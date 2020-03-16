California Melt

A satisfying open-face vegetarian sandwich with avocado, almonds and mushrooms.

By ORNERY

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven broiler.

  • Lay the toasted bread out on a baking sheet. Top each slice of bread with 1/4 of the avocado, mushrooms, almonds, and tomato slices. Top each with a slice of Swiss cheese.

  • Broil the open-face sandwiches until the cheese melts and begins to bubble, about 2 minutes. Serve the sandwiches warm.

Editor's Note:

Please note the addition of a basil-mayonnaise (1/4 cup mayonnaise mixed with 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil) if using the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
335 calories; protein 15.6g; carbohydrates 21.1g; fat 22.5g; cholesterol 26.1mg; sodium 169.6mg. Full Nutrition
