Vegetarian Korma

Rating: 5 stars If there was a better rating than five stars I would certainly give it to this recipe. It was a total hit here and my mom told me that it was the best thing I'd ever cooked, & she wants me to make it often now. The only changes I made: I added an extra tablespoon of ground cashews, and also I added the curry at the beginning and cooked it with the onion to bring out more of the spicy taste (I was told this is how traditional Indian cooking is done). All in all this was a simply delicious meal and it tasted exactly like something I would expect to find in an Indian restaurant. The ingredients are simple yet the taste is extremely flavorful and just a tad sweet. The only negative thing I have to say is, the ten minutes the recipe gives you to cook the potatoes is simply ridiculous. I had to leave them for about half-an-hour and even then they were very firm (but not raw). Also, make sure you stir a lot because the stuff tends to stick a little to the bottom at first. Next time (I'm going to make this often!), I'll cook the potatoes a little before-hand, and I'll also add cauliflower.

Rating: 5 stars Delicious. Korma usually doesn't have cream or tomato sauce in it. Try coconut milk instead. Better if you use garam masala, turmeric and cardamon instead of prepared curry powder. This is good for those who eat chicken. Just add some cooked cubes of it to the recipe. Use yukon gold potatoes cut in a dice, and they will get done in the alloted time. A great meal for families or for guests.

Rating: 5 stars I made this for dinner the other night for my husband and I, and it really was amazing. We couldn't stop raving about it, and the whole time it was cooking I kept hearing my husband say, "Man, that smells good!" Very easy to make and delicious. I used 1 15-oz can coconut milk (still kept the tomato sauce) instead of the heavy cream as many reviewers suggested. I also added about 1 1/2 cups cauliflower florets and that was a really nice addition. And instead of just curry powder I used 3 1/2 tsp curry powder, 2 1/2 tsp ground cumin, 1 1/4 tsp turmeric, 3/4 tsp ground cardamom, 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon, 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper, 1/8 tsp ground nutmeg, and a dash of ground cloves. SO much better and more authentic than curry powder. The only problem I had with this recipe was that the potatoes took much longer than written to cook and become tender. I used Yukon Gold potatoes, which was recommended by one user, but that didn't seem to make a difference. Finally I decided to add the coconut milk earlier than written to see if more liquid would help the potatoes cook faster, and that is definitely what did it. Once I added that, the potatoes cooked up in no time and I was able to add the rest of the ingredients and finish the recipe. Served with rice and naan. We will DEFINITELY be making this again and again, as we really like to eat vegetarian at least once or twice a week and are always looking for new recipes to add to our collection. Thank you for a great recipe!

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I made this twice, and prefer to omit the tomato sauce and put in some yogurt instead. Tastes more like from the restaurant that way. I also play with the spices, adding a bit of cinnamon, turmeric, garam masala, and cardamom.

Rating: 5 stars A great korma. Just as good as our favorite Indian restaurant makes, and not as heavy. I used only 1 large potatoe, and a whole can of light coconut milk rather than cream and tomato sauce. I also used a little less curry and added a teaspoon of garam masala. YumYum.

Rating: 3 stars Good starting point. Like many others found it needed more seasoning. I added about 4 cardamon pods, 1 tsp cumin, upped the curry to 2tbs instead of the 1.5tbs, and added a few sprinkles of cinammon. Also, doubled the garlic amount. Didn't use the bell peppers, instead used cauliflower and added fish. So yummy but even better next day. Seriously as good as restaraunt if not better....

Rating: 5 stars Excellent recipe! My husband and 22 month old loved it! I made a few modifications as well: coconut milk insead of cream and a few extras like spinach and garbanzo beans and it was a definite hit! Can't wait to try the left-overs....

Rating: 5 stars I've mad ethis many times. Try adding a little coconut milk it balances the spice a bit. Also DON'T use sweet potatoes the consistency didn't work well nor the flavor. I like to add turmeric as well to give it a little more oomph. Definitely a keeper!