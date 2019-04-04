Texas Rice

58 Ratings
  • 5 22
  • 4 21
  • 3 8
  • 2 4
  • 1 3

It is not known where this recipe originated, but it has been used as a hot dish on outings and potlucks for at least 30 years. Rice and ground beef in tomato sauce, baked under a layer of shredded cheese. A great way to feed several with hamburger, and easy to keep on hand ingredients. Leftovers can be made into quick roll-ups by microwaving in a tortilla.

By WGADSTAR

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine rice and water in a saucepan, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, reserving 2 tablespoons of drippings, crumble and set aside. Add ground beef, green pepper, and onion to the skillet; cook over medium-high heat until the beef is evenly browned. Drain excess grease, and season with salt and pepper.

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place beef and cooked rice into a 9x13 inch baking dish. Stir in the tomatoes, bacon and reserved drippings, mixing until everything is well blended. Spread the shredded cheese over the top.

  • Bake for 30 minutes in the preheated oven, until cheese is bubbly, and the center is heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
391 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 33.9g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 69.1mg; sodium 771.3mg. Full Nutrition
