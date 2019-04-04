Shrimp Couscous Salad

For a beautiful, flavorful cold salad and a wonderful variation from the standards, try this easy and delicious couscous. Shrimp and tomatoes are tossed with couscous and feta cheese, then dressed in a garlic vinaigrette. Always a hit, and never goes to waste.

Recipe by Isabelle

Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Pour water into a saucepan, and bring to a boil. Stir in couscous, cover, and remove from heat. Let stand for 5 minutes, then immediately fluff with a fork. (otherwise it will clump). Set aside to cool.

  • In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic, salt and pepper. Set aside.

  • In a large salad bowl, toss together the shrimp, cooled couscous, red and yellow bell peppers, tomatoes, parsley and feta cheese. Whisk vinaigrette to blend, then pour in about half of it over the couscous. Toss to coat, and add more dressing to coat thoroughly without drenching. Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
530 calories; protein 28.7g; carbohydrates 38.7g; fat 28.4g; cholesterol 194mg; sodium 570.1mg. Full Nutrition
