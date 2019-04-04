Texas Rice

It is not known where this recipe originated, but it has been used as a hot dish on outings and potlucks for at least 30 years. Rice and ground beef in tomato sauce, baked under a layer of shredded cheese. A great way to feed several with hamburger, and easy to keep on hand ingredients. Leftovers can be made into quick roll-ups by microwaving in a tortilla.
Very hardy dish. I pretty well followed the recipe but made a few changes. I regret to say I forgot to add the bacon, I didn't realize it until the cheese was sprinkled on. I added a can of corn and a can of black beans (rinsed and drained). I am a big fan of tomato products so I used 2 cans of diced tomatoes with chilies. When adding salt and pepper I added a few more spices. I threw in some cumin, chili powder and a little dried red peppers. Ended up with a little zip to the flavor. I will make this again.
I prepared it as written, and added some ClubHouse TexMex seasoning, but we still found it bland. It needs something else. It was okay, but not very exciting. I will have to tweak it if I make it again.
This recipe would be something that my grandma from the Ozarks would make. It was hearty, flavorful and easy to make. Bacon and its grease isn't an ingredient that I cook with often, while watching my family's fat intake, but it sure makes this combo especially yummy. I will make this again, especially if I'm having my inlaws over for dinner.
Yummy, yummy, yummy. This was terrific. If you really like bacon, though, and don't want to add the bacon fat drippings, I'd add more pieces of bacon (crumbled) instead. I also added a bit of Worcestershire for flavour but then I love Worcestershire. Will definitely make again!
With a few small changes this recipe was reminescent of hash. I used 2 cups of brown rice (left over from previous night). Omitted the bell pepper and can of diced tomatoes. Instead I used an envelop of onion soup mix along with 2 beef boullion cubes and 3 cups of water. After browning the bacon and beef, I added the remaining ingredients and placed in a Crockpot to simmer for several hours. I also used a dash or two of Mrs. Dash. More like a thick soup with the cheddar melting over the bowel... VERY good!
This recipe was found via ingredient search because my cupboard was bare. It was similar to another recipe called "Texas Hash" from my mother's archives. I compared the 2 & found that the rice & tomato amts were double what her recipe called for, so I cut those ingredients in half. Based on reviews that this recipe was bland, I opted to spin a Tex-Mex version of this & added 3 cloves of minced garlic to the onion/pepper sweat & added Worcestershire sauce & Tabasco to it. I cooked the rice (1 cup) with 2 lg dehydrated Ancho chilis with seeds. I added 1 c frozen corn & 1/2 c green olives to the meat mixture. I reduced the heat to 350 & topped the cheese with crushed tortilla chips. OOOH LA LA! Delicious! Served w a dollop of sour cream & a lightly dressed green salad.
I originally found this recipe, under the name Spanish Rice, in an old Betty Crocker kids' cookbook that my grandma's sisters had given to her for a wedding gift (she couldn't cook well when she got married.) This is comfort food for me. I made this when I was a kid, minus the green pepper and the cheese. I misplaced the cookbook, and couldn't remember how to make it exactly, so I was tremendously excited to find it here. It's also good made with diced stewed tomatoes, if you like that taste. Thanks for the recipe!
This was ok - I thought it was kind of bland and too tomatoey - it kind of had a metallic taste to it. I didn't put in the green pepper because I don't like it. And I couldn't taste the bacon even though I put in about 8 slices. If I made it again I would skip the bacon, put in one can on Mexican tomatoes and maybe mix 1/2 c pepperjack cheese in with the cheddar to give it some zip. I took it to a potluck and a few people ate it so it worked out ok and filled our tummies.
This receipe was so easy to prepare, and it was just fabulous!!! Great tasting. The WHOLE family said "fix THIS one again Mom" Thank you!
3 stars for me, means pretty average. This dish is basic and good, but not great. If you need variety and something for a quick family meal, then give this a go. I added corn and shredded carrots for additional nutrition.
I would give it 5 stars but, it was a little bland for my families taste buds. Next time I make this I will add a few more spices and more tomato. I will make this again and keep it in my recipe repitoire! Thanks:)
A good recipe with simple ingredients. We are rice lovers, and casserole lovers, don't know why I hadn't ran across this before! I haven't mastered the perfect rice cooked on the stove top, so I put the amount listed in my rice cooker instead. I let the browned beef and veggies slow simmer in the undrained tomatoes until the rice was finished. A nice blend here and we liked it. Plenty of room for any changes if you want more kick, more veggies, etc. Think it will work great with any ground meat. Will make again, bet it's even better as leftovers! I added a picture as #3, not sure that it will stay #3. Will probably half the recipe next time.
This not only easy to prepare, but it was delicious! I used half white rice and half wild rice, tomatoes w/green chilis and an anahiem pepper instead of a bell pepper. We will definately be having this again!
Made this the other day. Was really yummy, added a few things and the family ate it fast!! Even my picky eater enjoyed it. We don't like tomatoes like the recipe calls for, so I used a small can of ENCHILADA SAUCE. I also added mixed veggies like others have suggested, lots of cheese. The enchilada sauce added a bit more flavor and the veggies made it healthy. The bacon wasn't really distinguishable in this meal. If you don't add the tomatoes you need to add a little sauce of sorts to keep it moist. We did not put in soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce like others have. Changed a few things but it was still very good!!
This recipe wasn't bad at all. I read the reviews while making this dish. I enhanced the flavor by swapping the water with chicken broth for the rice. I did find that it was a little bland, so while cooking the beef, I added a packet of Sazón. I also put in some extra slices of bacon in there. I mean, who doesn't LOVE bacon?? I kept the tomato juice and mixed it with the rice. The rice will absorb all the liquid. Overall this dish is pretty tasty after adding some extra ingredients to it. Happy cooking!
Added more spice - it was good as is - we just like a little more heat. I have made it sveral times, and use a milder version for potlucks.
I made this recipe with a few variations based on what we had on hand, and my family loved it - even my toddler. I used ground deer meat, instant rice, 3 whole bell peppers, 2 cans of diced tomatoes, (drained,) and skipped the bacon. it was more flavorful than expected, and my husband and toddler both asked for seconds. I call that a win!
This is a great family meal. Next time I will be make a few changes to it. My family isn't big on tomatoes but they do give the dish a much needed flavor, so when I make it again I will use petit diced tomatoes. Also could use some more spices probably some seasoned salt and/or a mixed seasoning packet of some sort.
I used a heavy hand with the seasonings and added cumin, chile powder and seasoning salt. I did add a can of rinsed black beans as suggested by another review. My kids didn't care too much for it, but my husband had a couple bowls and, even took some for lunch today. Of course we topped with some sour cream and salsa. Next time if I do make again I will use the pre-cooked bacon that will save time. Overall it was filling; good for a cold day.
Loved how simple this recipe was! Fast, fresh, and filling. I used Italian sausage instead of beef, and seasoned it with red pepper flakes and Italian seasoning, skipping bacon, but using the drippings from the sausage and a little bit of tomato and beef bullion. I followed all other instructions
My family found this on the bland side of flavors. Good casserole, but for my family, I'll add some green chile's and serve with salsa and a touch of sour cream. It would also be good with some black beans!
My not picky 7 year old and myself were the only ones home for dinner so I decided to give this a try. Cut the recipe in half and subbed garlic salt for the salt. Also used a 14oz can of diced tomatoes. Just right for a kid's taste buds. Next time I'm going to try using leftover rice. Easy and yummy.
I loved the idea of it, but the recipe is very dull. I followed recipe exactly, tasted it, then added chopped red in addition to green pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, oregano, and still it fell flat. Needs an overhaul for flavor, but great for maybe feeding a bunch of teenagers who like hamburger and cheese.
