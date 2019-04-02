Kalamata Pork Tenderloin with Rosemary

1 of 130

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is delicious. I added about 1/4 cup more chicken stock to the sauce and used 1/4 cup kalamata olives. My husband thought it was one of the best pork tenderloin recipes he's ever tasted. It's great with sauteed spinach and garlic, small red potatoes and hearty whole grain dinner rolls or bread. Helpful (102)

Rating: 5 stars This was a delicious pork recipe, and turned out a lot better than I expected. I love the flavor of kalamata olives, which is a must if you make this recipe. One word of advice, however. The recipe says to brown the pork then let sit on a plate. For some reason, I assumed you just brown the outside and it would all cook thoroughly later. I was wrong. You must cook the pork thoroughly when it is in the pan. Probably a blonde moment on my part, but if you are reading the recipe, understand it must be cooked during the begining. Helpful (86)

Rating: 5 stars I live on the island of Crete in Greece, and quite honestly I could not say I have tasted any better similar dish locally. It is terrific and I will make it again and again, maybe adding a little of some fresh herbs we have here, and using some local wine. Fantastic recipe and thank you so much! Helpful (81)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this recipe several times and it is a huge hit with my family. I am Greek and we all enjoyed the wonderful aroma of this dish. I did of course change the recipe a bit. First I tenderized the meat real good then I made a marinade using wine lemon juice EVOO ( extra virgin olive oil) rosemary and cut up pitted kalamata olives. I let the meat soak in this for about 1/2 hour. I then follow the rest of the recipe according to how it is written. The difference is incredible as far as taste. When cooking meat it isn't just the taste but the wonderful aroma the accompanies the dish. I served the meat with red greek style potatoes and greek style green beans with feta and regular kalamata olives as an appetizer. This dish is favmassio! OPA! Helpful (68)

Rating: 4 stars Good easy recipe. I substituted Perdue chicken cutlets (or the Perdue fresh chicken tenderloins) instead of the pork & the recipe worked just as well. If u don't like the strong taste of the kalamata olives cut back on these just a little. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars This was GREAT!! I do not like rosemary and substituted basil. I keep it frozen in my freezer and grabbed about 2 cups and it was DELICIOUS!! I even added more Kalamata olives than it called for b/c I love the flavor it adds. The pork was very tender. I will definitely make this again and again. Thanks for the great recipe!! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars This was amazing! I know many reviewers thought the olives were overpowering but when I saw the amount was only 1/8 cup I stayed true to the recipe. My husband RAVED about this pork and my meat-hating children devoured their entire portion! I found it easy to make and pretty much fool-proof... this one's a keeper! I would have never thought of pairing kalamata olives and pork! So flavourful! Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this twice in two weeks because my husband loved it so much the first time. Great recipe! The olives are very strong so if you don't love them as much as we do you might want to cut those down a little. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars I don't like olives so I left them out completely. Yeah yeah I know it's called -Kalamata- Pork Tenderloin but it was so good without those pesky olives that I'll give it five stars anyway. Helpful (17)