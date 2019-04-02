Oven Roasted Red Potatoes and Asparagus

The taste was pretty good but this needs a lot of work. First of all 4 tsp of rosemary and thyme would be way too much. I used 1 tsp of each and that was plenty. The potatoes ended up being over cooked (they were over done at the 30 minutes when I went to add the asparagus and it's not like I cut them into small pieces or anything. I added the asparagus during the last 10 minutes of cooking and they were way over cooked too. If I try making this again then I'll probably leave out the asparagus and just make the potatoes and not use foil so that they'll be crisper. *Update* I just had the leftovers from the fridge and the flavors of the potatoes were soooo good. I normally like my potatoes hot, with the exception of potato salad, they tasted awesome cold! I will definitely try tweaking the cooking directions and still leave out the asparagus.