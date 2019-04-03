'Got Some Crust' Macaroni and Cheese
A delicious mac and cheese casserole, topped with a crispy, crunchy, cheesy crust.
I made a recipe and a half of this. Instead of adding more elbow macaroni, I added some sauteed carrot, shredded zucchini, garlic and peppers which I cooked with the onion. (I'm all about sneaking in some veggies where I can. As long as it's covered in cheese, the kids will eat just about anything.) I tried the sauce after adding all the cheese and added about a cup or so more. I took LTH's recommends and used Crackerbarrel's 2% white cheddar, which I found on the cheap at Grocery Outlet. For the topping, I made my own bread crumbs out of day old bread and pulsed it in the blender until it was a fine crumb. Two pieces made just enough. Good sturdy recipe. I always add a little dijon and Frank's hot sauce to my homemade mac, so that is always a nice touch. This is a make again. EDITED: After baking for an hour, the flavors really melded well. I'm glad I made extra because we really ate the heck out of this (even my oldest son had two bowls!) and there's enough for leftovers for lunch tomorrow. It's earned it's last star. AND, it's even better the next day. I warmed it in the microwave and didn't have any issues with gloppy cheese or globs of noodles.Read More
The sauce was really tasty and I loved the crunch from the breadcrumb topping. However, there was too much breadcrumb and the sauce wasn't creamy enough. I would add more milk and way downsize the amount of breadcrumbs. I skipped the onions, but added onion and garlic powders, and it turned out really well.Read More
I admit it--I left out the onions! Just too big a departure for me I guess :) We liked this. I reduced the overall butter in this recipe to 2 tbsp, which I used to make the roux. It doesn't need the butter anywhere else (though naturally, it TASTES better if you use butter where indicated.) I added some pre-cooked bacon bits in with the topping, and sprayed the topping with Pam, but really it needed a little butter in the topping (and not in the other places!) to moisten the bread crumbs. I'll make this again, we really liked the blend of spices in this one. P.S. If you're having trouble with graininess, make sure you DO NOT BOIL THE CHEESE SAUCE. That creates the graininess. In fact you can turn the heat off at the point where you add the cheeses to melt them, the residual heat will do the job without any risk of boiling. Thanks for the recipe :)
I thought this was a "4", but Mr. LTH said it's a "5", AND said it's better than MY mac & cheese (yeah, we're pretty sure he ate a lot of lead paint as a child...), so "5" it is! As you can tell by my photo, I did NOT top w/bread crumbs & cheese and bake, per personal preference...I prefer my mac & cheese all ooey and gooey and not dryish and baked. (Though, if you prefer the baked variety, this would be fabulous that way, too, I'm sure!) I followed the recipe pretty close, though I did up the worchestershire sauce, mustard, and Red Hot a bit. I used Crackerbarrel 2% extra sharp white cheese for my cheese and 1% milk. This recipe caught my eye because it's very similar to my families recipe and I've never seen one so close (I don't use onion or Red Hot or parm, I use evaporated milk, and make my white sauce in the nuker) so I decided to give it a whirl. I still prefer mine (not a surprise since I've been eating it for close to 30 years!), but this is def a close second in my book (and I like that it's on AR for easy reccing to others). TY for a great recipe!
This recipe was awesome! Easy to make and full of flavor. I might tone down the bread crumbs just a notch, they seem to take away from the flavor of the macaroni. All in all, this is definitely something I'd make again.
I really liked the flavor of this, but the breadcumbs definitely dried it out. I will make this again, but I will reduce the breadcumb mixture - just sprinkling a very thin layer over the top for texture. In my opinion, the recipe calls for too much of the topping and takes away from the cheesiness.
I tried this one with a few substitutions. I used saltine crackers instead of bread crumbs, as well as used shell pasta instead of macaroni. It turned out fairly nice (I LOVED the crust) but I didn't adore the grainy sort of texture that comes with using cheddar in a sauce. Maybe next time I'll use American cheese.
Loved it! Left out the breadcrumbs and put extra cheese inside. It was perfect! Thanks!
this is the best mac and cheese i've ever had!
I am a huge fan of mac and cheese with breadcrumbs; so, I was psyched to try this new-to-me recipe. It was very bland and the bit of flavor it did have was just not appealing to me. Not even sure how to doctor this one to make it more to my taste.
Was not a huge fan too much cheese which made it taste really greasy and fattening
I made some changes/omissions to this. I used a low carb pasta, low carb baking mix for the flour, soy milk. I omitted the Tabasco because I don't like spicy, and I didn't use the Worcestershire sauce because I didn't have any. And for the top crust I did not use the bread crumbs, just the cheese. I was kind of weary about it at first because the cheese sauce didn't look too appetizing. However the end result was pretty good. Will probably make this again.
This was YUUUMMMMY!! I made it with different pasta, and it didn't turn out to be enough, so I had to bake it in a smaller pan, but it was SO GOOD. Both my husband and I wanted to eat the entire batch (if we could fit that much in our tummmie). :)
MMMMMMM! So good! Thanks for the recipe, the topping really put it over the top! WTG!
Too dry! Liked the crust thou, Added some garlic and pepper to the crust and some more real good parmesan cheese too. Would make again but would make more sauce and add some mike to the ratio.
I just made this recipe using Extra-Old White Cheddar instead of regular cheddar and it was divine. I threw a few sliced cherry tomatoes on the top and I think that really helped with the dryness some people have mentioned. I would however recommend cutting the salt in half for this recipe, it's a little bit too salty for my liking. I'll definitely make this again! MmmmMmmmm Deeeelish!
I made this a few nights ago. My husband thought it was awesome. I did switch the 1/2 of the cheddar cheese with velveeta. I also sliced polish sausage and mixed with it and had some peas and carrots on the side. I will make it again.
A good basic recipe for Mac and Cheese, with a few wonderful additions! I enjoyed the addition of onions, but I also added fresh garlic to the mix. I agree with others that I don't prefer the grainy taste of cheddar cheese, so perhaps I'll do a white cheddar cheese next time. The topping didn't add much, in our opinion, but it was still good. Kids are eating it, so that's all that matters!! I like to try recipes as they are before I slip in healthy additions, but like Lambchop's Mom, I'll slip in some veggies in there next time. I usually slip in ones that match the color of whatever I'm making, so they don't notice them there. I'll chop it up in my Vita-Mix blender, which gets it real fine, and then slip it in the mix. Kids hardly ever notice! I'll make this again in the sense that I'll add what we like, take from other recipes we like, and add our healthy goodies to make our own homemade Mac and Cheese. :) Thank you, Gallis!
Delicious cheesy-ness! I've made this four times now. The first time I made it just as the recipe instructed and found there to be too much crust. So the next few times I just didn't use all of the mixture. This is a fan favorite for pot lucks and holidays. To spice it up for my family, I mixed in some cayenne pepper sprinkles when it's time to mix in the white pepper. Loves!
This is excellent! The only difference in the one i made is that i used regular pepper instead of white pepper, crushed saltines instead of bread crumbs (b/c i didn't have any)...and i also added about a cup or so of frozen mixed vegetables to it. It was soooo yummy! I'll definitley be making this again!
Woohoo this was delicious! I've been using another Mac & Cheese recipe from this site for awhile, but I wanted to try a new one. This is my new go to Mac & Cheese recipe!! The only changes I made were adding some chopped red & green peppers, a few cloves of minced garlic and a little swiss cheese for some extra creaminess!! This was also easier to make than other cheese sauces! Everyone should give this a try! PS~I agree with one of the other reviewers. There was no way this could feed 12, at least not in my family! I cut the recipe in half, but my husband and I alone did not leave any leftovers. That would mean together we ate 6 servings...I certainly don't think we did! :)
Not a fan for this as an "as is" recipe. Too bland and dry.
THE best Mac and Cheese I've EVER had! I didn't have white pepper so I used black pepper, or tobasco, I used Red Hot buffalo sauce...it was delish! I can see me making this often. Can't wait to see how the leftovers reheat. Mmmmm...thanks!
It is now a family favorite.
Ok taste but the bread crumbs either sucked up all the moisture or just made it have the consistency of sawdust. I would alter this recipe. The TASTE is good though.
The whole family really enjoyed this recipe. I took others' advice and only used half of the called-for bread crumbs. I also mixed some melted butter into the crumbs prior to mixing in the cheese. This made the crust crispy but not dry and full of flavor. We will make this again.
10 19 17 ... http://allrecipes.com/recipe/60700/got-some-crust-macaroni-and-cheese/ ... I'm on a mission - because I'm tired of trying a different recipe each time - or breaking down with the boxed business. I want a good recipe for mac & cheese. That isn't too much to ask, is it? Hope not. :D Well, this was good. It's kinda dry like m'AR friend, Bikerfamily prefers. It's not too dry, but I wouldn't mind a bit more sauce - easy fix by adding less than a half pound macaroni. I think I followed the recipe even! Yup, checked, no adjustments. :o It fit fine in an 8x11.5. E, 20, gave it a thumbs up. Wow. K, the mac & cheese eater, wasn't home, but warmed up, she liked it. E liked the topping a lot. That crunch was good, surprisingly good. Thanks for sharing your recipe! ... Don't mind me. I'm saving here in case notes vanish: https://www.modernhoney.com/homemade-macaroni-and-cheese/ ... I subd parm. Added 2Tmore flour;prob shouldn't have.Nutmeg is evident,but not strong.E said I have to make again.K agreed when pressed.Said best one so far.BF said this one was creamy>>> https://www.melskitchencafe.com/classic-macaroni-and-cheese-and-a-giveaway/
First off, I made this for my parents last night -- my father, who is not a big macaroni and cheese fan, LOVED this. I did make some changes however. As another reviewer did, I used crushed Saltine crackers instead of bread crumbs -- I think this added an extra yummy flavor. The cheese I used were a bit different. I used Romano instead of Parmesan, and I also added about a cup of mozzarella. After I put the cracker crumb/cheese mixture on top, i brushed with butter for a little added moisture. It was delicious -- no leftovers, and they already want me to make it again one day later!
Mmm this was tasty. I made a few changes like added some sundried tomatoes, red pepper flakes and basil. It added a great kick to the dish. Thanks for the recipe!!!
Finally the Mac and Cheese I've been looking for. I don't care for creamy Mac and Cheese! Left out the hot sauce and was delicious!!! Thank you!
I love mac n cheese so im always trying to find a new recipe for it. so I found this one and I thought it was pretty good I like the crust for the cheese. but to be honest I did add a little more hot sauce because my family loves spicy stuff. but over all it was really good
Very good! I followed the advice of some of the other reviewers and added a little butter to the top for the last five minutes of cooking. Also I ran out of cheddar cheese, so I used some montery jack....very tasty! Thanks for sharing!
I made this exactly as written, but the crust per se was a flop. I wonder if the recipe meant to use the larger soft or fresh bread crumbs. I used Progresso dry bread crumbs which were pretty fine in size, and the crust didn't come together at all - it was mostly just a dry layer of crumbs on top of the macaroni and cheese. This recipe has potential if that could get fixed.
This was a good recipe. I wasn't over the moon about it, but I do think it's a solid meal to feed the family, and I don't have any serious objections or complaints about it. I didn't have any trouble with the grittiness that some others described. I do agree with other reviewers that this calls for too many breadcrumbs. Many of mine were left uncooked because the layer was so thick. I didn't have any mustard, so I skipped that part, but it still had good flavor. I did not think it was bland like another reviewer suggested. Thanks!
This was OK. I did like the crispy topping, but the cheese sauce was not as creamy as I would like it. Also did not think this would serve 12 people.
My girlfriend and I LOVED the sauce. it's probably the best cheese sauce we ever made for a mac and cheese. Got a little tiny bit of a kick and has complex flavours :) Even if you dont like spicy things, you'll like this - it isnt 'spicy'. Unfortunately I put too much breadcrumbs on the top lol. We will be saving this recipe.
I work in a young adult home for adults with emotional needs . My ladies love this mac and cheese . their comments so creamy and cheese boo ya LOVE can we have every night . cook said it was easy to prepare
SOOOO GOOOOOOD!!!!
Great Flavor! It reminds me of the M&C I get from fancy pubs.
I used lots of cheeses. It was great. Best to bake in a deeper pan to maintain moisture.
It was a bit dry but had great flavor. Probably needs more milk.
I made this exactly as in recipe. My oven was to hot so will lower oven temperature. and bake less time. Having said that the recipe was great. Will make again. Thank you for recipe.
love itt!!!!!
I made it during pandemic isolation. Only had spaghetti pasta and no worcestershire sauce. Used a little less cheese and breadcrumbs. It was positively scrumptious!!!!!
We really enjoyed this and didn't change anything. We enjoyed the crunchy breadcrumb topping.
I made it for the family and everybody loved it! I added some garlic powder in it as well. Very good!
Too salty, dry, and too many bread crumbs. Sorry but family wouldn’t eat it. Family always loves my cooking but when I get a new recipe, I try to follow to the letter the first time making it. This needs cream or milk, needs only a dash of salt, needs butter mixed with bread crumbs to make them crispy, not just dry and toasted bread crumb powder when you bite into it. This was a fail. Sorry.
Made with canned evaporated milk and without bread crumbs in the topping. It was very thin in a 9 x 13 pan; may be better in a smaller pan where it could be thicker. The product is very dry, has a decent flavor, but I would not make it again.
I added Italian Bread crumbs to the top layer of my mac and cheese baked about and extra 5 mins and it was PERFECT! And Very EASY
I found it quite dry in a 9x13 dish so would use a smaller but deeper casserole dish next time. Way too much topping for the crust so I would reduce by about half. All that said it was tasty and I'll try it again.
3/4 loved it. But the other one way to dry
This is better than I thought. My parents hate Mac and Cheese, but they liked this one. I simmered milk too much, and it was too dried. I also used less Parmesan, because I don't like it.
I pretty much followed the recipe except I left out the mustard. My kids are picky and they loved this Mac and cheese and so did the hubby and I. Love the onion flavor. Definitely my go to recipe now for Mac and Cheese.
I made it according to the recipe. Let's just say it's a requirement to be made at any special occasion that we have in our home now. I do change it up every now and then, but the recipe as written, is amazing in itself.
It didn't't put any extra sauce to make the sauce. I hate hate hate mustard and hot sauce. Otherwise it was great I am 10 years old that proved it is easy to make
This is exactly like my mom's recipe, and I've always loved it. The perfect amount of spice and flavor, enough cheese and lots of texture!
Don’t skip the onions!!! Amazing recipe. Great for kids and adults regressing.
Extremely delicious! I didn't have all the cheese, so I went with chedder, monterey jack, and mozarella. I also used red onions instead of white onions. But nonetheless this roux was simply superb! Honestly the best Mac and Cheese that I have ever had.
This is not the first time I have made this. The blending of cheeses adds the extra taste. I did add 1/2 cup extra milk, some Onion and Garlic Powders. Do not skimp on the topping, I like this feature.
If I were to make it again, I would definitely cut the bread crumbs in half, and increase the liquid, as it was quite dry and gritty.
This recipe was good but the next time I make it, I will use less breadcrumbs as it made this dish dry.
I added leftover Thanksgiving ham and frozen peas for a complete meal. Very tasty.
I found this dish to lack in taste. Next time I will mix in butter with the bread crumbs and I will use a stronger-tasting cheese and more Parmesan. I will also add more milk, as the dish was quite dry.
I made quite a few changes, but it turned out well! I used protein pasta instead, I added two cups of cooked and drained carrots as well as half of a large zucchini shredded. I mixed these two extra ingredients with the pasta. I used 3/4 cup of half and half in addition to the milk. I also added an egg. Instead of parmesan cheese, I used smoked gouda cheese. I think in the future, I will add a little butter to the topping, just to make it a little more cohesive, but not mushy.
Since I didn't have milk, I used heavy cream and water, equal parts. My dish came in salty so next time I would eliminate the salt since the parmesan cheese adds the salt needed.
This was delicious and easy. I would make a bit more of the cheese sauce next time because the macaroni sucked up a lot of the moisture from the sauce. I also think adding half a cup of velveeta chunks to the sauce would help it feel creamier than it was. It's a cheat, but would help it all come together a bit more. I still gave it 5 stars. The use of white pepper was awesome and just the right amount. It added a bit of oomph to the sauce and kept it smooth. Overall, it was fabulous.
When making this, it looked incredibly cheesy. But I found the end product was not as good. A little dry.
I left out the onion and the hot sauce and used 10% cream instead of milk. It turned out very nice. I will make this one again.
I would cut down the crumbs next time
I like how its not runny or saucy. I would make again and leave out the nutmeg.
With a few minor changes, this was awesome! I went with a 1/2 onion, baked in a 9x9 casserole, topped with cheddar and parm as directed, then sprinkled a handful of Panko crumbs on top. Yum!
So I took a risk and made this for Thanksgiving.....I'm so glad I did! Everyone loved it! I doubled the recipe and added bacon. For the topping I used panko mixed with melted butter then mixed in the added cheese. Will make it again.
Really found this delicious and only change I made was “no Tabasco sauce.”
Really good but a touch on the salty side
I would definitely make this again. I held back with all the cheese the first time around, it seemed like to much, but honestly it needed more so next time I will follow the recipe to the T. Thank you!
Outstanding! I doubled the noodles and it was perfect!! I substituted Dijon for the yellow mustard and only used 1/4 tsp white pepper, no salt. Added bacon because it makes everything better!! My entire family raved!! Thanks so much!!!
Finally a perfect baked macaroni and cheese for my 11 year old twin boys! They both commented that it was much better cheese than ordinary boxed Mac n cheese. They loved the crispy top. This was our 5th baked Mac n' cheese recipe try and this is the keeper! Instead of bread crumbs, one son picked apart the required amount of white bread slices. For the topping, we layered it: bread crumbs, cheddar, parmesan, a sprinkling of Italian herbs seasoning for color. Oh, and we skipped the onion. Easy to make, easy to clean. 5 stars aren't enough! Divertiti!
