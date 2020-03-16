California Melt

I'd give this sandwich a 4.5* rating for being quick delicious and healthy. The only change I made was to the mushrooms. I sauteed them until lightly browned, then added about 1/2 tsp of Chipotle puree and a splash of dark tequila (yes tequila!)to the pan. Let the alcohol evaporate and voila, this recipe just got kicked up a notch. I'll make this often. Thanks for sharing.
I didn't care very much for this. I like all of the ingredients, but they didn't seem to go together. The flavors and textures did not combine for some reason. The only changes I made was using a 100 calorie bagel thin half and cut the amount of almonds in half and it was plenty. Overall, it was just very dry! The only thing that made this a melt was that there was a piece of cheese on top.
Yummy little guys! I did mine on whole grain & flax english muffins - I thought it might need a sturdy base. After discussing this sandwich with a couple of people from the recipe exchange (Hi!), we decided it needed some 'schmear,' so I used a little basil mayo, which was excellent. Thanks for the recipe!
Fabulous sandwich that's easy to put together for a quick lunch! I added a bit of Hellman's light mayo to the toasted bread. I also seasoned my tomato with a bit of salt and cracked black pepper. I added some basil leaves as well. Overall, very good.
Delicious and healthy. I think next time I might serve the tomato on the side and lightly saute the mushrooms. I added a squirt of lemon because I love lemon with avocado. Thanks for the quick and flavourful recipe.
Fast, easy and delicious! I omitted the almonds, but did everything else as said, and my mom and I loved it! I agree with the other comments on sautéing the mushrooms beforehand, but even without, they were great! Will definitely make this again!!
what a great vegetarian sandwich! too bad I'm a downright carnivore, I added some microwavable chicken strips and substituted some extra virgin olive oil instead of almonds, but it still tasted great! healthy too!
Simple, fresh taste; easy to adjust flavors for any palate. This recipe makes enough for four SMALL sandwhiches. Double the ingredients if you are using full-sized bread or want a very hearty sandwhich.
I really liked this recipe but thought it needed a bit of something. Next time I may try adding a bit of mayo on the toasting the bread/buns and salt and pepper on the tomato before. I loved the fact that it is a healthy sandwich
Yum!!!! This is easy and delicious. Great for a quick dinner that still looks and tastes impressive. Add a caesar salad for some crunch. Also, I used kalamata olive artisan bread from the bakery because I think good bread in a dish like this makes all the difference.
This is a great, easy recipe. I have been making this for years except I make mine with a hearty french bread, tomatoes, avocado, bacon and top it off with provolone cheese. My kids call it an ABC sandwich.
This was delicious! Followed other reviewers' advice and sauted the mushrooms with some garlic powder before putting the sandwiches together. The wife loved them, so I'll definetly be making these again!
I've had this recipe in my RB forever and finally made it today after my morning walk. I followed the recipe as directed just had no almonds. It was certainly Californian. A nice combination of flavors, just the bread was dry and needed some kind of moist flavoring. I did lightly salt and pepper the avocado. I did try a little dab of Dijon while eating, but that overpowered the creamy avocado taste. I like the idea of hummus, but not something I always have on hand. A little spiced up light mayo might be nice. I am going to give this another try, because the combination is really great and tasty. However will use some sauteed mushrooms with a little garlic and basil. This is a great concept...just need to find that extra something it needs.
This is a good vegetarian sandwich. I did some changes. I used chiabata bread, added mayo, sautéed a mix of mushrooms and onion I had leftover. I did put lemon and salt on the avacado which I was worried about but I'm glad I did. I used pepper jack on one cheddar in another and a mix of both on the other. All were good. Next time I think I will use spicy mayo. Cream cheese in place of mayo would be good too. If you have to have meat turkey can be easily added.
My husband and I loved this recipe eventhough I made a few changes. I sautéed the mushrooms with some onion and garlic cloves using cooking spray, I used sliced Havarti instead of Swiss and added a few slices of turkey. It was delicious! We had it with a small bowl of soup and some watermelon for a nice light dinner. :)
This is so different from the typical sandwich I eat. But, I love this one! It is so flavorful. I have made it with english muffins and flat bread. Be sure and toast is as the instructions say for the best results.
I just made these. My husband and I loved them for a Sunday lunch. Here are the changes I made: used whole wheat sliced bread (I didn't have anything fancier). A very thin scraping of light mayo on each slice, followed by three slices of avocado, some sauteed sliced red onion and mushrooms, a thin smear of dijon mustard (I tried it with and without the mustard and liked it better with - but use a light hand); sliced roma tomatoes followed by a hefty helping of freshly cracked black pepper. A teaspoon of crumbled tomato basil on each slice and a teaspoon of blanched slivered almonds. Toasted in our toaster oven. These were delicious, relatively healthful and a DEFINITE make-again. Thank you for this wonderful recipe.
Great recipe. The melts taste good, they're good for you, and they're easy to make. No surprises here - the sandwiches taste just as you'd expect them to. If you like avocado, mushrooms, tomatoes, and cheese, this one is a winner.
Delicious and easy! I spread a thin layer of hummus on the bread and layered the mushrooms on top of that so they wouldn't fall out. Dijon mustard would work well too. I also salted the avocado and tomato. I used alfalfa sprouts instead of almonds, but I'll try it with the almonds at some point. Avocado and mushroom is one of my favorite combos, and the Swiss just adds that extra special something. A definite keeper.
I sauteed the mushrooms in a little olive oil. I placed a slice of avocado and tomato on top of a toasted whole wheat English muffin, added some sauteed mushrooms, and chopped walnuts, then drizzled a little balsamic vinegar over the sandwich (eliminates the need for mayo). I added the cheese and one slice of crumbled fried bacon (may use pre-packaged real bacon bits) and put in the oven to broil as instructed. Makes a great breakfast.
Whoa these were killer!! I've made these a couple times..the breads I've used vary from whole grain roles to ciabatta bread...it seems anything goes! I always saute the mushrooms first, sometimes I use cheddar or provolone, all depends on what I have in. But this is now my favorite way to eat avocado! Thanks Ornery! :)
Very yummy! Needed some flavoring so I added hummus on the muffin and some salt and pepper to the tomato. Like others, I sauteed the mushrooms. Took the advice of another reviewer and used the whole grain and flax muffin. Delicious! I've already made twice.
I made this for my husband thinking he would like something healthy and wholesome, but it was definitely lacking in flavor. He liked all of the ingredients but it needs a meat item to tie it all together. I guess for a vegetarian, its a great option but for meat lovers, I would suggest using an alternative recipe.
These were great although I did make a few changes to suit my family's taste. I omitted the mushrooms (I love them, husband and kids do not) added a little ranch dressing and used provolone instead of swiss cheese. Thanks for a great recipe.
MMMM, what tasty little creations! I decided to try this while hubby was out of town, he would not be too keen on this for dinner! I scaled the recipe down for just myself, but made 2 mini sandwiches. Like others, I sauteed my mushrooms in some garlic powder and fresh ground pepper. I used 2 small pieces of marbled rye bread, put dijon on one and a little mayo on the other. I left out the almonds as I only had whole ones. I really would have liked to have spread with hummus, but didn't have any made. Next time, I will do that for sure as I think that combo will be fantastic! I never would have thought to put these simple items together, but just loved it, they were excellent and I can't wait to make again!
I thought this was great. Very quick, easy, and healthy meal to fix after work. I read another review that said it needed some "schmear," and I agree with this. Next time, I may mash the avocados to make a spread to put on the bread first, or maybe dijon mustard. It just needed a sauce of some sort to bring it all together.
i liked this club. this would be great with a horseradish spread: 1 teaspoon of Bubbies or your favorite horseradish and mix with 1/4 cup of sour cream and salt and pepper to taste....yummmm. Although I am not vegetarian, I do love "Ground chicken breast patties" grilled. This would make a fabulous addition.
This has quickly become one of my favourite lunches of all time. Personally, i sauté the mushrooms in some butter and garlic for added flavour. I live in philadelphia so fresh baked hoagie rolls from my local bakery are my bread of choice (good bread is ALWAYS the key to a good sandwich). I just love it.
I pre toasted the bread just a touch then added whipped cream cheese with chives before layering . Also sautéed the Mushrooms . White Wine or Champagne for a summer lunch with girl friends. Was wonderful. Thanks Ornery.
This is really a great simple sandwich. I use jalapeno cheese bagels for heat, herb cream cheese, and thin slice red onion instead of the mushrooms. I also use provolone cheese. The cream cheese makes it ooey gooey good.
This is a great recipe for a quick and easy lunch. I used bagel thins, and added bacon to my husband's but not mine. As per the advice of other reviewers, I sauteed the mushrooms in advance of broiling the sandwiches.
Amazing sandwich. I put it on an English muffin and omitted the almonds. I also took others suggestions and served it with a little basil mayo (homemade) on the side! Quick, easy and delicious. I was worried about the mushrooms but because the sandwich was broiled, they cooked up just great! Definitely recommend!!!
It was good but next time I'll make it better by making the toast with garlic butter. I will also saute the mushrooms and use grated cheese so the cheese melts into the sandwich then top it with a slice of Swiss. I did add olives to this recipe that gave it a subtle sweetness.
This is bland. I love everything in this sandwich when taken separately and my husband, God bless him, pulled this recipe just to try something new. We're pretty healthy, been vegetarians for years, but this just fell flat for us. I think if you put chipotle or a pesto or something to make it zing a bit more, then it would be decent. Not great. Decent.
I was just looking for something to do with 1 avocado, and I stumbled upon this recipe. It is lunchtime here, so I'd thought I'd give it a go. I did not have any mushrooms, so I had to omit those, but that was my only change. I really enjoyed this, though I thought it could use a little salt and pepper, but that's my personal preference. This made a great, healthy lunch! Thanks for sharing. :)
This is really a great little sandwich. I really like it with the mushrooms sauteed, like many others. It also needs a little spread (I like mayo) and some sprouts of some kind on top. A slice of turkey is also really good on this.
I gave this 3 stars as written. I'm sorry but a sandwich which includes tomato and avocado just absolutely needs bacon. We're not vegetrians at all and this sandwich is similar to one we have for dinner. I use San Luis Cracked Wheat Sourdough with home made mayo from the mayonnaise recipe put out by the Wesson Oil company in the 1930s. We'll have it topped with either pepper jack or sharp Cheddar. There is just something about melted broiled cheese over the tomato that puts it over the top.
Easy, no fuss, great taste! I find the almonds optional & salt is subject to the type of bread used. I lightly toasted multigrain bread with a little butter & find the taste just right although a light sprinkle of salt or mayo would probably enhance it further.
This was a great healthy summer brunch! I changed it up a little with jarlesburg cheese and left out the mushrooms and almonds for sprouts. I also added a little salt and pepper to the top. It was tasty and a crowd pleaser :)
Mark Palmer
Rating: 4 stars
03/20/2019
,.. Great, but where's the taste¿? Any seasoned suggestions?
Good the first time a recipe reads. Second time, sauteed the mushrooms and added ranch dressing to the toast before the avocado. DELICIOUS!! Next time may add a little shredded chicken! BTW, used fontina cheese the second time.
These were terrific. I got a couple of "homemade" English Muffins from a little country store that's popular near where I live in Maine, toasted them and topped them with a smear of my garlic mayonnaise, that I make about once week, and mushrooms that I grilled and the tomatoes. My husband who will not touch an avocado unless it involved a live saving challenge said nix to that, so I added a sliced hard boiled egg to his and the avocado to mine. I had a taste of his and they were both equally as good. I'll make them again for sure!
This was so easy to make! I used ciabatta bread and Portobello mushrooms and it was delicious! I wish I remembered to take a photo. I couldn't find alpha sprouts to top it with so I used micro greens instead (which I know isn't a part of the recipe, but I think it really added to the sandwich). Next time I make this, I think I'll sautee the mushrooms in butter just a tad for a little moisture and so that the mushrooms aren't so chewy. But it's good just the way it is.
