Amazing Artichoke and Spinach Dip

1 of 32

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was incredibly easy and a HUGE hit with my family. I was in a hurry so I didn't measure most of the ingredients exactly- I eyeballed some. It was DELICIOUS- by far the best dip of this kind I've ever tasted. My family aren't dip eaters but there was none left. Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars Excellent! Made a small change after reading the reviews. Used only 1/2 cup miracle whip and 1/2 cup of mayo. Otherwise followed the directions. It was delicious. We LOVED it! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars We tried this out last night--Delicious! Simple to put together and very very tasty. I might try a little less dressing and a little more cheese next time but my husband said it was perfect as-is (we followed the recipe to the letter.) Thanks for the great new favorite! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I had been looking a long time for a good recipe for and Artichoke Dip and came upon this one and boy was I lucky. It is really good and easy to make. I made this to take to work and everyone loved it. Needless to say everyone wanted the recipe. I did make it twice the second time I omitted the Miracle Whip and used Cream Of Mushroom soup. Still tasted great. Will continue to use this recipe. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is amazing. I tried it for the first time at Christmas and eveyone loved it. I added cream cheese instead of miracle whip and it made it even better. It's in the oven right now I'm getting things ready for the super bowl tonight. Helpful (7)

Rating: 2 stars Way too much mayo/miracle whip in this recipe. It overpowered the artichoke spinach and cheeses. Sorry I've had much better. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent recipe! I added a bit more cheese than the original recipe... I added an extra cup of Muenster some Pepper Jack and some Cheddar. Instead of the Miracle Whip I used Ranch Dressing. Came out fantastic! (I had to be the first to add a photo!!) Thanks for the recipe. Helpful (5)

Rating: 2 stars I made this as written and it did not go over very well. Had an odd taste. I think it was the Miracle Whip. Will not make again. Helpful (5)