. Fantastic! Will make again!
I browned vermicelli and then added the chili powder and cumin until heated. In a separate pan, I sautéed onions, mushrooms, green pepper and chopped plum tomatoes then added about about a cup of chicken broth to the vermicelli and the cooked veggies. Covered and simmered until tender. Just before serving I added some sliced green onion and a touch of cilantro. Delicious!
Yummy, homey comfort food. Be careful not to over-brown the spaghetti. I think you could add things like green chilies and sliced black olives to make it into a wonderful main course. I didn't use the cheese at all in order to reduce calories, and I added a tablespoon of tomato paste, some cilantro and Tabasco. Yum!
Makes for a delicious meal, very simple and easy to prepare
This dish was easy to prepare and pretty good. Not amazing, but decent comfort food for a weeknight meal. My 8 year old son really liked it!
I liked the flavor of the sauce very much, but I think next time I would probably cook the spaghetti part way before putting it in the pan, it was way more than "al dente". I didn't make the chicken, and I used whole wheat pasta, but I would probably try this again with the modification above.
Really liked. Only change was used chicken broth IPO water and an extra Roma tomato. Might increase cumin or add red pepper flakes or even jalapeños (with the onions) next time. Quick and easy for a weeknight meal!!
Made this last night for dinner and it was wonderful. I subbed fresh from the garden tomatoes for the roma, and canned chicken broth for the water. Like some before me, I sauteed the chicken with a little taco seasoning before cubing up. I didn't think the noodles were going to cook correctly, but they were perfectly al dente in about 11 minutes. Garnished with shredded Colby/Jack and a dollop of sour cream, which made the sauce super creamy and delish. Thanks for sharing a quick, easy, tasty recipe!
I'll admit I was skeptical, but this is very good! As suggested by others, I used canned Rotel instead of fresh tomatoes and chicken broth instead of water. I also diced my chicken breast and then sauted with onion & garlic. I also added 1-2 tbsp of tomato paste for flavor & had to cook it a bit longer than stated. Will definately make this again!
