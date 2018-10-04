Spinach and Potato Pie
This filling dish uses spinach, potato, and ricotta cheese, layered with matzo, to create a delicious vegetarian casserole for Passover, or any time of year! Perfect as the main meatless dish at a Seder.
4 layers were way too many for my pan, and I had to add extra layers on the size since the matzoh pieces were too small. I would cut the potatoes thinner than 1/4 of an inch. If Garlic is allowed in passover food (i am not sure), I would definitely coat the potatoes in it.Read More
I followed the recipe exactly. It was too bland and very dry. The potatoes seemed out of place.Read More
Well, I had to improvise a little bit because I didn't have all of the ingredients in the house. I substituted cottage cheese for the ricotta, and I didn't have quite enough mozzarella cheese, so I used half mozzarella and half cheddar. I also left out the green onions. The flavor was pretty good, but it needed a little something. We served it with sour cream on top. It was a nice change of pace for Passover...we are always looking for a new way to cook on Passover! Thanks for the recipe!
I loved this recipe! I did make a few changes--I hadn't bought enough spinach, so I used shredded carrots for half the spinach, and substituted a medium grated yellow onion for the green onions. I also put in about three tablespoons of minced garlic. But I didn't do anything to alter the texture, and it was totally fine. My son did say that next time, I should add something "to make it a little more juicy", so I might add a can of cream of mushroom soup, but it's really good just the way it is. This one's going in my "dinner regulars" file.
This was...interesting. As another reviewer mentioned - it didn't really fit in the 9in pan. It was about four inches taller than the edge. We called it our "leaning tower of spinach." I added all the lemon juice but still found it to be terribly dry. However, the next day, I mashed up some leftovers with garlic salt and paprika and reheated it. It made it slightly better. But honestly, we won't make this again.
