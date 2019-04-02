Oven Roasted Red Potatoes and Asparagus

This garlicky red potato and asparagus dish is easy and delicious served either hot or cold. Rosemary and thyme give it a sophisticated flavor. Try adding a little chopped red pepper, too...yum!

Recipe by THREDDIES

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a large baking dish, toss the red potatoes with 1/2 the olive oil, garlic, rosemary, thyme, and 1/2 the kosher salt. Cover with aluminum foil.

  • Bake 20 minutes in the preheated oven. Mix in the asparagus, remaining olive oil, and remaining salt. Cover, and continue cooking 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender. Increase oven temperature to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Remove foil, and continue cooking 5 to 10 minutes, until potatoes are lightly browned. Season with pepper to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 23.5g; fat 4.9g; sodium 650.5mg. Full Nutrition
