3.30.18 I simmered for 45 minutes, tasted, and found the dill nonexistent. Added more dill, simmered for another 10 minutes, and although subtle, you at least knew it was in there. My immersion blender worked great for blending the soup. As a child, tomato soup was always my favorite (yes, it was Campbell's), and to this day, I still love it. Don’t have it nearly often enough, since my hubby’s not wild about it. He’ll eat it, but just don’t serve it too often. The tomato flavor in this soup is really bold and deep, and I definitely would make this one again. Knocked off one star in my rating because you couldn't taste the dill, and this is Tomato Dill Soup, but with additional dill, this is a 5-star recipe.