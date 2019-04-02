Veronica's Hot Spinach, Artichoke and Chile Dip

Rating: 4.8 stars
491 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 418
  • 4 star values: 52
  • 3 star values: 16
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 1

This recipe is always a hit at parties. I combined my two favorite recipes--artichoke chili dip and hot spinach dip--into this one recipe.

By WRIGHTWOOD GIRL

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix together the cream cheese and mayonnaise in a bowl until smooth. Stir in the green chiles, Parmesan cheese, artichokes, peppers, and spinach. Spoon the mixture into a baking dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven until slightly browned, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 7.8g; fat 28.8g; cholesterol 60.5mg; sodium 681.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (488)

Most helpful positive review

Klayski
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2008
I made this for an office potluck and it was a huge hit. I added a couple minced garlic cloves and used fresh chopped jalepenos instead of canned jalepenos. Outstanding. Will be a staple at potlucks and family get togethers. Read More
Helpful
(171)

Most helpful critical review

pinksnowflakeliz
Rating: 3 stars
03/07/2012
I made this for a superbowl party we hosted at our house. I thought it was delicious but the amount eaten wasn't nearly as much as other dishes I put on the table. Maybe it was the texture? Read More
Helpful
(8)
Rita
Rating: 5 stars
03/13/2008
This recipe is truly perfect as is but if you like things a little spicier double the amount of chopped jalapenos (1/2 cup total). Read More
Helpful
(126)
Angelina
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2008
This recipe was delicious! I made some variations to it, however. I did not use the spinach. I used feta instead of parmesan, and I used half sour cream/ half mayonnaise. I added more green chillies then recipe said, but I love green chillies. Read More
Helpful
(125)
ChristyO
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2010
This is a must make recipe! Everyone loved it. I took the advice of another review, exchanged mayo for sour cream. I only had mozzerella so I used it instead of parmesan and used 2 cans of artichoke hearts (not marinated) and chopped them. I added a cup a cup of chopped baby shrimp. Added 1 tsp of garlic salt. Baked 45 minutes in a 13x9 pan, served with white tortilla chips. I would never thought of making a recipe with all these ingredients together but it was the best artichoke dip recipe I have ever had. Read More
Helpful
(84)
ambibambi
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2009
I forgot to review this the first time I made it and it was really good that time. I made it again last night but I realized I was out of spinach. While rooting around the freezer I did find some fake crab so I decided to use that instead. It was SOOOOO GOOD! My new favorite dip I think! I also added a couple tablespoons of sour cream this time becaus I did find it a little thick the first time. A 5 star recipe as written a 10 star my new way of making it! Thanks for a great one! Read More
Helpful
(77)
Bo
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2011
Very very good recipe! I added 1/2 cup sourcream along with the mayo to thin it out a bit. I'm going to try adding some sauted onions and red pepper to it next time as well. Read More
Helpful
(47)
foodfanatic
Rating: 4 stars
11/26/2008
This is good. It was a little salty for my taste. I didn't add any salt. I might try rinsing the artichokes next time after draining them. I will make it again. Read More
Helpful
(32)
SaraJane78
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2008
Loved It! I made for Halloween last night and got a lot of compliments! I followed the recipe exactly. This is the best spinach dip I have ever made! Thank you so much! I will be making this again and again! Read More
Helpful
(28)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2010
I used reduced fat cream cheese/mayonnaise and doubled the artichoke hearts. At the last minute I threw in fresh ground pepper and onion/garlic powder. Huge hit at the christmas party I attended even a frozen spinach hater LOVED it. I have to say I was skeptical of the green chilies but it was awesome. Read More
Helpful
(24)
