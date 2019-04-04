Homemade Strawberry Nectar

They don't sell Strawberry Nectar in my town, so I make my own. The apple juice is for sweetness. Be careful: not all brands have a good aftertaste even frozen. Fresh juiced apple is better. Thawed frozen strawberries may be used when fresh is not available. Be sure to use unsweetened ones.
This was a great way to use my fresh-picked strawberries! The nectar keeps well in a pitcher in the fridge. Whenever I feel like having a tasty drink, I pour some nectar over ice and top the glass off with gingerale---yum!
This is a good way to use up strawberries. I had to add Splenda to this, however, as it really wasn't sweet at all. I also ended up pouring mine back into the blender and blending it with some crushed ice to chill it. I suppose if you started with chilled ingredients, the finished product might be cold. Keep this in mind, as this type of beverage tastes better cold (at least in my opinion.)
when i made this everyone liked it. it was pretty good but almost to much strawberry. instead of a quarter cup apple juice i used a half cup. in my opinion it was better. it was warm. if you dont have time to wait for it to chill in the fridge, add ice.
