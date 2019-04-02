Cheddar Bacon Hamburgers
A great and easy way to add some flavor to your hamburgers!
Not a horseradish fan, so I left it out. I left everything else exactly the same but I added an egg since one or two people said the burger fell apart while cooking. I also think a key to holding it together is keeping it cold until you are ready to cook it. It was really a good burger and moist too.Read More
Very good! I also cook them in a black iron skillet in the stove.Read More
I wish I could give this one 6 stars. Very well done. For my own personal taste, I will add more horeradish next time. The flavor really melded together well. I had no problem in the burger staying together. Also, I fried them on top of the stove and they turned out fantastic.
Update: Made these again last night and added 1/2 tsp of liquid smoke, 2 glugs of A1 and 1 T of the horseradish (DH said go ahead). Even DH could not taste the horseradish, so I'll definately add the whole 2 T next time. Man were these good! Original: These are gonna be so great at the lake this summer! Was so excited to try the horseradish, was going to make half without for DH and half with for me, & I forgot to add it to mine. They were still wonderful! Can't wait to make them again w/the horseradish.
i am a professional caterer by trade. i opted to cook some rice in beef stock and add the cooked rice to my mix. they were so flavorful, def one of my fav. red meat recipes!!!amazing burger!
I made this for dinner tonight and my red meat loving husband said it was the best hamburger he's ever had! They were juicy with just a hint of bacon. I did add an egg, with splashes of wostershire, A1, and Liquid Smoke, with slice cheese on top. This is the ONLY hamburger recipe i'll use from now on!
Great burger! My husband loves bacon and cheddar so I had to give these a try. I cut the amount of horseradish in half because I was topping these with a horseradish sauce. I added 1/2 tsp. of liquid smoke and had no trouble with these holding together. I got three really nice patties. These were delicious on toasted rolls - YUM!
My husband loves burgers, I'm not a huge fan, but we both loved these ones! I served this with additional extra sharp cheddar on top and didn't change anything in the recipe. The burgers were moist and very flavourful.
I absolutely love these hamburgers and we eat them all the time. They are so easy to make and they are bursting with flavor! I like to add even more horseradish then is called for and I always throw an extra handful of cheese in for good measure!
I'm not usually a hamburger person, but I really liked these. They were very moist and tasty. I followed the recipe exactly, except that I cut down the horseradish a bit. Next time, I'll use the full amount: while it smells strong in the raw burgers, it wasn't at all overpowering. Also- left the meat (90/10) in the fridge until the last minute and the burgers stayed together nicely while grilling.
Good burger. My comment to all -When grilling, try putting the oil or cooking spray on the meat instead of the grill. A hot grill will immediately flash or burn off the oil. Cooking spray works really well with chicken and if you've done much grilling it has a tendency to stick every time. js
good taste, but needs more liquid. i cooked on the stove, medium high and they still fell apart. good parts though.
D-lish!!! Omitted horseradish because dh doesn't like, but we really liked the taste. I think the cheese really softens up the burger. Will be using again! (and again!)
These burgers were awesome! I "grilled" them on the stove and they were super yummy. Can't imagine how much better they could be actually grilling them. The horseradish was the extra kick and the bacon a nice surprise in every bite. To keep them from falling apart, I shaped the patties then put them on a plate in the fridge for about 45 minutes. Worked like a charm. Hubby would give these 6 stars if he could!
Delicious! I also used an egg to help keep it together and instead of bacon bits I amped it up with real bacon... chopped it up raw and mixed it in with the hamburger meat before making it into patties. Keep in mind this one is NOT for the dieters out there!!!
I had 8 hungry souls (most of te family) over for Father's Day, only missing my daughter and her child. Of those 8 - 3 decided no burgers and took hot dogs. I had made 17 burgers in all, and cooked 14, freezing 3 for later. I used 2 1/4 pounds of ground beef with 1/2 pound of bulk ground pork sausage. I doubled (or slightly more) on the rest of the ingredients. I used a full package of bacon, cutting it into 1/4" pieces. Once the bacon was done, and cooled in the refrigerator, I diced it so the flavor was there, but not big pieces (that stick in between teeth). Grilled them for 6 minutes on one side, and about 4 - 5 minutes on the other side, until I got a 145 F or more reading on the meat thermometer. My 10 year old granddaughter was the first to taste them, and she could not stop complimenting me on the taste. Even my 87 year old Mom tried them and loved them, although she is a hot dog person right now. The last change I made, was to use Dietz & Watson Cheddar cheese slices with pepper flakes in the cheese. The extra hot flash made these a favorite of my son and I. I will make these again and again, swapping with my Southwest Green Chili Burgers, every other time.
I thought these burgers had great flavor, even with leaving out the horseradish since I didn't have any. Perfect on a bun spread with just a little mayonnaise & topped with lettuce.
Absolutely love this recipe! We make it every time we make burgers on the grill and wouldn't change a thing. The horseradish gives it that extra kick and who doesn't love bacon and cheese? Even the kids want seconds!
Fantastic burgers. The only changes I made were to use hand-grated cheddar (instead of the pre-shredded kind) and to add some Worcestershire sauce and a little chili powder. I pan-fried the patties in a little olive oil and topped them with sliced cheddar on potato rolls.
I came across this recipe a couple of days ago and have been dying to try it ever since. Our frigid weather, however, has made grilling hamburgers outdoors a dumb move – but where there’s a will there’s a way! With a few minor adjustments to the recipe I was able to make this indoors with no muss and no fuss – as a meatloaf! I adjusted the recipe to two servings, to use 1/2 pound ground beef. I used fresh minced garlic rather than garlic powder and added 1/4 cup of minced onion. To bind it I added 2 tablespoons each of bread crumbs and milk and 1/2 egg (lightly beat an egg and measure out 2 tablespoons). I formed it into an itty-bitty loaf, topped it with some darn fine barbecue sauce, and baked it on a foil-lined cookie sheet at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. I let it set about 10 minutes before slicing it up. Each of the signature ingredients of cheddar cheese, horseradish and bacon (I used real bacon, cooked and crumbled) were barely apparent but the combination of them united to create something unique and special. I’m glad I was determined to make this recipe and simply improvised to do so. This was a real treat, something to remember when the weather is more cooperative to make as a grilled burger on a bun. When I do I’ll omit the binders – the milk, bread crumbs and egg, but I’ll keep all else the same, including my additions of minced onion and barbecue sauce. It is the bacon, cheddar and horseradish, however, that are this recipe’s delicious distinction.
my hubby really liked these hamburgers. I used real bacon for the bacon bits.
I made a homemade sandwich roll recipe and wanted a good burger to eat with it. I made exactly as directed with one egg added to since some reviews said it would help keep burger together. It made the best homemade hamburger I have ever had. By leaps and bounds better than any other I have made.
Gobbled up at our bbq
All I can say is YUMMY! I did add an egg, with about a tablespoon each of worchestershire sauce and A1. I did not add any horseradish. Super juicy and flavorful! Will make again and again. Thanks Lisasnow!
Really tasty! I didn't add horseradish but left everything else the same. Will definitely use this recipe again and again.
Very Good!!! I omitted the horseradish and kept everything else the same. I had no problem with the burgers holding together. Hubby loved them! I will definitely make them again! Thanks!
Awesome hamburgers!! These are the best hamburgers I've ever made and even my 6 year old who turns his nose up at ground beef loved it! This recipe is a keeper! We will be making it again.
Perfect, my guests raved about them!
I made these almost exactly as written. I used small cubed pepper jack instead of grated cheddar and used 5 pieces of crumbled freshly cooked bacon in leiu or bacon bits. Next time I will OMIT the 1/2 teaspoon of salt as the bacon and cheese have enough salt to season the burger adequately. The horseradish gave the burger a fabulous zest but you cannot taste that tell tale horseradish taste. My husband hates horseradish as a condiment but could not tell what gave the burgers that great zestyness so go ahead and use the full 2 tablespoons! I mixed the cheese, horseradish, bacon and spices all together with a wooden spoon. I then added the ground beef, 4% fat, and mixed until very well combined. Since some complained of the burgers falling apart I put the burger in a ziplock and put it in the freezer for 20 minutes, then made patties and got them on the drill immediately. I had no issue with them falling apart what so ever. This is a very tasty recipe that I will certainly use again.
I don’t know why these work, but they do! My guests commented on the juiciness of the burgers and several were amazed they contained bacon bits, which they hate. I recommend using ground chuck vs. ground beef, since the cheddar provides plenty of juice. Also cuts down on grill flare-ups. I also used a red & black pepper mix for just a little extra “kick” and a good season salt. I cut the buns, buttered both sides and grilled them on a griddle just before adding the burger. A very memorable burger!!
These are very tasty. Also good when leftovers are used in dishes calling for cooked ground beef like tacos, burritos or casseroles. Note to self- add 1/2 teaspoon liquid smoke and serve with a slice of cheddar on top and horsey sauce on the side.
Great tasting hamburgers. the only thing I did different was to add half cup of minced onion.
Very good taste, but as other reviewers have noted, they didn't hold together very well. I'll have to try them with an egg next time. We don't grill in Wisconsin in January, so we cooked these in our All-Clad ridged skillet; pre-heated well, then 4 minutes on each side. Will definitely be making these again! Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe is now the only grilled hamburger recipe I will make! BonBon
Use thin, crisp bacon or bacon bits
These were really good! Next time I will double the recipe.
So easy! So yummy! So many ways to make it your own!!! AWESOME!
The others that I fixed this for said it was great tasting for them. I guess it was only me that thought it would be spicer. But thanks for the recipe, at least I didn't starve to death.
VERY GOOD!! Very moist and flavorful. I mixed in onion, bell pepeer, bacon, mushroom, shredded mozzarella and garlic into the patties and then grilled them on the george foreman. I did also follow other readers reviews and mix in one egg with the meat to hold it together. DELICIOUS!!! Using 1.5 pounds of ground beef plus all the veggies ended up giving me 6 good size burgers. Served on buttered & toasted buns! YUM!
Great recipe! Ever try about 1/4 lb ground sausage (your choice ) to 1 lb hb instead of bacon? Yummy too!
Hubby loved these! I used 90/10 beef and I think that next time I will use 80/20.
I liked these burgers. They are really different. I don't even know how to describe the taste? Its sort of like a burger with a smokey cheese on top. I couldn't really taste the bacon or horseradish distinctly. I used sharp cheddar and made sure to buy the real bacon bits. I used lean beef, lined a rimmed baking sheet with foil, and broiled them on high after spraying with a little oil. After flipping, they started to splatter a little as oil from the bacon bits and cheese started to release. Possibly heating the bacon bits briefly and drying off excess oil or changing the foil when flipping would have possibly helped with that. If broiling or using the bbq just be careful. I don't normally have that issue, broiling burgers, always buying the leaner beef. I served them on wheat buns with regular condiments, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. I would try these if desiring a burger with a different taste. I made slightly smaller burgers and got 8 at 142 calories each or about 350 calories with a wheat bun and condiments. Note: Even though these dont taste salty, the bacon, cheese, and added salt, left me awfully thirsty. It also really smoked up my oven the next time I used it. I think I will save something like this for the grill.
I don't have horseradish, so I didn't use that. Kids and husband loved these, as I thought they would, knowing how much they all love their bacon. I am going to have to take their word for it that these were good, as I didn't have any. This is a nice, simple way to jazz up some hamburgers.
Not to my taste.
Made these for my two kids, my sister and her son and it was a hit. My son had two burgers and my nephew ate all of his without any complaints. Everyone loved them. Will be making again. Thanks for the recipe.
I made these last night for dinner while grandkids are visiting through Easter. Followed the recipe except for "garlic" and added 2 teaspoons of plain ole mustard. Went to get my camera to snap a photo of burgers which was holding a place of honor among all the condiments, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions and when I finally found the camera and got back, 4 of the burgers were already on a bun and being seriously worked on by folks who you'd think had never had a burger! Next time... and there will be a next time! Thanks for sharing.
Best burgers ever! Definitely use the horseradish, you really can't taste it in the burgers but it adds unbelievable flavor! I cooked these on the grill with the coals banked and the lid on, but vents fully open. 5 minutes per side and they were perfect! Melted cheese on them immediately afterwards. I served them on potato rolls with an avocado/mayonnaise mix, tomato and onions. My boyfriend went insane!
I make a very similar recipe, except, I fry some chopped onion with the bacon and use horseradish cheddar cheese. I also FREEZE the cheese before I add it to the burger, takes a little longer for the cheese to melt....which makes it a bit less messy.
Who doesn't love bacon and cheese? Especially on a hamburger. I thought this would be great cooked over an open fire on our Memorial Day weekend campout. I used lefover bacon from breakfast that I cut into small pieces with scissors and I inceased the garlic powder to 1 teaspoon, added 1 teaspoon onion powder and used seasoning salt. I also used medium cheddar cheese. Unfortunately I didn't have any horseradish sauce (not a huge fan but I can eat it) and that is probably what would have made this recipe great. I was disappointed that the bacon and cheese flavors didn't shine as much as I thought they were going to. If I make again I will either add the horseradish sauce or maybe a splash or two of Worcestershire sauce and I think I would increase the bacon and top the burger with the cheese instead.
Everyone loved these burgers! They were very good!
I left the bacon bits out but added real grilled bacon as a topping to the burger. Usually I love horseradish but I just didn't think it tasted right in a burger.
These burgers were great! Very flavorful and just a little spicy. They were easy to mix up and actually stayed together when grilled. Since these already had lots of flavor there was no need to pile on the toppings - I just used mustard and a little bit of lettuce. I will definitely be making these again. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
I HATE hamburgers, but I had one of these and actually enjoyed it! Needless to say, kids and DH loved them. I followed the recipe, other than adding salt. Thanks for the great post!
This recipe is fantastic just as it is. This is a real winner I did not change a thing!!!!!
It was delicious and my husband loved them.
Yummy but greasy. Lots of grill flair ups. I felt very full eating 1/4 pound burger. I was nervous about the horseradish, but it made it flavorful and moist.
This makes a VERY tasty and moist burger. Lots of room to personalize this recipe as well without ruining the final product. Saving this one to my recipe box.
I made a few modifications, because I didn't have the horseradish, so I put A-1 as another reviewer suggested. I would like to try it as the original recipe writes, but wanted to review it, as the base for the recipe is STELLAR! It was a hit for the whole family!
This was not a hit with the family. My husband said he didn't like the garlic taste with the horseradish. I thought they were ok, just not fabulous.
My husband raved over these. He said it was the best burger he's ever had! WOW! Will make again!!!
Pretty good
Best burgers I've made yet. I made them as written except instead of bacon bits (didn't have any) added two slices of finely chopped bacon (raw) and omitted salt. Served them to guests and they raved. Flavor was outstanding. This will be my standby recipe from now on.
Even without the horseradish, these were juicy and delicious, and held together well on the grill. Next time, I'll add chopped onion, as I think they'd grill well with the cheese and bacon bits.
I doubled the recipe but didn't double the horseradish because my hubby doesn't really care for it. Even he said it could use maybe a bit more added next time. These are really good!!! I will be making them again.
I added fresh minced garlic - delicious!
Many compliments. I fried up some peppered bacon and used that. Didn't grill them as it is very cold outside, but I bet they are more fantastic grilled. Will most likely make again.
Made it for the first time last weekend for a large company, and received a lot of compliments. Very moist and delicious!
Best burger I have ever tasted. Everyone is asking for me to make more.....and I have been!
The other reviewers were correct...easy and delicious. We don't eat red meat very often but with out-of-town company coming over for a barbecue, I wanted to make something "kid" friendly but use different ingredients than the traditional "egg" and "breadcrumbs." These burgers were easy to prepare and received rave reviews.
We omitted the horseradish, and used 1/2 jar of real bacon bits. Everything else I measured as the recipe says. The next time we make these I will cut the garlic powder to 1/4 tsp, and I may cut back on the salt too. We didn't care for the heavy garlic flavor in our hamburgers.
Excellent. I would definitely make this again. I made it exactly as written.
These were great. For all you lazies out there: I had no bacon bits, so I put raw bacon through the food processor until chopped very fine and added it raw to the burger meat and other ingredients. They turned out fine and the bacon flavor was quite good.
Made these burgers for fathers day. They were a hit. I left out the horseradish and liquid smoke.
I made these the other night, and they are absolutely awesome. I made it as is, but only had a combo cheese with cheddar, jack, cream cheese shredded together. Yummy I also used my own homade buns, which complimented these burgers well.
this is really a great hamburger I just hope the lady that said it was too salty realizes she mentioned tablespoon and not teaspoon as the reciepe called for if she confused them it would most certainly be to salty;to her I say try it again it is great and we all make mistakes in cooking otherwise there would be no new recipes for us to enjoy
Hubby enjoyed these very much (I don't eat meat). Next time I will add the egg many reviewers recommended. It did stay together, but just barely.
Absolutely DELICIOUS!!!! New top burger recipe :) I added a dash of worcestershire, extra shredded cheese, included the fat rendered from the bacon and topped with a slice of pepperjack cheese... on an onion bun... had to use a fork- that was fine with me!!!! Be sure not to overcook.... it was SOOOOOOO moist!
I dislike it when people change things and then review it but I'm going to do it anyway. :) This is a very juicy burger. I made a few changes based on what I had in the house...I was missing horseradish so I used a two leftover Arby's Horsey Sauce packets, I was missing bacon bits so I fried up some regular bacon and crumbled it. I added a few things based on taste...an extra 1/2 cup of cheese, about 1/4 bread crumbs, 1 egg yolk and a few dashes of Worcheshire (sp).
These were very good. Didn't change anything.
the picky boyfriend really likes theses. THANKS!!!
This was absolutely delicious! I added a 1/2 tsp. worchestire sauce, a tsp of seasoning salt, and a Tbsp. cold water because after adding the bacon and cheese, the texture of the meat felt a little dry. Served on onion rolls with BBQ sauce. Great flavor!
Fabulous burger! I put the burgers on my home made hamburger buns (which are strong enough to contain a juicy burger like this one). It takes a little more prep but the extra time is well worth the effort. I followed the recipe exactly including the horseradish and I wouldn't change a thing. The burger didn't even need condiments.
Excellent! I added a little more cheese than the recipe called for as well as a splash of Worcestershire (made it a little juicier since I used leaner meat).
I doubled everything in the recipe except the horseradish so I could make 8 patties. I probably used more than 2 lbs of beef since I do have enough extra to make at least 2 more patties. This was so delicious. I cooked mine on the stove. My 11 year old gave it thumbs up so it's kid tested and approved lol.
Every single bite was surprisingly delicious. Used ground venison instead of beef; otherwise, didn't change a thing. This is now our favorite hamburger recipe.
I didn't have horseradish but still pretty good, stayed together well and anything on the bbq is good!
Very good. I did not have enough bacon, so the bacon flavor was not as pronounced as it would have been had I had what the recipe called for. I can't wait to try these with the proper amount of bacon bits. I used ground turkey for a lower-fat spin. If you use ground turkey or lower fat ground beef, be prepared to add a little water to the skillet to prevent the meat from burning. If you are looking for a different, yet tasty twist on the plain label burger, this is recipe is a great choice.
Great recipe! My friends always love it when I make these. If you have any trouble with them falling apart, try leaving out the bacon bits. They stopped falling apart for me. I think they are better without the bacon bits anyway. This gives you a chance to use real sliced bacon if you want to. Also, I left out the shredded cheese. I found that I couldn't taste it anyway. I love cheeseburgers, so I just added a slice of cheese after grilling the burgers.
I've made this a couple of times, and it tastes amazing and so juicy and flavourful. I julienne the bacon and then cook it. I love having the cheese cooked right into the burger. I have to reduce the horseradish a bit because my son doesn't like it to be too strong. Oh, and last time I didn't have any regular horseradish, but I DID have Onion Blossom Horseradish sauce and it was INCREDIBLE.
OK...I changed this up by using ground turkey but the flavor was still so great that the rating will still be high. I didn't measure anything...just eyeballed it. I had about 1.5 lbs of ground turkey and knowing that it can be a bit bland, I added extra of each spice. I made 6 patties out of it. I grilled them on my George Foreman and they turned out GREAT!! Thanks so much...
Great burger! I left the horseradish out because I'm not a fan.
These are superb! I didn't have the horseradish, but they had plenty of great flavor without it. Definitely will be enjoying these over the summer.
Pretty good!
I wanted to find a recipe where you stuff the meat patty with cheese, but this one topped that plan! I didn't have any bacon or horseradish, but I used some Worchestire sauce and garlic powder, as well as the cheese. I did put the mix in the freezer for about 15 minutes before forming the patties and this helped. I cooked the burgers in a pan and they came out nicely enough as it was too cold to go outside and grill. Our whole family loved this and we will make it again, especially when I can grill 'em outside!
Awesome burgers.
These were great!! My boyfriend loves bacon cheeseburgers, so I actually made them for him, but everyone loved them!!! Very easy and tasty. (I did leave out the horseradish, as we're not big fans...)
Love this recipe. The burgers were moist and very flavorful!!!!
This was really good and easy to make with just what i had on hand after we moved and didn't have any groceries yet.
my whole family says that I make the best burgers in the world when I make these. They taste great bbqed or fried. I am nor a horseradish fan so I leave that out and since we are bacon lovers I use real bacon and add a little extra in the mix. My husband has been known to eat them cold the next day too.
