'Got Some Crust' Macaroni and Cheese

A delicious mac and cheese casserole, topped with a crispy, crunchy, cheesy crust.

By Chris T

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch glass baking dish.

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Once water is boiling, stir in macaroni and return to a boil. Cook pasta uncovered, stirring occasionally, until pasta has cooked through, but is still firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain and mix with 1/2 of the butter.

  • While macaroni is boiling, melt remaining butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir in onions, and cook until they begin to soften, about 3 minutes. Stir in flour, and cook 5 minutes longer. Add milk and bring to a simmer, stirring frequently. Cook and stir until milk has thickened, about 10 minutes.

  • Once thick and smooth, stir in salt, white pepper, Worcestershire sauce, hot pepper sauce, mustard, 2 cups Cheddar cheese, and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Stir until cheeses have melted, then stir in macaroni until evenly coated. Scrape into the prepared baking dish and smooth the top. Toss remaining 1 cup Cheddar cheese and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese with bread crumbs in a mixing bowl. Sprinkle evenly over macaroni.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until macaroni is hot and crust is golden brown, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
286 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 23.2g; fat 15.5g; cholesterol 45.2mg; sodium 532.4mg. Full Nutrition
