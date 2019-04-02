Cheddar Bacon Hamburgers

A great and easy way to add some flavor to your hamburgers!

By LISASNOW

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 burgers
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • In a large bowl, mix together the ground beef, Cheddar cheese, horseradish, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and bacon bits using your hands. Shape the mixture into 4 hamburger patties.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Place hamburger patties on the grill, and cook for 5 minutes per side, or until well done. Serve on buns.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
446 calories; protein 33.5g; carbohydrates 22.8g; fat 23.9g; cholesterol 96.9mg; sodium 1132.8mg. Full Nutrition
