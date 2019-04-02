Tomato Dill Soup

64 Ratings
  • 5 38
  • 4 21
  • 3 2
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

This is a fantastic tomato dill soup recipe hot or cold. I'm sure you will want to double it, I always do. Garnish with sour cream, if desired.

By zale

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic, and cook, stirring until tender. Stir in tomatoes and condensed chicken broth, and season with dill weed, salt, pepper, and bay leaf. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes.

  • Remove from heat, and discard bay leaf. Use a food processor or blender to purée the soup in small batches until smooth. Serve immediately, or chill and serve cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
128 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 10.1g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 16mg; sodium 963.4mg. Full Nutrition
