Creamed Beef for SOS

1 of 169

Rating: 5 stars I made it just like the recipe and it was SO good! My husband loved it and that says a lot because I call him the Food Diva. My brother-in-law enjoyed it too. Everyone was stuffed and I would definitely make it again! The pepper gives it a nice kick too. Helpful (69)

Rating: 4 stars Not a new recipe to me - but one that I hadn't made in a long time. One tip - if you let this sit and don't serve immediately, be prepared to add more milk. I also upped the flavor a bit by using finely diced red onion browned with the beef and added a small amount of worcestershire sauce plus fresh chopped parsley. Served over toast with sliced fresh tomatoes, this made a very satisfying meal. Helpful (60)

Rating: 4 stars I created this for supper one night when I didn't have anything else to cook but had all the ingredients on hand. Nothing fancy but really good - the whole family liked it! I added some red pepper flakes in it just for some added taste. Served it over biscuits, all of it was gone in a matter of minutes. Will make again :) Helpful (48)

Rating: 5 stars I am an Army brat and I have fond memories of my dad making SOS for me in the mornings before school when he was home. I used this recipe today and it was wonderful. Thank you so much for taking the time to put your recipe on here. I didn't drain the beef, but I did use extra lean hamburger meat so that there wasn't quite so much grease in the skillet. :) YUM! (And I think it is BEST over toast...the toastiness is nice with the gravy!) Helpful (25)

Rating: 3 stars I ate SOS almost every day for breakfast in the army for over 20 years, if it was avail. I just love the stuff. note that chicken bouilon is not part of the armys version of creamed beef, and this one is also missing worcestershire sauce. Helpful (24)

Rating: 4 stars Very hearty, stick-to-your ribs comfort food. Made it exactly as written (used 73/27 ground beef) and it was very tasty. May increase seasoning a bit next time. I was worried it would be really peppery, but I actually couldn't really taste the pepper. The spices were all nicely balanced, and not one flavor overpowered another, so if I do increase the seasoning, I'd keep them at the same ratio to each other. :::EDIT::: I made this again with slightly leaner beef (80/20) and the sauce was WAY too thick this time around without that extra fat to soak up the flour. It still tasted great (I did double the seasoning this time), but I think in the future when using 80/20 ground chuck I'll reduce the flour to 1/3 cup. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars This was excellent. My husband loved it. However I did make a couple of additions to match our tastes. I added a slice of diced red onion to the cooking meat mixture, and a couple of dashes of worcestershire sauce when I added milk. I also used buttermilk instead of regular milk. I did have to use 2 cups of milk instead of just 1 1/2 cups, but that was expected from other reviews. Overall I will be making this again, and again. Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars I used ground sausage and added a cup more of milk and my whole family loved it and asked to have it again. Next time we might have it on biscuits. Helpful (9)