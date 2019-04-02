Cheddar Bacon Hamburgers

I came across this recipe a couple of days ago and have been dying to try it ever since. Our frigid weather, however, has made grilling hamburgers outdoors a dumb move – but where there’s a will there’s a way! With a few minor adjustments to the recipe I was able to make this indoors with no muss and no fuss – as a meatloaf! I adjusted the recipe to two servings, to use 1/2 pound ground beef. I used fresh minced garlic rather than garlic powder and added 1/4 cup of minced onion. To bind it I added 2 tablespoons each of bread crumbs and milk and 1/2 egg (lightly beat an egg and measure out 2 tablespoons). I formed it into an itty-bitty loaf, topped it with some darn fine barbecue sauce, and baked it on a foil-lined cookie sheet at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. I let it set about 10 minutes before slicing it up. Each of the signature ingredients of cheddar cheese, horseradish and bacon (I used real bacon, cooked and crumbled) were barely apparent but the combination of them united to create something unique and special. I’m glad I was determined to make this recipe and simply improvised to do so. This was a real treat, something to remember when the weather is more cooperative to make as a grilled burger on a bun. When I do I’ll omit the binders – the milk, bread crumbs and egg, but I’ll keep all else the same, including my additions of minced onion and barbecue sauce. It is the bacon, cheddar and horseradish, however, that are this recipe’s delicious distinction.