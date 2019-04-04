Homemade Strawberry Nectar

They don't sell Strawberry Nectar in my town, so I make my own. The apple juice is for sweetness. Be careful: not all brands have a good aftertaste even frozen. Fresh juiced apple is better. Thawed frozen strawberries may be used when fresh is not available. Be sure to use unsweetened ones.

By PURPLECAT7

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the strawberries and apple juice in a blender or food processor. Puree until smooth, then blend in water to your desired thickness.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
32 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 7.7g; fat 0.2g; sodium 1.5mg. Full Nutrition
