My store stopped carrying the brand of suace i usually use, so i made a recipe simmerlier to this, it was pretty darn good but I thought i would try to find something better. This was exellent enchilada sauce, I did add a few squares of hershys choc, and simmered on low for about 20 minutes just to let the spices combine together(Just like i did with my recipe). I actually doubled the recipe and made spanish rice to go along with the enchiladas. Overall a good sauce, very simmilar to what I had already made, so I think next time i will just combine the recipes and see how it turns out. Once you try this though you will never buy canned agian. Also for those who had a prob with 10 min sauce, simmer it longer, that should fix the prob. Also if you want to make it a day or two ahead of time, that will really let the spices blend together. Update- the more I make this the better it turns out. I have tried with different types of chili powder and from my experience you need a good chili powder, the cheap stuff just wont do. I have also simmered it for at least 20 minutes. I still add a few squares of chocolate and add some more garlic and cumin. It is very important to get the oil/flour/chili powder mixture right in order for this sauce to turn out. *To the reviewer who took the chili powder out... Umm that is what makes it ENCHILADA SAUCE!