Spinach and Potato Pie

This filling dish uses spinach, potato, and ricotta cheese, layered with matzo, to create a delicious vegetarian casserole for Passover, or any time of year! Perfect as the main meatless dish at a Seder.

Recipe by SFOLLMER

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 servings
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 9 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Place the potatoes in the preheated oven, and bake for 45 minutes, or until tender. Turn once or twice. Cool, peel and cut into 1/4 inch slices.

  • Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the spinach, green onion, ricotta cheese, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Wet the matzo sheets under warm running water briefly on each side, just until pliable. Place one in the bottom of a 9 inch square baking dish. Spread 1/4 of the ricotta mixture over it, followed by a layer of potato slices. Sprinkle 1/4 of the mozzarella cheese over the potatoes. Repeat the layers, and finish with mozzarella cheese on top.

  • Bake for 35 minutes in the preheated oven, until the cheese on top is bubbly and golden brown. Keep warm until you are ready to serve. Cut into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
191 calories; protein 11.1g; carbohydrates 28.4g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 15.8mg; sodium 161.2mg. Full Nutrition
