Fideo (Mexican Spaghetti)

I know there are many different ways to make fideo, this is not one of them. I am sorry you were subjected to this abuse(joke). You are supposed to heat oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic and onion and cook until they are tender but not browned next add the fideo to the onion and garlic mixture, and fry until a golden brown. Pour in the can of tomato sauce, and 1 can of the water and stir to blend. Bring to a boil, cut your heat down to low and cook with a cover until the liquid has almost evaporated. Stir in more water as needed. Cover, and cook over low heat for about 10-15 minutes, or until the fideo is tender, and the sauce has thickened. (water can be substituted for chicken broth)