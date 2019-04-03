'Got Some Crust' Macaroni and Cheese

I made a recipe and a half of this. Instead of adding more elbow macaroni, I added some sauteed carrot, shredded zucchini, garlic and peppers which I cooked with the onion. (I'm all about sneaking in some veggies where I can. As long as it's covered in cheese, the kids will eat just about anything.) I tried the sauce after adding all the cheese and added about a cup or so more. I took LTH's recommends and used Crackerbarrel's 2% white cheddar, which I found on the cheap at Grocery Outlet. For the topping, I made my own bread crumbs out of day old bread and pulsed it in the blender until it was a fine crumb. Two pieces made just enough. Good sturdy recipe. I always add a little dijon and Frank's hot sauce to my homemade mac, so that is always a nice touch. This is a make again. EDITED: After baking for an hour, the flavors really melded well. I'm glad I made extra because we really ate the heck out of this (even my oldest son had two bowls!) and there's enough for leftovers for lunch tomorrow. It's earned it's last star. AND, it's even better the next day. I warmed it in the microwave and didn't have any issues with gloppy cheese or globs of noodles.

