Oven Roasted Red Potatoes and Asparagus
This garlicky red potato and asparagus dish is easy and delicious served either hot or cold. Rosemary and thyme give it a sophisticated flavor. Try adding a little chopped red pepper, too...yum!
This garlicky red potato and asparagus dish is easy and delicious served either hot or cold. Rosemary and thyme give it a sophisticated flavor. Try adding a little chopped red pepper, too...yum!
I always follow the recipe exactly the 1st time. Until now... I didn't have any thyme so I omitted that. I poured 2 tbs. oil in the glass dish, added potatoes, garlic and red bell pepper and cooked covered for 30 mins. Then I added the asparagus and cooked covered for 5 mins. & uncovered for 5 more. Delicious!Read More
Please make sure you like the taste of rosemary before trying this recipe as written. I like the herb in small amounts but I found the rosemary overwhelming in this dish, and ended up throwing most of it away. I'm still giving it 2 stars for the basic concept. I'm sure I would have liked this much better with different seasonings.Read More
I always follow the recipe exactly the 1st time. Until now... I didn't have any thyme so I omitted that. I poured 2 tbs. oil in the glass dish, added potatoes, garlic and red bell pepper and cooked covered for 30 mins. Then I added the asparagus and cooked covered for 5 mins. & uncovered for 5 more. Delicious!
Wonderful! I followed other suggestions and cooked potatoes at 425 for 30 min covered, then 5 covered with asparagus and 5 more uncovered. The asparagus turned out perfectly. I also added raw onions to the potatoes, and everything turned out great! This will definitely be my go-to roasted potato recipe. Thanks!
Please make sure you like the taste of rosemary before trying this recipe as written. I like the herb in small amounts but I found the rosemary overwhelming in this dish, and ended up throwing most of it away. I'm still giving it 2 stars for the basic concept. I'm sure I would have liked this much better with different seasonings.
So simple and so delicious. I did have to extend the cooking time... the potatoes just wouldn't cook through. I ended up overcooking the asparagus a tad. Next time I will chop the potatoes into smaller pieces.
these are very tasty! make sure to not add the asparagus until the last 5-10 mins, otherwise it will definitely be overdone. i also sometimes add peppers, onions, or whatever veggies you like!
This was a very easy and flavorful recipe. The only thing I changed was cutting the herbs in half, and using 1/4 tsp of salt total. It would have been way too herby and salty as written. Great compliment to chicken and green salad.
I followed the suggestions from other reviewers. I added 1 red bell pepper (chopped) to the recipe. I tossed the potatoes, pepper, EVOO, herbs, salt and pepper together in a baking dish - cooked for 30 minutes covered; then added the asparagus - cooked covered for 5 min then uncovered for 5 minutes. Turned out beautifully! Great taste and received lots of compliments from my dinner guests. Easy recipe and will definitely be making it again and again!
Great combination. Potatoes were good but the asparagus was over cooked. 10 - 15 minutes total cooking time for the asparagus is probably long enough. Also would leave the asparagus spears whole next time.
I love herbs so I followed the recipe, even after I read the comments to scant on them. It was kinda like chewing on twigs by the end of the meal. It would have been just as flavorful with about half the amount I think. Also, by the time my taters were done my asparagus was over-cooked. May need to change cooking times to fix this...I'll try again though...definitely has potential!
READ REVIEWS FIRST!! Ok this was delicious with changes. Luckily I read the reviews first so I reduced rosemary and thyme to 1 tsp each -which was PLENTY. I also cooked potatoes for 30 min. alone and then added the asparagus for 10 min ONLY and it came out perfect (any more cooking would have overcooked it) - so total cooking time was about 40 min. I also put garlic cloves through garlic press rather than slicing. With these changes it was DELICIOUS!
This was delicious -- I liked the spices just as the recipe called for. The potatoes and asparagus were overcooked and too soft. Next time I'll adjust the cooking times, but I'll definitely make this again!
We loved this! Made it two nights in a row it was that go. Just a few little additions that put this recipe over the top. During the last ten minutes when of cooking when you add the asparagus and olive oil, I also added some sliced almonds and some shredded parmesan cheese. Fantastic!
This was fantastic. I followed the directions, but cut the rosemary and thyme in half, and roasted the potatoes for half an hour, uncovered so they would be a little brown and crunchy, and then added the asparagus and cooked an additional 10 mins, uncovered.
These were not oven roasted, they were oven steamed. Still not bad, so I can only imagine how good this would have been had it never been covered.
OMG .... this is delicious. Be sure to add the asparagus at the end so it doesn't overcook. I cut mine in 4ths. Upon cooling (waiting for my husband to end his business call), I drizzled some Balsamic Vinegar on top. (This advanced the rating to a 15. Tee Hee.) Next time I made add a little while cooking. Also, next time I will add some diced red onions. I will be making this soon. :)
This was soooo good, and my husband raved over it. I followed the recipe exactly, except I used fresh thyme. This is one of the few potato recipes I've made that actually uses enough salt. Next time, I'll make this with fresh green beans, since they're a lot easier to find this time of year, and I love roasted green beans.
The rosemary in this dish is overwhelming! I did not care for this. I'm so disappointed that this recipe got 4.5 stars and that I trusted the rating. If you have to make such major modifications to the seasoning to make it taste okay, please don't rate it 5 stars!
Excellent recipe I'll use again - but I'll definitely cut back to 2 tsp. rosemary and thyme and 4 cloves of garlic, and only cook the asparagus for 10 to 12 minutes total since mine was overcooked. It's a great recipe since you can put it in the oven and basically forget about it when you're having company and your potatoes and veggies are all done together.
This dish turned out so great! I made it with regular baking potatoes because that's what I had, I added fresh rosemary instead of dried. Also, I baked it uncovered just because I prefer my roasted potatoes nice and crispy. Served with grilled salmon.
These potatoes and veggies were very tasty. Saves on the dishes. The changes I made after reading other reviews were: Used only 1 teaspoon of rosemary and one teaspoon thyme. I baked the potatoes, covered for 30 mins., added asparagus covered 5 mins and uncovered for the last 5 mins. I also added a chopped onion with the potatoes for added flavor. Nice change.
Awesome side dish! Everytime I've made this it's gotten more raves than the main dish and people are always going back for seconds or thirds! Thank you so much for this recipe!
If you want to cook this dish faster, boil the potatoes until half cooked first.
This was yummy, but I did cut down on the rosemary and thyme like other reviewers advised and next time I think I may omit the rosemary all together. It was a little 2 overwhelming for me but the hubby gobbled it up and declared it 5 stars.
This could be a 5 star recipe with some changes. Following the recipe exactly the asparagus was overcooked and the rosemary and thyme was overwhelming. Next time I will cut the spices in half, and play with the cooking time. I also think broiling the dish at the end would brown and crisp it up a bit. Has potential!
I really loved this dish. I used fresh rosemary and thyme which helped reduce the "twiggy" factor. I also used multi-colored fingerling potatoes which added a wonderful flavor. I had to cook the potatoes significantly longer than the recipe calls for, but I am at 5000 ft so that could have something to do with it. Overall it was a simple, healthy, and flavorful meal.
Use this recipe for potatoes frequently--never thought to add asparagus! Kept asparagus spears whole; cooked potato pieces covered for 25 min. & increased oven temp. Added seasoned asparagus & roasted it uncovered for 15 min.-browned potatoes, too! Delicious--may add red onion wedges next time in the final roast!
I'm sorry I didn't read the reviews first as I usually do. I totally agree that the amount of rosemary and thyme is overkill. 1/4 - 1/2 tsp at the most would be appropriate. Also, my asparagus was overcooked by the time the potatoes were done, so as others have mentioned, definitely cook potatoes 30 mins and THEN add the asparagus. I too had to throw mine out. Husband said it felt like we were eating a sprinkling of potatoes on spices. I will try this recipe again but with the changes.
This was very good although I tweaked it a little, I always do. I parboiled the potatoes then baked them with the garlic and some sliced white onions for 10 minutes. I then added the asparagus and baked for another 10 minutes. I also cut way back on the herbs as they are both extremely strong. It was a very good side dish with grilled New York Steaks! Yum
This is one of my favourite recipes to whip up. It's quick and easy to prepare, plus it never fails to impress anyone it's made for. As in other reviews, I also alter the cooking times. I cook the potatoes and onions (and sometimes other veggies I decide to toss in, such as peppers or mushrooms) covered for 30 minutes at 425 F. Take it out, add asparagus and give it a good stir. Cover and put back in for 5 minutes. Remove cover and cook 5 minutes more. Simply fantastic!
I love roasted potatoes and I love asparagus. I had no idea there was a recipe for cooking them together! We really like this in our house but I am a potato purist and prefer only oil, salt, and pepper. BTW, another easy method for cooking these is to toss the potatoes in the oil and seasonings, place cut side down in a big hot nonstick pan (lid on) over med/high. After 15 minutes, toss the asparagus pieces in the residual oil and seasonings. Lift the lid on the pan, turn the pieces of potato over and dump in the asparagus. Slap the lid on and finish off for another 10 minutes. I find this method to be easier than using the stove.
Delicious, just as written! once you do this you will find you can use just about any combination of spices that you have on hand for a great roasted potato side dish.
Love this recipe. I added onions and went lighter on the garlic. I will definately make this for company. Simple and delicious, what more can you ask for.
love roasting vegetables and I love easy clean up. so I line my jelly roll pan with heavy duty foil and then spray it well with cooking spray. I made this last night and it was 5 stars, but I never cover my veggies when roasting. I just put the potatoes in for 15-20 minutes and then threw the asparagus & red pepper strips in for last 15 minutes. ( I also threw in fresh mushrooms cut in half) LOVE on a Week night.
Very good. My husband and I split the whole dish between us! So that's three servings apiece. I didn't measure the spices, but I'm pretty sure I used a bit less than called for of the rosemary and thyme. Garlic, however, I never skimp on. :) Loved the combo of the asparagus and potatoes - and the potatoes were so tender. Will definitely be making again.
Sensational! The aroma of the roasting potatoes is fantastic. I made this just as written. Next time, I will decrease the rosemary by one-quarter only because it sort of overwhelmed the thyme. Super yummy!
Like others, I modified the recipe. I cut the spices to a generous sprinkling, upped the olive oil a little, and didn't add the asparagus until the last five minutes. It could have used a little garlic seasoning in addition to the cloves, something to coat the potatoes a bit more. Next time I might add some garlic salt in place of some of the kosher salt. Turned out well with the modifications. This was a good side dish for broiled grouper parmesan. Will make this again, with the same modifications!
I followed the advice of other reviewers and cut the rosemary down to about 1 tsp and completely eliminated the thyme (personal preference). I added an onion and did sprinkle some red pepper flakes over the top. Also, I cooked the potatoes for 30 minutes and then added the asparagus and cooked for another 15. Very good! I will make it again.
LOVED these! The only change I made was to use fresh instead of dried herbs. I also followed the example of some other reviewers and left the potatoes in for 30 min and then added the asparagus for the last 10. This was def. a hit with the roommate and me! I added some cherry tomoatoes in with the asparagus for some color and they were amazing with the "dressing" as well!
Oven Roasted Red Potatoes & Asparagus Haiku: "This SHOULD be 5 stars. But with all those dried herbs blech! Pick stems from ma toof." The ingredients, the directions, everything about this recipe is a rockstar, except for the 4 tsp of rosemary and the 4 tsp of thyme - they obliterated everything, and I even used half. I'll gladly make this recipe again, further reducing the dried herbs.
a bit too much salt and rosemary for my tastes, other than that I thought it was quite good. I put some sliced chicken breast in to turn it into a quick and easy meal. It came out nicely.
I left out the herbs because I am not a big fan of rosemary and I am out of thyme... Just added lemon juice and butter (in place of oil) and it was absolutely delicious!
We love this recipe. I usually have to cook it a little less, and adjust the spices down a little. But it is one of my favorite winter side dishes!
Potatoes were fine, the asparagus was overcooked based upon recipe. I would change the timing to better reflect proper cooking of both (potatoes a little longer/asparagus less)
This tasted great. We even make this without the asparagus sometimes. We'll use this for numerous vegetable medleys or just potatoes alone. It's quite refreshing, and at times we enjoy a little heat added like cayenne pepper.
I did not care for this. if you cook the asparagus as long as the recipie calls for its overcooked, and dont cut the asparagus, also less spices.
No changes. Delicious. Will be a go-to favorite. Yum.
This recipe is good...but the asparagus were WAY overcooked. I will definately add them at the last few minutes next time. Also, I added onions. I will make it again...
This was delicious and not time-consuming to prepare. Although I need more salt than some recipes include, this probably has a little too much - maybe half as much would be better.
Thanks for the recipe. I had this dish at a baby shower this past weekend and loved it so I had to find it. This was the closest I found and it was wonderful! I did not have red potatoes, only yukon gold, so I used them and it turned out just as great. We had garlic on our shrimp that I served with this dish, so I left it out of this recipe and it was super fresh and still good without the garlic. I only cooked the asparagus for about 7 minutes because I like mine still crunchy. Perfect.
Great recipe; however, I much prefer fresh herbs so that's what I used. I recommend it.
Very good, it went fast at our family gathering. Only 4 stars because I think lots of the asparagus flavor was lost in the small pieces and baking.
Yum-O!!!! We used recipe exactly, and cooked in grill pan on the grill! Great flavor. Guest loved it at our cookout with grilled pork loin. Great meal!!
i followed the cooking time instructions for the potatoes but i added the asparagus at the end 10 minutes before the suggested time was up. the potatoes were still very crisp so i had to extend the time by an additional 15 minutes. when the potatoes and asparagus were finally done the meal was excellent. i did not give it a 5 like i wanted too only for the cooking times and needing to adjust more time. i will make this again but of course ill have the potatoes cooking about 45 to 50 minutes and adding the asparagus 10 minutes before end time.
I used fresh rosemary and thyme instead of dried, and I added zucchini at the same time as the asparagus. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly. Success! Quite delicious. This recipe is a keeper.
This was good and I would make it again, but cut the herbs WAY down next time.
Just tried it once...will try again. I like the idea, mine just didn't turn out the way I expected. Maybe less oil - the potatoes were somewhat mushy, not crispy. **Just tried it again tonight - I do like this recipe, but still wish the potatoes were crispy. Tonight though I did cut back on the oil and used just as much as the recipe calls for, also added some chopped onions and minced garlic - that added some great flavor. We love asparagus so I was happy for find another recipe for it.
This was O.K. but I doubt I will ever make again. I hated the color of the asparagus. The potatoes turned out fine though.
Wouderful took advice about haft seasoning I use Rose Mary and Basil cooked the potatoes about 15 min longer uncovered thanks it was the best oven roasted potatoes recipe I've tryed
I never follow a recipe to a T. So I added a bit of cream cheese and I used Italian seasoning instead. I also added some red pepper flakes. It was good and a great side dish to steak.
The taste was pretty good but this needs a lot of work. First of all 4 tsp of rosemary and thyme would be way too much. I used 1 tsp of each and that was plenty. The potatoes ended up being over cooked (they were over done at the 30 minutes when I went to add the asparagus and it's not like I cut them into small pieces or anything. I added the asparagus during the last 10 minutes of cooking and they were way over cooked too. If I try making this again then I'll probably leave out the asparagus and just make the potatoes and not use foil so that they'll be crisper. *Update* I just had the leftovers from the fridge and the flavors of the potatoes were soooo good. I normally like my potatoes hot, with the exception of potato salad, they tasted awesome cold! I will definitely try tweaking the cooking directions and still leave out the asparagus.
Followed the recommendation for 30 minutes covered, followed by only 5 covered/5 uncovered for the vegetables. I used green beans instead of asparagus and they were perfect. Agree with the recommendations to use less spices. I used about 3/4 of what the recipe called for and about 1/2 of the salt.
This is an EXCELLENT recipe! It's healthy and definitely very easy. The potatoes came out piping hot and the asparagas was cooked just right. I am totally making this again!
I made this recipe this evening for dinner. We love potatoes, so I filled a 9x13 inch pan with the potatoes. I did not use any rosemary, but I did use 1/4 tsp of thyme. Other wise, I followed the recipe. I extended the bake time to 45 minutes covered. I added the asparagus and baked covered for 5 minutes, and then uncovered for another 5 minutes. The dish turned out deliciously! I will definitely use this recipe again. I served it with Maryland baked crab cakes, that I also found on this website. Great recipe, thanks for sharing.
This is wonderful, as long as you cut the rosemary and thyme WAY down. I used a quarter of the recipe amount, and they were still the defining flavor. Next time, I'll probably use an 8th and see if it blends together a little bit better. But even with the strong taste of rosemary, it was still delicious. Potatoes were tender, asparagus was done to perfection. Rave reviews from the family.
This was OK. I will give it another try, paying closer attention to the quantities. Less oil, less salt, less herbs, less garlic. I had cut down the recipe for two and used too much of all of the above.
DELICIOUS!! I changed a few of the herbs to accomodate what I had on hand, and it did NOT disappoint!!
Easy dish
While the asparagus and potatoes did cook perfectly, the obnoxious taste of the thyme and rosemary made this inedible for me.
We made this last night.. OMG, so, so good. We made it exactly as written, and I thought the spices were right-on! We added a chopped green pepper to it. Will make this again, and again. Thanks for posting!
I like the idea of this recipe, but I think that cooking the asparagus for 20+ minutes would make them a mushy mess. Instead, I only added the asparagus for the last 8 minutes or so of cooking. I cut down on the garlic significantly. I only added enough olive oil and seasonings to coat the potatoes (and then enough olive oil to coat the asparagus). I liked this recipe, but I don't think using the cooking time as written would work. If you are interested, I created a custom version of this recipe with my changes.
Yes the 4 teaspoons thyme and rosemary would've been way, way too much. I used 1tsp of each and it turned out great.
Soft and flavourful. Quite salty/oily, as you'd expect, you may wish to cut back on those per your tastes. Spice is not too much at all, though it looks like a lot when you toss it on. Used regular salt and a bit less garlic. The garlic tastes good, too, after it's roasted.
This was great but I used fresh herbs and still did not use the amount stated. That seems a bit much. Good, fresh flavor though!
Absolutely delicious..with modifications. I used only 1/4 tsp each of rosemary and thyme. It gave it a nice flavor but was mild. 1 tsp may be good but I wouldn't use more than that. I followed the recipe exactly otherwise and they were perfect.
I took all ingredients and simply "eyeballed" it. I applied it so that all potatoes were nicely coated. I served it with a warm tomatoe salad and sirloin steak. Everyone loved it. There wasn't a potato left in the pan. I will make this again and again. It truly was fantastic.
I'm sorry ladies but this one was awful. too much rosemary and thyme. Four teaspoons of each??? I used dried. it was really woody. less would make it better. going to try the mushroom one. sorry.
This is probably the most delicious side I've ever made. Everyone who's eaten it has loved it, and it makes my whole apartment smell great! I followed the recipe exactly and it was perfect.
Wow this was really a big hit! I did omit the rosemary and thyme. Will defintely make a again.
The cooking time and everything works just fine. just WAY WAY WAY too much rosemary and thyme. It made it taste pretty bad, not to mention the smell.
Always looking for healthy veggie dishes--this was great. I only added 2 1/2 tsp rosemary and 2 1/2 tsp thyme (plenty for us) and added the asparagus 5 minutes later, covered and cooked for 10, instead of 15 minutes.
As is, this recipe is just O.K. With a few adjustments this could easily be a 5 star dish. I used 5 small-medium sized potatoes, the 2tbs of oil just wasn't enough. The potatoes came out very dry and we had to add more oil after cooking so we could eat it. Used 2tsp rosemary (which was just right) and just about 1tsp thyme, which was also just right (the recipe, I feel, definitely calls for too much thyme)I will try this again doubling the oil, keeping the spices as I did this time, adding a little extra garlic and some chopped onion.
Very good! Made this to accompany a fish dish for my mother-in-law's birthday. Didn't measure the herbs, just sprinkled them on until it looked right.
Very delicious dish. Grumpy wasn't crazy for it but I LOVED it. I did cut the thyme and rosemary down. I thought 4 tsp each would have been way too much (like many other's here). I did use all the garlic though! YUMMY!
This was a little bland by it's self and called for more steps than it needed. I added more seasoning and tweaked the cooking process and it ended up being a great dish. This was a great starting point though so it's still a good dish. Would be very good as written if you are pairing it with something very flavorful.
very good!!! thank you for sharing i served this with baked salmon and corn on the cob very nice..
Please use measurable terms in your recipes! I cooked the potatoes with raw onion for 30 minutes covered, then added asparagus for 5 covered and 5 uncovered. The asparagus was perfect but the potatoes were still not fully cooked. I may have cut my "chunks" too big? Cooked for another 7 or so minutes and they were good to go, but the asparagus was a little overdone. Tasty flavors, I cut the seasonings way down (garlic, too).
Everyone liked these my first time cooking them, and by everyone I mean, me, my husband, 18 year old son and 13 year old son. I did use less herbs than listed. Made with a crusted pork tenderloin that also had rosemary in the breading so it was a good combo.
I had fun with this recipe. It was super yummy and a nice alternative to asparagus besides grilling them.
I just sprinkled on herbs instead of putting as much as called for and minced about 4 to 5 garlic cloves (which was plenty). I followed another reviewers advice about 30 minutes for potatoes in the oven followed by 5 minutes covered asparagus and 5 minutes uncovered. I didn't use as much salt as called for and it was still too salty for my tastes. I would cut it down to maybe 1 tsp total or less.
very good and easy.
If you feel that the spices will be overwhelming, reduce it. However, I followed the recipe as is and it was just fine.
My husband and I loved this this recipe. Easy to make and very yummy. I cut back on cooking time with the asparagus and only had it in the oven for about 10 minutes. Great side dish, will do again.
Pretty good, but I decreased the thyme and rosemary- try 1/2 the amount next time. Also added onion powder and a flavored oil. Roast longer and give asparagus at least 15 minutes
Tasty side dish!
I rated it a 4 only because I think the spices were overkill. I didn't read any reviews before making it, but in hindsight I would have cut back on the rosemary and tyme (maybe 1/2 to 3/4?) like other reviewers. I am also in high altitude, so the potatoes took a little longer to cook, which I am slowly getting used to. I would recommend waiting until the potatoes are pretty much done before adding the asparagus. But I think next time I make this the outcome will be a 5!
This was really, really good despite how much it annoyed me. Why did it annoy me? Because I don't own a metal pan big enough and I won't heat my glassware that hot, so I wound up preparing this recipe on a jellyroll pan that I covered with aluminum foil. I found it difficult to "toss" the veggies with the seasonings so I just mixed them with a spoon as best I could. My garlic blackened in places where it wasn't touching any veggies and I thought for sure it would be ruined, but it wasn't. The little black bits were actually quite tasty! I don't have kosher salt so I halved the salt quantity and that worked fine for us, you can always add more later. Thanks for the recipe, I'll use this one again! (After acquiring a 9x13 metal pan, at any rate.)
Since my family does not like asparagus, I substituted with fresh green beans and red onion slices, along with chives and parsley. I allowed it to bake longer, an additional 30 minutes. The dish looked very eye appealing, but I was disappointed in the taste. It was a little bland. We added salt and pepper to our serving to spice it up. This helped, but I doubt if I will be making this dish again.
Ubertasty!! I too reduced the rosemary and thyme to one teaspoon each!! A definate crowd pleaser!!
After my own modifications, this has earned 5 stars! I personally thought it needed a bit more color and flavor so I added 1 small onion chopped and 1 red bell pepper cut into chunks. I also thought after reading the recipe that the spices it was asking for was WAY too much, so I halved all the spices. Even my husband liked it, and he doesn't like onions or red bell peppers... he went in for 2nds!! Thank you for sharing your recipe :-).
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections