Shrimp Couscous Salad

For a beautiful, flavorful cold salad and a wonderful variation from the standards, try this easy and delicious couscous. Shrimp and tomatoes are tossed with couscous and feta cheese, then dressed in a garlic vinaigrette. Always a hit, and never goes to waste.
I'm sorry we did not like this at all. We can't put our finger on it but it just wasn't right. The first couple of bites were good, than it was like you just got sick of eating it or something. I won't make this again.
I thought this recipe was fantastic!! I used crumbled goat cheese on hand.....very pleased with the results! Can't wait to make again! 7.20.06-Just want to add that I have made this recipe about a dozen times! I actually double the dressing portion and use it for marinading chicken and pork for grilling. Love, love, love!
This is not my typical type of salad, never been much of a couscous or feta fan. I made for my family during the summer. It was wonderful and surprisingly light. I subed basil from my garden for the parsley and left it overnight to marry the flavours. Definately better the next day. Will make again and again. Quick easy and refreshing on a hot summer day.
01/17/2005
my fussy husband really liked this recipe. even better next day!
I made this for a SuperBowl party and people enjoyed it. Probably is best as a summer dish? Nice and light, very colorful, and holds up well. Next time I am going to try using a flavored couscous (maybe garlic and herb?). A touch bland for my taste, but extra salt and pepper on my own serving made it yummy. Will definitely make again.
Really enjoyed this!!! It was so easy & you can use different ingredients based on what you have on hand. I added cucumber and also substituted fresh basil for parsley since I didn't have any parsley on hand. A little of the dressing goes a long way, there is so much flavor in this meal as it is, you really don't need much of the dressing. Thanks!
05/12/2003
This is a wonderful recipe for summer picnics. I recently tried it for the first time on Mother's day. It's very quick, simple and tasty. You can easily modify it to fit individual tastes.
I hate raw green peppers. And this was amazing!! We just made it for our family of four: husband=okay, 5yo daughter=thumbs down, 20mo son=pretty good (he eats a lot), me=excellent. Plus, it was really easy to make. I ate it for lunch all week b/c all I had to do was scoop it into a bowl. :-) NOTE: It isn't actually ready in 35 minutes. The last step says to chill for 2 hours. Yeah, didn't see that...
This was very delicious. I made it just as the recipe was written and it turned out great. We'll definitely make this again! -- And we have and we love it more and more each time! I up my original rating from 4 to 5 stars.
Delicious, light, and makes for a great summer time dish. We used cilantro instead of parsley. Its what I had on hand and we just love cilantro. We also added some diced cucumber to stretch it a little further. My kids scarfed it down. Will definately make this again!
I actually left the shrimp out of the salad! But I used the "Grilled Marinated Shrimp" recipe, submitted to ALLRECIPES BY Robbie Rice, as the entree! What a wonderful combination! Yum Yum! This couscous salad was easy and delicious! I can't wait to make it again!
Great, quick recipe! I didn't have all the ingredients (no peppers) so made do with what I had (green onions, bit of corn, black olives). I used a flavored packet of couscous and added it to the dressing. I wouldn't use all the cumin, as it was a bit overpowering (and I only used 1/2 a cup of oil which still gave too much dressing) but aside from that it was fantastic! Even the hubby thought it was wonderful and completely different from our normal shrimp dishes. Will definitely make again!
We loved this, but next time I will make 50% more dressing; it was a little dry. I may also consider reducing the couscous a bit too. I added a packet of Parmesan seasoning to the dressing that came with the couscous and it was awesome. The flavor is to die for though. My wife thought it was great too.
This was a great salad! First time I followed the recipe to the letter and found it to be rather bland so I tweaked it a bit. We love garlic so I added a ton more probably 6 or seven cloves and used the garlic parmesean couscous to give it more flavor. Definitely better. I also used cilantro instead of parsley. I also discovered that marinating the shrimp in the dressing made the shrimp absolutely scruptious. A new family favorite!!
This salad is phenomenal. I've made it multiple times for different groups of people and everyone loves it. The one improvement I've made is to add some fresh cilantro in addition to the parsley-- it goes really well with the other flavors. Thanks for a great recipe!
This recipe was, for me, a big fat "Meh." I didn't find anything particularly outstanding about the flavor, and the couscous just didn't seem like a good vehicle for the dressing and veg/shrimp. Maybe quinoa? Was so unimpressed that I'm not sure I'd take the time or ingredients to give it experimentation.
This was my first attempt at making couscous, and it turned out delicious! I have since made it many times with various minor alterations. It's a very versatile recipe that goes with almost anything. I use it as a side without the shrimp.
I made a similar recipe from the recent "Healthy Cooking". My version includes zucchini, sun dried tomatoes and 3 cups of fresh spinach. I served it hot, and really loved it. Tried it cold the next day for lunch but found I preferred it warmed up. Would serve at a dinner party without reservation.
Very Good Salad. For a healthier version try substituting the couscous for prepared bulgur wheat. (One part bulgur wheat to 2 parts boiling water. Mix, cover, and let sit till liquid has been absorbed.)
It was a nice fresh tasting salad. I only used 1/2 of a cup of oil and may reduce it to 1/3 of a cup next time. I also used fresh cilantro and basil in the place of parsley which really gave it more flavor. I also added green onions and lemon juice. It was still a mild tasting salad that could have used a bit more flavor but overall it was enjoyable and refreshing.
I forgot to get shrimp but was still looking forward to this salad as a side so I made it without and it was amazing!! It is perfect for summer with burgers or chicken sandwiches. It is so fresh and light and the taste is perfect!
LOVED this recipe. I used one box of garlic seasoned couscous (it's regular couscous with a seasoning pack) and added the seasoning pack to the dressing to make up for omitting the cumin. I added cucumber, too (summer season, it's everywhere). I'd take to heart the suggestion about making it the night before if you can. I didn't, but after tasting it the next day I wish I did.
Delicious, fast and easy! As other reviewers suggested: added diced cucumber and lemon zest. Also substituted: red wine vinegar, chili powder (for the cumin) and garlic/herb goat cheese. Don't forget to add the cumin/chili powder in the dressing - it's seems to be left out of the directions. Let the salad marinade overnight if possible - the flavors blend together fabulously!
This could be so nice but falls short of its potential. All the ingredients are lovely and mix really well, so the dressing is probably the culprit. If I make this again, I'll definitely go more heavy handed on the mustard, garlic, cumin, salt and pepper. Right now it's impossible to taste any of them, so the salad is a bit bland. Lemon juice would probably also help. I'm giving it 4 stars because I really like the idea, not the taste. Will play around with this because it would be a great summer dish.
This is a new favorite and I'm new to couscous as well. I added black beans and corn and added parmesan in place of the feta cheese. Make enough to have leftovers since the flavors mix and become more robust - we thought it was better the second day!
Great summer dinner. I used salad shrimp because I didn't feel like cooking and peeling bigger shrimp and it turned out nicely. The only thing missing is lemon juice which I think is a must for this recipe. Great the next day for lunch too!
Absolutely fantastic! My husband, who basically won't eat anything that even resembles a vegetable or looks like it contains any, loved this! And it's so easy to make, my 2 year old helped me. This has her seal of approval too! I found that out when I caught her with a chair in the kitchen eating the salad straight out of the bowl! I used some of the suggestions from others: garlic and oil flavored couscous, canned tomatoes, and a frozen green/red bell pepper and onion mix. Very easy and very yummy...I'll be making this again.
This is the first time I try a recipe from this site that I'm certain I'm not making again. I'm really sorry, I like all the ingredients and followed the recipe to a T, but the flavour and the texture just didn't make it for me.
This is a beautiful summer salad. I had fresh basil in my garden so I used that instead of the parsley. I added a little more garlic for an extra bite. This will be a staple in my summer recipe collection.
I loved this salad - couldn't stop eating it! I realized the couscous I had was old, so I used quinoa instead, and the combination of textures was just fantastic. Of course, it takes longer to cook quinoa but is worth it - I would highly recommend it. Also, I used a little less oil than in the recipe and used cilantro instead of parsley. The dressing was quite good. Thanks for sharing.
This tangy salad is my favorite recipe on this allrecipes.com! I put only a pinch of cumin, as it is overpowering. Another variation of the vinaigrette you might want to try is to use lime juice instead of vinegar and add some fresh basil. My only complaint is that it takes too long to make because of all the ingredients!
Made this for my boyfriend as lunch. It was quick to make (about 20 minute total) but cooking the couscous can be tricky; I had to keep adding water and bring it to a boil bc it wasn't tender enough. The shrimp adds a great touch. I added the spices and ingredients while it was cooking (to absorb the flavors because couscous can taste bland otherwise). Instead of chilled, I served it warm.
I tried this recipe and would suggest some changes similar to what's been suggested to make it more flavorful: add lemon juice, reduce or eliminate the cumin, and use herbed couscous, otherwise it tastes really plain. You might eliminate the couscous altogether. I also added cucumber and it was a nice addition.
I used white wine vinegar and omitted the shrimp (on purpose) and the feta (just plain forgot to add it). The whole fam liked this salad, even the 7-year old. Next time I'd use a bit less oil in the vinaigrette. Otherwise, it was great!
This recipe is delicious! We ended up bringing it for two parties because it made so much, with everyone wanting the recipe. We added some fresh garden jalapenos and extra garlic (we do this with every recipe).
My coworker brought this into work, and I had to make it myself. How easy. I only had cumin seeds on hand and whole grain dijon mustard. With cumin seeds, I used slightly more and dry toasted till fragrant before use. The recipe was flavorful, and I like that the leftovers kept well in the fridge to snack on later. People usually either love or hate feta. In the latter case, crumbled plain goat cheese is a safer substitute. Delicious recipe. Thank you.
This took me a few days to actually figure out how I felt about it. It was kind of long to make as I tried to cute the peppers small and also cut the shrimp. It also makes way more then 4 servings as I am still eating it after 4 days. I tried it as soon as it was done and it was just ok so i put it in the fridge and later on that night I had more, it tasted much better. I used all the sauce and just stirred it before eating so it wouldn't clump up. It is very good the older it gets but I couldn't site here and eat a full bowl of it as it would be way to much but good as a side dish or snack. I will probably make again but cute the recipe to 1 serving. Oh just to give everyone an idea of how much this makes, I stored it in a 48oz bowl and it was full!!! Very good though thanks for sharing! I'm giving it a 4.5 as the serving size is way off. Update: I've made this many more times since and it very good. I reduced the serving to 1 and it makes a few small servings for me. YUMMY!!!
Wasn't bad. It looked very nice when it was finished...lots of bright coloration from the veggies, etc. The taste wasn't bad...liked it at first but it seemed to get old really quickly and seemed bland after the first bowl.
Great Recipe! I made a few changes. I used raw shrimp, made shrimp stock with the shrimp shells and used that instead of the water to soak couscous for extra flavor. Omitted yellow pepper since I didn't have any and exchanged with asparagus (what I found in my fridge). I also did not chill it. I served it warm right after preparing it. Turned out great!
This is awesome.....especially if you make it the day before and let it sit in the fridge. I added more Dijon to the vinaigrette. Make it a few times making slight adjustments for your own happy tastebuds! Its always a hit at gatherings!
Received rave reviews from friends at a pot luck. I made the day before using a roasted garlic couscous mix and added 1/2 a diced European cucumber and a splash of lemon juice. I will be making this light and flavorful salad again.
