Mom's Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwich

OH MY is this ever good! I didn't have sourdough bread (which is my favorite) so I used thick sliced italian bread. I softened the butter and added the parmesan to it along with a bit of garlic and oregano (kinda like a garlic bread paste). I actually made two of these they were so good. The second one with tomato in between sprinkled with a bit of salt and cracked black pepper. These would be great with tomato soup!
This is surprisingly INCREDIBLE for how simple the ingredients. The second time we made these we ended up mixing the parm with the butter (less messy) and adding some garlic powder. My husband WOLFED these down. Perfect accompaniment to deli-style tomato soup.
Made my 1 yr old a regular grilled cheese for lunch and though...hey why not try this. Anything with three cheeses and buttered bread fried up....has to be delicious. Thank you for a new twist on an old favorite.
These are great sandwiches but I must say that they're not the best grilled cheese sandwiches I've ever had. Still I made this 8 times over several days using up almost a whole loaf of sourdough bread. I made it exactly as written; the "outside" step is a little messy but kind of a neat idea and works well - the outside becomes golden and slightly cheesy. I'm not sure I'd ever made a grilled cheese sandwich in a skillet before (though I think that's the usual way) but it works well. I enjoyed this recipe and highly recommend it.
this recipe is simple and easy. i put cooked bacon in the middle of mine which gave it a little more flavoring. next time i'm going to use mozzarella cheese instead of the american cheese. i would recommend this recipe to anyone!
My kids loved this. I didn't have sourdough but I DID have homemade Mexican Sunset Bread which I used in exchange. My kids each ate TWO sandwiches. Anything to make for a quiet lunch earns all five stars.
Very tasty. An excellent way to make and serve grilled cheese sandwiches. I used a George Forman grill to do the sandwiches and they turned out beautiful.
Simple and delicious. Adds just a hint more flavor to the traditional grilled cheese. I used Kraft singles with shredded mild cheddar cheese and parmesan. I thought the finished result would be chewier but it turned out perfect. Will definitely make again.
This sandwich was great. I made it last night using English muffin toasting bread. The Paremsan I had was the shredded kind--not the powdery version which most everyone gets. After buttering the bread I sprinkled the shredded parmesan on and then gently pressed with a knife to get it to stick. I cooked it in my George Forman grill. The sandwich came out a nice golden brown and the cheese on the inside was perfectly melted. I think it was the parmesan on the outside that gave it a little different taste. Very good. I will be making this again! Great with tomato soup.