Veronica's Hot Spinach, Artichoke and Chile Dip

Rating: 5 stars I made this for an office potluck and it was a huge hit. I added a couple minced garlic cloves and used fresh chopped jalepenos instead of canned jalepenos. Outstanding. Will be a staple at potlucks and family get togethers. Helpful (171)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is truly perfect as is but if you like things a little spicier double the amount of chopped jalapenos (1/2 cup total). Helpful (126)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was delicious! I made some variations to it, however. I did not use the spinach. I used feta instead of parmesan, and I used half sour cream/ half mayonnaise. I added more green chillies then recipe said, but I love green chillies. Helpful (125)

Rating: 5 stars This is a must make recipe! Everyone loved it. I took the advice of another review, exchanged mayo for sour cream. I only had mozzerella so I used it instead of parmesan and used 2 cans of artichoke hearts (not marinated) and chopped them. I added a cup a cup of chopped baby shrimp. Added 1 tsp of garlic salt. Baked 45 minutes in a 13x9 pan, served with white tortilla chips. I would never thought of making a recipe with all these ingredients together but it was the best artichoke dip recipe I have ever had. Helpful (84)

Rating: 5 stars I forgot to review this the first time I made it and it was really good that time. I made it again last night but I realized I was out of spinach. While rooting around the freezer I did find some fake crab so I decided to use that instead. It was SOOOOO GOOD! My new favorite dip I think! I also added a couple tablespoons of sour cream this time becaus I did find it a little thick the first time. A 5 star recipe as written a 10 star my new way of making it! Thanks for a great one! Helpful (77)

Rating: 5 stars Very very good recipe! I added 1/2 cup sourcream along with the mayo to thin it out a bit. I'm going to try adding some sauted onions and red pepper to it next time as well. Helpful (47)

Rating: 4 stars This is good. It was a little salty for my taste. I didn't add any salt. I might try rinsing the artichokes next time after draining them. I will make it again. Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars Loved It! I made for Halloween last night and got a lot of compliments! I followed the recipe exactly. This is the best spinach dip I have ever made! Thank you so much! I will be making this again and again! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars I used reduced fat cream cheese/mayonnaise and doubled the artichoke hearts. At the last minute I threw in fresh ground pepper and onion/garlic powder. Huge hit at the christmas party I attended even a frozen spinach hater LOVED it. I have to say I was skeptical of the green chilies but it was awesome. Helpful (24)