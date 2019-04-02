Creamed Beef for SOS

Rating: 4.37 stars
155 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 86
  • 4 star values: 50
  • 3 star values: 13
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 3

A Recipe that is always requested from my kids when they come and visit. I spent 20 years of my 28 years in the Air Force in the dining hall. I think I have perfected SOS (Creamed Beef).Very simple and quick. Serve over toast (Shingles) or biscuits or hashed brown potatoes. I know leaving the grease in is not real healthy but it really makes it tasty. If you use anything other then HAMBURGER or drain the grease it will not turn out.

By John OBrien

Gallery
38 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat; stir in the ground beef, chicken bouillon, garlic powder, black pepper, and onion powder. Cook and stir until the beef is crumbly, evenly browned, and no longer pink, about 7 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in the flour and cook for 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Stir in the milk and bring to a simmer, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer 5 minutes to thicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
455 calories; protein 24.1g; carbohydrates 17.6g; fat 31.3g; cholesterol 100.5mg; sodium 701.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (169)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Katie R.
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2009
I made it just like the recipe and it was SO good! My husband loved it and that says a lot because I call him the Food Diva. My brother-in-law enjoyed it too. Everyone was stuffed and I would definitely make it again! The pepper gives it a nice kick too. Read More
Helpful
(69)

Most helpful critical review

Mark Farmer
Rating: 3 stars
10/22/2011
I ate SOS almost every day for breakfast in the army for over 20 years, if it was avail. I just love the stuff. note that chicken bouilon is not part of the armys version of creamed beef, and this one is also missing worcestershire sauce. Read More
Helpful
(24)
155 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 86
  • 4 star values: 50
  • 3 star values: 13
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 3
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Katie R.
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2009
I made it just like the recipe and it was SO good! My husband loved it and that says a lot because I call him the Food Diva. My brother-in-law enjoyed it too. Everyone was stuffed and I would definitely make it again! The pepper gives it a nice kick too. Read More
Helpful
(69)
gapch1026
Rating: 4 stars
08/30/2010
Not a new recipe to me - but one that I hadn't made in a long time. One tip - if you let this sit and don't serve immediately, be prepared to add more milk. I also upped the flavor a bit by using finely diced red onion browned with the beef and added a small amount of worcestershire sauce plus fresh chopped parsley. Served over toast with sliced fresh tomatoes, this made a very satisfying meal. Read More
Helpful
(60)
Faith N
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
12/24/2009
I created this for supper one night when I didn't have anything else to cook but had all the ingredients on hand. Nothing fancy but really good - the whole family liked it! I added some red pepper flakes in it just for some added taste. Served it over biscuits, all of it was gone in a matter of minutes. Will make again :) Read More
Helpful
(48)
Advertisement
The Cooking Monster
Rating: 5 stars
03/03/2010
I am an Army brat and I have fond memories of my dad making SOS for me in the mornings before school when he was home. I used this recipe today and it was wonderful. Thank you so much for taking the time to put your recipe on here. I didn't drain the beef, but I did use extra lean hamburger meat so that there wasn't quite so much grease in the skillet. :) YUM! (And I think it is BEST over toast...the toastiness is nice with the gravy!) Read More
Helpful
(25)
Mark Farmer
Rating: 3 stars
10/22/2011
I ate SOS almost every day for breakfast in the army for over 20 years, if it was avail. I just love the stuff. note that chicken bouilon is not part of the armys version of creamed beef, and this one is also missing worcestershire sauce. Read More
Helpful
(24)
CharlotteMay
Rating: 4 stars
12/13/2011
Very hearty, stick-to-your ribs comfort food. Made it exactly as written (used 73/27 ground beef) and it was very tasty. May increase seasoning a bit next time. I was worried it would be really peppery, but I actually couldn't really taste the pepper. The spices were all nicely balanced, and not one flavor overpowered another, so if I do increase the seasoning, I'd keep them at the same ratio to each other. :::EDIT::: I made this again with slightly leaner beef (80/20) and the sauce was WAY too thick this time around without that extra fat to soak up the flour. It still tasted great (I did double the seasoning this time), but I think in the future when using 80/20 ground chuck I'll reduce the flour to 1/3 cup. Read More
Helpful
(18)
Advertisement
Francina Alley
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2011
This was excellent. My husband loved it. However I did make a couple of additions to match our tastes. I added a slice of diced red onion to the cooking meat mixture, and a couple of dashes of worcestershire sauce when I added milk. I also used buttermilk instead of regular milk. I did have to use 2 cups of milk instead of just 1 1/2 cups, but that was expected from other reviews. Overall I will be making this again, and again. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Lora
Rating: 4 stars
12/21/2009
I used ground sausage and added a cup more of milk and my whole family loved it and asked to have it again. Next time we might have it on biscuits. Read More
Helpful
(9)
~TxCin~ILove2Ck
Rating: 4 stars
03/15/2010
Nice flavor, this actually had some flavor unlike some SOS recipes. I had to add another half cup of milk though as this was too thick. This makes a fast and easy dinner. We are going out of town and needed to use up the milk and bread and this did both. Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(9)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022