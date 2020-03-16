California Melt

MMMM, what tasty little creations! I decided to try this while hubby was out of town, he would not be too keen on this for dinner! I scaled the recipe down for just myself, but made 2 mini sandwiches. Like others, I sauteed my mushrooms in some garlic powder and fresh ground pepper. I used 2 small pieces of marbled rye bread, put dijon on one and a little mayo on the other. I left out the almonds as I only had whole ones. I really would have liked to have spread with hummus, but didn't have any made. Next time, I will do that for sure as I think that combo will be fantastic! I never would have thought to put these simple items together, but just loved it, they were excellent and I can't wait to make again!