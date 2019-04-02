Amazing Artichoke and Spinach Dip

Rating: 4.18 stars
33 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3

I created this recipe by taking my favorite feature from every spinach and/or artichoke dip I've tried. Everyone seems to love it. Serve with nacho chips, crackers, rye bread, pita, you name it!

By WorkingWarden

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Combine the artichoke hearts, onion, salad dressing, mayonnaise, sour cream, Swiss cheese, mozzarella cheese, 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, Romano cheese, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a large mixing bowl; mix evenly. Gently fold the spinach into the mixture; spread into the bottom of an 8x8 casserole pan. Sprinkle 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese over the top. Cover with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in preheated oven 15 minutes. Remove the aluminum foil and bake until top begins to brown, about 10 minutes more. Allow to cool 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
386 calories; protein 10.8g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 34.6g; cholesterol 46mg; sodium 624.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (32)

Most helpful positive review

Jessica C.
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2008
This recipe was incredibly easy and a HUGE hit with my family. I was in a hurry so I didn't measure most of the ingredients exactly- I eyeballed some. It was DELICIOUS- by far the best dip of this kind I've ever tasted. My family aren't dip eaters but there was none left. Read More
Helpful
(19)

Most helpful critical review

Jbooshey
Rating: 2 stars
03/09/2010
Way too much mayo/miracle whip in this recipe. It overpowered the artichoke spinach and cheeses. Sorry I've had much better. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
Kristen
Rating: 4 stars
01/03/2011
Excellent! Made a small change after reading the reviews. Used only 1/2 cup miracle whip and 1/2 cup of mayo. Otherwise followed the directions. It was delicious. We LOVED it! Read More
Helpful
(10)
ErinTheMom
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2008
We tried this out last night--Delicious! Simple to put together and very very tasty. I might try a little less dressing and a little more cheese next time but my husband said it was perfect as-is (we followed the recipe to the letter.) Thanks for the great new favorite! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Jan Blake Mullinax
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2008
I had been looking a long time for a good recipe for and Artichoke Dip and came upon this one and boy was I lucky. It is really good and easy to make. I made this to take to work and everyone loved it. Needless to say everyone wanted the recipe. I did make it twice the second time I omitted the Miracle Whip and used Cream Of Mushroom soup. Still tasted great. Will continue to use this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2011
This recipe is amazing. I tried it for the first time at Christmas and eveyone loved it. I added cream cheese instead of miracle whip and it made it even better. It's in the oven right now I'm getting things ready for the super bowl tonight. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Katt Moore
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2011
Excellent recipe! I added a bit more cheese than the original recipe... I added an extra cup of Muenster some Pepper Jack and some Cheddar. Instead of the Miracle Whip I used Ranch Dressing. Came out fantastic! (I had to be the first to add a photo!!) Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(5)
JP
Rating: 2 stars
02/02/2009
I made this as written and it did not go over very well. Had an odd taste. I think it was the Miracle Whip. Will not make again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
christa
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2011
I made this recipe in my lilttle slow cooker so I could keep it warm during a party. By the end of the night it was all gone that always makes me happy. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(5)
