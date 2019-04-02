Beef Nacho Casserole

Rating: 4.33 stars
1005 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 555
  • 4 star values: 307
  • 3 star values: 90
  • 2 star values: 23
  • 1 star values: 30

A simple meal to whip up in less than an hour that even the kids are sure to love. Layers of seasoned ground beef, corn, tortilla chips and cheese are baked under a layer of Colby cheese. Monterey Jack is also good in place of the Colby cheese.

By LUNCH*LADY

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place ground beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring to crumble, until evenly browned. Drain grease. Remove from the heat, and stir the salsa, corn, mayonnaise and chili powder into the beef. In a 2 quart casserole dish, layer the ground beef mixture, tortilla chips and cheese twice, ending with cheese on top.

  • Bake for 20 minutes uncovered in the preheated oven, until cheese is melted and dish is thoroughly heated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
497 calories; protein 26.1g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 33.6g; cholesterol 97.8mg; sodium 1127.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1041)

Reviews:
Allyson Hester
Rating: 5 stars
10/03/2006
DELICIOUS! I did make a quite a few changes though. First, I sauteed some onion in with my ground beef. I used Mexicorn, and instead of the Miracle Whip, I used just over 1/2 cup of fat free sour cream instead. I also used a packet of taco seasoning rather than the chili powder. In my pantry, there were some refried black beans I wanted to get rid of, and I figured this would be a good way to do that. Boy, was I right! I layered it on top of the beef mixture in my 9x13. For the crushed chips, I used Fritos rather than tortilla chips, and last but not least, I used 2 cups of Mexican cheeses rather than just Colby. In essence, I guess I changed almost everything about the recipe. LOL! But it was DELICOIUS! Ally Read More
Helpful
(993)
Rhonda Brock Fuller
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2003
I have been looking for this recipe. My mom used to make it when I was young. But she passed away, and never had any of her recipes written down. Suggestion: The recipes your family loves please write them down so if one day something happens they will be able to re-create your delicious food, and have pleasant memories when eating it. Read More
Helpful
(562)
Trish Gillogly
Rating: 4 stars
12/06/2007
Um, HELLO!!! Of course this isn't real "Nachos"! It says CASSEROLE in the title....honestly, this is pretty good, but do sub. sour cream for the Miracle Whip. Read More
Helpful
(286)
deliphius
Rating: 5 stars
09/02/2011
I really wish people would review recipes AS THEY ARE WRITTEN. If I see you put as the first word DELICIOUS I assume the recipe is really good. But then I go through it and everything about the recipe has been changed...use some common sense people. Review the recipe as it is and then maybe state what you did differently. Read More
Helpful
(256)
janalynn505
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2007
I tried this recipe but made a few alterations. First, I substituted ground beef with ground turkey. Always a healthier choice. Then I replaced chili powder with 2 tbsp. of taco seasoning. I also reduced the salsa to 1 cup & added 1 can of black beans in with the corn. Instead of 3/4 mayo I used 1/2 cup of sour cream & 1 heaping tbsp. of mayo. Once complete, this was really easy to make and so good! I totally loved it! My husband said it tasted like Nachos Grande. It's also is a good recipe if you have broken up pieces of nacho chips left at the end of a bag. I found the smaller more crumbled up pieces filled it in great. Thanks for the new recipe! Read More
Helpful
(226)
FROMMICHIGAN
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2007
I used Rotel instead of salsa and did not add corn. I seasoned the beef with taco seasoning and cooked a chopped onion and garlic to the meat while browning it. I also used half sour cream and half mayo. Very easy to make and the bf loved it. Read More
Helpful
(105)
j doschadis
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2007
great taste, and the miracle whip gave it even more zip! loved the peppers, onions, etc that were in it from the chunky salsa. easy recipe and i will definitely be making this again. i do have to say that next time i will cover it will aluminum foil because the cheese on top became hard and crusty. thanks! yum! Read More
Helpful
(97)
anna
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2013
I agree with another review. This is ridiculous that people rate recipes according to how they completely modify it from the original. Please follow the original recipe first and then make suggestions!!! Read More
Helpful
(77)
Dude
Rating: 3 stars
12/05/2007
This is a casserole but it is definitely not nachos. Miracle Whip has no place in Nachos and neither does corn. Read More
Helpful
(62)
