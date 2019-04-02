Tomato Dill Soup
This is a fantastic tomato dill soup recipe hot or cold. I'm sure you will want to double it, I always do. Garnish with sour cream, if desired.
Right up until the last minute I was tempted to add some cream or half-and-half to this for creaminess and extra richness. I resisted the urge and was rewarded with a bold, tomato soup that for some reason was creamy without it. I used tomatoes I had put up from my garden rather than canned (which doesn't necessarily make this any better if you use a good quality canned tomato), fresh dill rather than dried and no bay leaf. The dill flavor was not noticeable but this was delicious nonetheless. Hubs said it was reminiscent of a soup he really enjoys at the Purple Cafe and Wine Bar in downtown Seattle, high praise indeed.Read More
I used this recipe as the base for a delicious tomato soup, but I used lots of fresh tomatoes as well as canned ones, as well as fresh dill weed. After cooking it and putting it in the food processor, I added some plain yogurt and heavy cream to make a creamy tomato dill soup. It is delicious!
good soup, but I made a couple of changes. First, it didn't have enough dill, so I doubled that, and I used vegetable broth instead of chicken broth. I made one more big change because I wanted it to be richer. I added 1/2 cup of half and half. I think next time I might try heavy cream next time. for the tomatoes, if you have half of them be diced and the other half be crushed, there isn't a need to puree it.
This soup is fantastic; I have made it many times and have passed along this recipe to many friends, who also rave about this simple-to-make soup. I make triple batches of this soup in a slow cooker and freeze individual servings. This soup does freeze well and it's a real treat to have on a cold day. Fresh-tasting and hearty, this soup makes a terrific low fat and nutritious meal with some whole wheat crackers or warm crusty bread. I have found that using butter, instead of margarine, brings the soup to a new dimension.
I adapted this for a friend on a fat-free liquid diet. I didnt add the sauted onions but put in a bit of both garlic powder and onion powder. I used fat-free broth diluted a bit, pureed with a hand blender then strained it to make it clear. Not only did it meet his dietary restrictions, it was delicious! He called me asking for the recipe because his wife was eating all "his" soup!
Fantastic soup! Have only had it cold so far. Wonderful body, good tomato flavor, with just enough dill to add another dimension. The only reason I down-rated this recipe was because it called for canned tomatoes...imagine how good it would taste with red summer-ripe tomatoes! (However, maybe the more concentrated taste of the canned ones actually work better!) I ended up substituting two large fresh tomatoes for one of the cans of broth. A colleague commented on how good the soup smelled...unusual for a cold souop to be so aromatic!
I made this back in May and forgot to review it. This was very good and I still have some leftover in the freezer. I used fresh dill and regular diced tomatoes, rather than peeled. I used my emersion blender and pureed this right in the pan. Couldn't have been easier.
I found this recipe a couple weeks ago and I've already made it twice. It is amazingly good. There is a restaurant in town here that serves tomato dill soup that everyone raves about....well, this recipe is better. It's also a very inexpensive and satisfying meal with some fresh bread or a bagel. I leave the bay leaf out because, to me, it overpowers the dill and garlic flavors. Oh, and I double the garlic, and instead of the full can of chicken broth, I do a half can and a half can of whole milk...............CAN'T SAY ENOUGH ABOUT THIS RECIPE!!!
This was great. I took the advice of some other reviewers and added a little half and half to make it creamy. It was fantastic.
This is the best tomato soup I ever had! The only change I made was to use italian diced tomatoes. No more can tomato soup for me!
I'm giving this recipe 5 stars because it is incredibly simple (my 10-year old made it) and it has remarkable flavour. No more canned tomato soup to have with grilled cheese! I made it exactly as the recipe said, and it was brilliant.
Excellent recipe and tastes great with grilled cheese on a cold day! I always make this when my friends are sick and they love it.
I waitress at a restaurant that also makes this same soup. It's just as good as the one we serve. Super easy and yummy. My boyfriend wanted some protein in the soup so I chopped up a piece of sausage and threw it in there. He loved it! Thanks for the great recipe. I will definitely be making this one again.
Yummy! A great recipe for some end-of-summer local tomatoes! I looove dill, so that was a delicious addition for me. I wasn't really sure about the "condensed" chicken broth, so I used regular...between that and the fact I didn't measure, I ended up with a soup that was slightly more watery than I would like, but it's still so tasty I don't really care. A little dollop of sour cream will add a nice touch of richness and tang that we like with our soup, so we're looking forward to a delicious soup with homemade bread for lunch tomorrow!!
OMG! This is fabulous! Followed the recipe exactly with the exception of not blending the soup after it was cooked. Really fresh tasting (even using canned tomatoes). A great soup for a light lunch!
Fantastic!!! My husband loved this as did I, I followed the recipe completely except I used fresh tomatoes from the garden. Very fresh and flavorful. Served lukewarm.
I really, really like this soup!
Awesome! I did make some alterations, though. This reminds me of a soup I used to get at a vegetarian Vietnamese restaurant in Louisville, KY and I have been searching for a similar recipe for years! I sliced the onion in thin rings and did not puree the soup-I prefer a thin broth with chunky tomato and onion pieces. Soooo gooood!!!
The soup has been a hit! I double the amount of garlic and add 1tbs of fresh dill on top of the dried dill for more flavour.
I served this soup chilled with a dollop of fat free sour cream and some a few fresh dill sprigs on top. Very tasty but just a little too salty for my taste as I don't use much salt. I even used fat free chicken broth with 40%less sodium. Also used margarine rather than butter. Like the addition of the dill and garlic. Robust but smooth. My husband ate two helpings. Great for a summer starter on the patio.
Yum!
This is a terrific soup. The only thing I changed was tossing sour cream in at the tail end. So I made the soup, then on a per-bowl basis put the sour cream in. This way it keeps better. I also simmered it for a lot longer on very low, and more than doubled the amount of dill weed and garlic. It all depends on your taste. The first time I used Rotel chilis which resulted in a somewhat runny soup even after sour cream, so I had to corn starch the thing. The second time I used decent quality cans of diced tomatos and then blended it before starting to simmer. The result was an incredibly good, creamy tomato soup which my family absolutely loved.
Very good soup.... The only thing I changed was that I added fresh dill to the pot instead of dried dill
Delicious! We had it hot and can't wait to try it cold. Hubby raved about it for three days!
was very good, I ended up just adding some puree instead of pureeing the soup, but it was yummy. The guys and kids liked it.
I made this recipe as written except for two things. 1) I didn't have bay leaf, so I skipped that. 2) I only let it simmer for about 20 minutes before pureeing it because it smelled good and I was hungry. 20 minutes seemed perfectly sufficient. I served this with a dollop of sour cream as another reviewer recommended, and some crackers. So easy and yummy.
Relatively easy and tastes great! One of my favourites!
This was edible but too tomato-ey. I won't make it a again.
AMAZING! Has a thick creamy consistency without any added cream (or calories). I doubled the dill. Will have this again and again!
I LOVE this soup! So easy to make and SO tasty!
I love this soup and I am not a fan of regular tomato soup. Delicious!
An excellent recipe! The original recipe is very good. I make three changes which, in my opinion, makes it even better. I use a tablespoon of dill weed, "no salt added" tomatoes, and add 2 tablespoons of cream after blending the soup. Also, I suggest using an immersion blender.
This was great! I used fresh tomatoes, vegetable broth, and a cup of yummy homegrown basil as well. It's awesome!
Best soup ever
I truly did not expect to like this. I am not in general a tomato fan. But I have to say I loved it! I used home canned tomatoes and added fresh dill and a pinch of red pepper flakes. I too was tempted to add some sort of cream but once it cooks down and you use the immersion blender on it, it becomes creamy! I will make this again.
Was very good but needed more dill I used fresh tomatoes I think they had to much acid and killed the dill
Very good. Very tasty. Easy to prepare. This recipe could become a classic quick fix for guests on the way over for a visit.
This is just wonderful if you like dill. It’s great with a grilled cheese and a dollop of sour cream. I used homemade chicken stock that I had in the freezer.
Mmmmm. Used peeled fresh garden tomatoes. Best tomato soup ever.
A great transition from the warm weather pairing of tomato and basil. Fresh dill at the end, along with a healthy grind of black pepper punctuates the overall flavor very well. Another trick is to add 1 oz. of vodka (80 proof is usually fine) at the same time as the tomatoes, allowing the alcohol to evaporate while cooking. The peppery quality of the spirit complements the sweetness of the tomato and brightness of the dill.
Very good soup - and very easy. We used tomatoes from the garden - picked green(because it was going to freeze) and ripened in the garage. As another reviewer said, they are probably not any better than good canned tomatoes but we needed to use them. Wanted to freeze some as another reviewer recommended but there were no leftovers!
This soup is so delicious! Easy to make and very good cold or hot. I have made it several times and each time I have received 'mmm mmm good' raves! Zales right...you'll want to double the recipe each time!
I made this several days ago to get rid of some overripe tomatoes. Just now have gotten around to tasting it. Good. It is not wowing me like the other reviewers but maybe it is because I do not like tomato soup in general. Thought this lended itself to being a cold soup since this is July.
This was an easy recipe to make and delicious! My whole family enjoyed it as a cold soup to start our meal. I used fresh dill from my garden and it was very flavorful.
only a little good. The way it is written it is way to salty and I love salt. Maybe the use of fresh tomatoes would help with that. It was better with a little cream and cheese added to it.
Okay, but we didn't care for the dill. I want to try this again with a few changes like fresh tomatoes and basil.
3.30.18 I simmered for 45 minutes, tasted, and found the dill nonexistent. Added more dill, simmered for another 10 minutes, and although subtle, you at least knew it was in there. My immersion blender worked great for blending the soup. As a child, tomato soup was always my favorite (yes, it was Campbell's), and to this day, I still love it. Don’t have it nearly often enough, since my hubby’s not wild about it. He’ll eat it, but just don’t serve it too often. The tomato flavor in this soup is really bold and deep, and I definitely would make this one again. Knocked off one star in my rating because you couldn't taste the dill, and this is Tomato Dill Soup, but with additional dill, this is a 5-star recipe.
I liked the soup hot and I will have to try it cold the next time.
Excellent full flavor. Nice to have a tomato soup that doesn't taste Italian. I used half diced and half stewed tomatoes. I also added heavy cream at the end before serving. I'm glad I quadrupled the recipe because now I get to enjoy it longer.
I loved this soup. Forgot to take out the bay leaf before blending it (oops). So besides the little pieces of bay leaf, I thought the texture and flavor were great.
Historic, when served cold with sour cream......
On my Fall Soup Lineup 2012! Fresh and yummy. Used fresh dill
This was a wonderful rich soup, I gave it 5 stars as it could stand on its own as it is written, but like so many other people I had to modify it, I added 1/4 cup of condensed milk and bumped the dill 1/4 teaspoon. I also added 1/4 roasted red peppers at the end. Chopped. This is a great tomato soup base.
Made it as is, but add a little fresh dill when serving. It was delicious
This recipe needs clarification as to exactly how much onion is needed. I used a yellow onion and only used slightly over half of the onion because the whole thing seemed like too much. The onion to tomato ratio was still too high causing it to come out more like onion soup with some tomato. Will make again but will adjust the recipe accordingly.
