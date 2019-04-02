Mexican Beef Supreme

1 of 236

Rating: 5 stars We learned something about jalapenos when we shopped for this. The shelf guy at the grocery store assisted in choosing jalapenos, and he said his dad used to grow them. The more pointed the jalapeno, the spicier, he said. We hadn't known that, and since we're not big on really hot spice, we chose a very rounded jalapeno for this recipe. It was perfect! A pleasant heat after you eat, but not overwhelming. And oh, yes, we did like the recipe and will make it again. It's a keeper! Helpful (183)

Rating: 5 stars Made it almost exactly like the recipe and it was good. Then I let it simmer for at least 1.5 hours and it was GLORIOUS! I used stew meat (chopped in small cubes), left out the jalapenos and used Macayo Salsa Verde for the salsa. The result was a wonderfully flavored meat for tacos, burritos, chimis or in my case, enchiladas. The secret seems to be to keep simmering the beef until the liquid is cooked off. I live in the Southwest and eat a lot of Mexican food, and will make this recipe again and again. Helpful (99)

Rating: 4 stars HELPFUL TIPS THAT HELPED ME: If this is your first time working with beef stew meat, look for beef stew meat that is already cubed and packaged. You may want to cube them even smaller if you plan to use the meat for tacos, etc. I've done this both ways & using a FRESH jalapeño tastes a lot better. Don't be afraid to use a lot more green salsa!! I used a lot more than 7 ounces. Use what's necessary to cover all the meat ...and then more as you see it soak up. You don't want your beef stew to turn out dry! Lastly, to make this 5-stars, simmer it for an hour. This is very quick. I never saw my husband and kids eat so much. They usually only eat chicken. Helpful (72)

Rating: 2 stars This recipe is very mis-leading. I followed the recipe exactly, and the recipe fails to note that in order for stew meat to be edible, it must be STEWED. This means the meat must cook in liquid for quite some time, like an hour or more. So, as it is written, this recipe is not good. However, I'm sure the flavors would be excellent with stewed meat. Also, as another reviewer noted, cilantro should not be added before the stewing process. It should be added at the very end, to keep its fresh flavor. I hope to try this recipe again with changes soon. Helpful (63)

Rating: 5 stars I can't get a lot of Mexican food items here in Australia, so when my son came to visit us a few weeks ago, he brought me a case of 4 oz cans of green chilies. I used one of these in place of the green salsa and it turned out wonderfully. I really miss the "authentic" Mexican tastes here and this was a real treat, thank you for the recipe. Helpful (47)

Rating: 5 stars This was outstanding! Added double the garlic, cilantro and jalapeno(seeded)--but we like spicey. Also cut the stew meat in smaller cubes. Added 2 cans of salsa and cooked for 2-3 hours on low to really tenderize the meat(added a bit of water if necessary). Wrapped the mixture in tortillas, added more salsa and these were sooo good! Have fixed a number of times. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars My husband never comments on my cooking but praised this dish over and over and said he wanted it every night for dinner. I used ground beef because I couldn't find stew meat at the store. SO GOOD!! A little spicy next time I will serve it with chopped tomatoes and sour cream to cool it down a bit. Yum! Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars Browned the stew meat the night before. Cooked in crockpot on low covered to the top of meat with beef stock and half can of green chile peppers so the flavors would blend. Drain liquids from crockpot in a strainer so you don't lose the peppers. Combined red salsa green onions oregano lime juice garlic onion and a little basil husband don't like cilantro. Threw in a little more of the canned chili peppers. Cooked them all together served with refried beans tortillas chips sour cream and he had to have his tomato. He loved it. Thanks for the post. Helpful (21)