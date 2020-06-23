Spinach Enchiladas
If you like spinach and Mexican food, you'll love these easy vegetarian enchiladas made with ricotta cheese and spinach.
If you like spinach and Mexican food, you'll love these easy vegetarian enchiladas made with ricotta cheese and spinach.
I enjoyed this recipe, only changed a few things to make it a little healthier/lower fat. I used red onion in place of the green ones and sauteed them in olive oil instead of butter. I also used 1% milkfat cottage cheese in place of the ricotta. This turned out very creamy and tasted very good. I skipped covering the top of the enchiladas with cheese, so I only used 1 cup in the filling. Didn't miss it! I also used fresh spinach cooked down instead of frozen simply b/c I had it on hand and needed to cook it. I will absolutely make this again.Read More
Except for the enchilada sauce and the tortillas, there wasn't anything remotely "Mexican" about this recipe, and nothing comparable to the stuffing of a mexican enchilada. This has an Italian calaloni filling; why not just call it a "Mexicanish Canaloni"?? ;=}Read More
I enjoyed this recipe, only changed a few things to make it a little healthier/lower fat. I used red onion in place of the green ones and sauteed them in olive oil instead of butter. I also used 1% milkfat cottage cheese in place of the ricotta. This turned out very creamy and tasted very good. I skipped covering the top of the enchiladas with cheese, so I only used 1 cup in the filling. Didn't miss it! I also used fresh spinach cooked down instead of frozen simply b/c I had it on hand and needed to cook it. I will absolutely make this again.
I am reviewing my revised recipe, because I had a feeling this would be bland if made as is. Here were my changes- sautéed one diced poblano, half of a jalapeno, half of a red bell pepper, three cloves of garlic, one yellow onion, and one 4oz can of green chilies to add to spinach mixture- I also doubled the spinach. Added cumin, chili powder, parsley, and cayenne to the filling. Made “10 minute enchilada sauce” from this site to put on top. It was really, really good. The pepper combo made it much heartier. My meat loving husband even liked it!
This is a wonderful spinach enchilada recipe. I followed the filling part exactly - only changing the store-bought red enchilada sauce to a homemade creamy white garlic sauce, as I prefer a white sauce with spinach. I simply sauted minced garlic in a small amount of butter - and added my thickener, flour in this case, to make a typical Roux, before adding half and half to the mixture until I reached the correct consitency. Used only salt and white pepper for flavor. The filling is brought together with the Ricotta - don't leave that out. It lends a smooth and rich taste to the finished product. This filling could be made in advance and assembled before cooking. Very good recipe.
I really liked these, but, like another reviewer, I added seasonings to the spinach / cheese filling, like onion powder, garlic salt, cumin, chili powder, red pepper flakes, and pepper. This was a huge hit!
Ohhhhhh MY GOOODNESS!!! i got this in my email, and made it as soon as i got it! perfect, should be a 10 - for perfection! MMM. Note - i have been making green chili enchiladas for 20 years -- same fail safe recipe, always GREAT - but this recipe was intriguing - using the spinach and italian cheese --- wow! It also came our very smooth and silky, the whole house smells like i'm in mexico! I made a few modifications based on my enchilada recipes - first i always use flour tortillas. I mixed green chili enchilada sauce with sour cream, some fresh cilantro and 1/2 a cup of salsa to make the outside sauce, put it on the bottom of pan and over the enchiladas. I like mine wet and soft - also, cooked at 350 for closer to 40 minutes, just cook till it is bubbling and you've got it. What a great thing to be able to visit all recipes and expand your cooking peramaters! THANK YOU!!! this will be in my permanent rotation.
Everyone I have made these for loves them except for two of my sons who don't like even the thought of eating spinach and I have served them to a lot of people. I have never made them with ricotta cheese--I use cottage cheese instead because we like it better and it is cheaper. I also use cheddar or mozzarella cheese because that is what I have on hand, and fresh spinach cooked, drained and well chopped. I have used both corn and flour tortillas(we prefer flour) and both work great --the corn you do have to soften or they will crack when you roll them. Finally, green enchilada sauce is wonderful on them, but so is the red enchilada sauce from this site.
I printed this recipe knowing it would be good. I decided to add a little more of a mexican touch to it. Try this and you'll love them too. I took the sour cream and blended it with a roasted california chile, 1 roasted jalapeño, 1 roasted green tomato, 1 cube of chicken boullion, a 1/2 cup of half and half and a dash of salt and pepper. Continue with the recipe instructions and you'll be loved by your guests!
I love the enchiladas de espinaca at the local mexican restaurant and tried to copy them at home. To add color and flavor use tomatoes, add them part way through cooking the garlic and onions. I use cottage cheese instead of ricotta (I like the texture and flavor better) as well as fresh spinach that I steam. I use cheddar to top it off and sour cream when serving.
I thought these were just terrific. I did sub a medium sweet onion for the green and added some seasonings to the spinach/cheese mix like cumin, salt, chili powder and hot pepper flakes. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
I gave this a 5 stars because the flavor was good actually, BUT too much spinach in each one. I would actually next time add 1/2 cup of ricotta cheese and 3/4 cup sour cream. They were a little too much spinach for me. And I do like spinach. Or reduce the amount of the spinach you use from 10 ounces to 7. I plan on trying the increase in the ricotta cheese and the sour cream myself. And I used the enchilada sauce recipe on the site "RED ENCHILADA SAUCE" by Sara it is really good. Good Luck, and I will make this again with the revisions.
I wish I could give this four and a half stars. It is a very good recipe, especially since it is a change from the usual. However, I agree with the other reviewers that it needed a good deal of extra seasoning. However, I will certainly be making it again with some extra ingredients (more onions, spices, etc.). Thanks!
Except for the enchilada sauce and the tortillas, there wasn't anything remotely "Mexican" about this recipe, and nothing comparable to the stuffing of a mexican enchilada. This has an Italian calaloni filling; why not just call it a "Mexicanish Canaloni"?? ;=}
I made this recipe 2 different ways, 1st as written with red enchilada sauce, was very good, but my presentation for them was lacking. They were flat and squishy, but all to delicious, Highly recommend this recipe. But in both batches I made I used fresh spinach 2 bunches in the 1st batch and removed the stems. But I also bought Mild Green Chili Enchilada Sauce, so I doubled the 2nd batch and added about 1 1/2 lb chicken, cut into chucks and cooked, then added the butter, garlic and onions, cooked the rest following the recipe threw with the Green chili enchilada sauce and HOLY COW, was soo delicious and yummy, I'm keeping this recipe close. It was amazing both verisons. But will say adding the chicken is a total plus.
Yum! I added a little cumin, cayenne and onion powder to the spinach mixture. The enchiladas were great and next time I'll add chicken.
Incredible! I added 1 tsp. chili powder, 1 tsp. cumin, 1 14-oz can tomatoes, 1 small can of mild Hatch green chiles, My Husband and I just devoured them!
This was definitely a winner! I must admit I was a little skeptical at first, but I'm so glad I tried it. I subbed nonfat cottage cheese for the ricotta and sour cream, and tossed some red peppers in with the onion (white, not green) and garlic. I also mixed 2 cups of black beans in with the cheeses for added protein. And I was stubborn and used flour tortillas and my own enchilada sauce because that's what I always do. But I never in a thousand years would have been brave enough to put spinach and cottage cheese in my enchiladas if it weren't for this recipe and all the positive ratings. And I'm so glad I did - they were so delicious, and super healthy to boot! Thanks for the great recipe!
I wanted to like it. Wasn't bad but not awesome either. I followed the recipe. People, please don't rate a recipe awesome or horrible if you change almost everything about it. Going through the reviews to see if I wanted to make it or not was frustrating. I often tweak a recipe to suit my familys tastes, but if you change everything about the recipe except you baked it - then reviewing it is kind of silly...If that is the case - just save the recipe with your changes. But don't review it
These were good, a different way to use leftover ricotta...I suppose alot of what determines the success of this dish is the enchilada sauce so I'd make sure you use a sauce that you already know you like, whether it be red or green. I made it exactly as written & next time I will definitely sub or at least add regular onion, definitely a pinch or 2 of salt & 1 or 2 roasted anaheim or jalapeno chiles. If I need to use leftover ricotta fine, but if not I'd use cottage cheese instead. I liked it enough to try it again (hubs did not) but really needs a bit more flavor.
I have made these a few times before, we love them that much! I added regular onion, jalapenos, minced cilantro and red bell pepper, oh, and I doubled the amount of spinach in addition to what the recipe called for. I also used FF cottage cheese blended in a food processor to make it smooth instead of ricotta. Instead of a red enchilada sauce, I used green and instead of mixing the sour cream inside the enchiladas, I mixed it with the enchilada sauce and poured over. Super delish, the whole family loved it! Note: In my opinion corn tortillas need to be lightly toasted to bring out their full flavor potential, however doing so makes them crispy and next to impossible to roll... Solution? Dip them in the enchilada sauce= instant rollability. :)
I am trying to start eating more "vegetarian" and so I was really excited to try this recipe! My recommendations: flour instead of corn tortillas, add extra garlic, 1 (4 oz) can of diced jalapenos, instead of ricota I used low fat cottage cheese, light sour cream instead of regular and LOTS of seasoning...cumin, chili powder, garlic salt, onion powder and pepper. Sooo good! Thanks for the recipe!
This was very good once I added a lot more seasoning (chili powder, a lot more garlic, onion powder, salt, pepper, cayenne). I also used sweet onion in addition to the green onion (sauteed in evoo instead of butter) and used cottage cheese instead of ricotta b/c it's healthier. I only used 1 cup of jack cheese, on the top, and added salsa to the enchilada sauce for more veggies. I filled 4 whole wheat tortillas (big ones). It was spicy and good!
I have had Spinach Enchiladas before, but these were the best I have ever had. The most important things to follow to make this amazing is to add a can of green chiles as one reviewer suggested, and also make sure you're only using regular Monterrey Jack cheese by itself and not one mixed with colby. I never knew how AMAZING Monterrey Jack cheese tastes when its not mixed with something else....it really makes this recipe. My husband raved about these for days after I made them- he even told everyone at his work about them (and he usually isn't a spinach fan). This recipe is definitely a keeper!
I really enjoyed this recipe! I used a bag of fresh spinach and a few pieces of frozen spinach. I made too much so I used a larger casserole dish and used 12 corn tortillas. I used the Texas Enchilada Sauce recipe.
May be the best spinach enchiladas that I have ever had - I use fresh spinach - low fat sour cream & low fat cottage cheese instead of ricotta - use a slightly bigger casserole pan to not crowd the enchiladas as the finished in the oven - very good recipe!
Great base recipe. If you'll notice, The recipe doesn't include any spices -- in other words, a blank canvas. I swapped fat free cottage cheese for the ricotta, green enchilada sauce for the red, used about half of a large clamshell of fresh spinach instead of frozen, and used flour tortillas because I can never seem to roll corn tortillas without having them split. For the filling I added a 6oz can of diced green chiles, some leftover salsa verde, and a couple shakes of red pepper flakes, cumin, and chipotle seasoning. Without the seasonings, I think the recipe would be a little bland but it's really easy to jazz it up. Have fun with this one -- you can make it delicious!
I made this over the weekend, and I made it just like the recipe stated. It turned out bland and I didn't like the green onions in it. I think a regular onion would have tasted better.
On the whole, we really enjoyed these enchiladas! The filling does need more seasoning though.
LOVE this recipe...the only change i made was to use green enchilada sauce instead of red but i imagine its great either way...next time i will spice up the filling a bit with some chopped and sauteed jalapenos, some cumin, etc. because the filling tasted like basic spinach filling...great recipe tho...just needs a lil more mexican flair... :)
This is a great alternative to and healthier than meat based enchildas. My husband usually like s meat in his meals, but doesn't miss the meat is in this dish.
Easy and delicious. I used plain yogurt instead of sour cream and used the whole 28-oz can of enchilada sauce.
These were amazing! I pretty much kept the recipe as is, other than added a little seasoning salt to the spinach mixture, subbed cottage cheese for the ricotta, and used the 10 minute enchilada sauce recipe. So amazing. Oh, and I also used fresh spinach instead of the frozen, and sweet onion rather than green. Just minor changes.
I made this recently and added cumin, sauteed onion, green chiles and shredded chicken to the spinach filling. While I added a lot of things to the recipe, I really liked the creamy ricotta addition so that's why I like this recipe as a base then add what you want.
I thought this was good, but the filling is a little bland. Like some of the other posters, I added a healthy amount of salt, pepper, onion power, chili powder, and cumin. I also added two raw ears of corn, cut off the cob, which I thought gave it a nice crunch. I would definitely make this again, but would probably try something more to give it a little extra flavor.
Bland. No one in my family cared for it.
This recipe was a little disappointing. It sounded great, but my family hated it! Ricotta cheese and enchilada sauce was a weird combo.
I found this recipe while looking for a low carb, high protein option for a diabetic, vegetarian, new mom. High calcium and high iron are also important for new moms. It sounded so yummy to my meat-eating self and husband that I made a double batch to have one for us and it was yummy. (His picky kids, however, did not care for it very much.) Similar to previous reviewers, I added (for each batch) one 15oz can of black beans and one 7oz can green chiles.
I made this tonite and we just loved the spinach instead of a meat filling. I omitted the enchilada sauce and topped the enchiladas with chopped, canned tomatoes, 1C. Picante sauce and then the cheese.
Loved this! I had some fresh spinach that I needed to use up and decided to try these. I sauteed sweet onion with fresh garlic in a splash of olive oil. Added the fresh spinach and sauteed until spinach wilted. I only had a small amount of 2% cottage cheese, added that and added feta cheese with sundried tomato and basil. Added some shredded Mexican cheese and some red pepper flakes for a bit of spice, then rolled in 9 inch tortilla's. The last tortilla I only had a little of the filling left so I added some cooked shredded chicken and salsa to complete the last tortilla. Not sure which one I liked better. Both versions were delicious!
We are not a vegetarian family. But, this recipe makes us rethink our decision. To spice up the recipe I added a small can of green chiles. This dish is easy, healthy, and savory.
I'm a big fan. I haven't been able to find a "normal" beef or cheese enchilada recipe to make at home that I love. Rather would get them out at a mexican restaurant. This is a great combo of mexican flavor, but with a twist! I also did as other users recommended and added extra flavor to the spinach/cheese filling. Added garlic and taco seasoning. I also used a hot sauce versus a mild sauce. . Easy and yummy. Will make again!
Very yummy, everyone in my family loved it, even my kids, 5,4 & 1. Only thing I did different was use fresh spinach. I don't care for frozen.
this recipe was not a big hit w/ my family. I thought there was too much ricotta, and I would use white onions instead of green. Maybe add some pinto beans or something. it was just missing something. I don't think i would make this again.
My sister-n-law served this tonight and loved it! I asked for the recipe and she gave me this website! WOW!!!
These turned out really, really well. However, the filling was just bland for us as written. I added ancho chili powder, cumin, and diced green chilies. Great flavor and texture. Thanks! :)
I really wanted to make enchiladas for my vegetarian mother but I would not recommend using italian cheese in a mexican dish. Tasted like a strange form of manicotti. Second time I used quseo fresco (fresh mexican cheese) which is sold in almost every supermarket and jack cheese. I also added mushrooms and chopped green chiles. They were excellent.
I think this is probably the worst recipe I have ever gotten off this site. I followed the recipe and I love all the ingredients, but together they just didn't taste good. It was a waste of time and money and food. UPDATE: I remade these and this time layered them in a baking pan, rather than stuffed each individual tortilla, which works better for a soggy dish like this. I added extra spinach and used fresh spinach instead of frozen. It turned out much, much better.
These are delicious! My meat eater husband even likes them and doesn't complain about eating this no-meat dish. A favorite in our household!
I liked the idea of this recipe, but I didn't care for the ricotta with the enchilada. The outside tasted mexican and the inside tasted like lasagna.
We really enjoyed these. I used what I had on hand, resulting in these changes: flour tortillas instead of corn, canned green chilis and white onion in lieu of green onions, and fresh spinach. Turned out great.
Delicious and super easy. I added mushrooms and it was amazing!!
We LOVED THESE! I got these ready last night for dinner tonight and they really exceeded my expectations, but I did make a few slight changes. First, I was being lazy, so I didn't saute anything, just mixed it all up in a bowl, omitting the butter, to which I added a little salt and pepper to taste. The other change was to use 1-10oz. can red enchilada sauce and 1-8oz. can of salsa verde, which gave awesome flavor and spice. Even my meat-eater of a husband raved over these! I served these with a spicy salsa on the side and spanish rice. I will definately be making these again and again! Thanks for sharing. :)
My family enjoyed these, but didn't think they were anything special. I made them as written except I didn't have any Monterrey Jack cheese, so used sharp cheddar, and used flour tortillas instead of corn. Also, rather than canned, I made my own enchilada sauce from a recipe on this site. I will definitely make this again on one of our vegetarian nights and will be sure to use the jack cheese to see if we like it better.
This passed my ultimate taste test: my husband devoured the whole pan! I don't like cottage cheese, but I thought these were pretty good, and I had enough to freeze some for another time.
This turned out really good. Next time we would add more protein - like chicken or black beans to this dish to give it more volume. Extra sautéed veggies (like zucchini or maybe peppers) might be good too.
Dish was bland to me but my husband liked it. Good, but not great
These are fantastic! I used fresh spinach and just cooked it with the garlic and green onions until it was wilted. Then just stirred the cheeses and sour cream into it. Oh so very good!
Not bad. Next time I will add onions [in addition to the green onions], more garlic, cayenne, cumin, mushrooms, olives, and maybe pepper jack instead of monterey jack cheese. This would also be good with hot Italian sausage.
Very easy to make, but everyone complained that they didn't have much flavor. The enchilada sauce was the only thing giving it lots of heat.
Two of us liked and two of us did not. Very fast to throw together.
Very good dish. I used low ricotta cheese and nonfat sour cream. I didn't have any Monterrey Jack Cheese, so I used Parmesean cheese in the filling and Mozzerella Cheese on top of the sauce. I will try the Jack one of these days.
Amazingly delicious. I added cumin, chili powder, jalapeno peppers, garlic powder, 1/2 red bell pepper chopped, 1/2 onion chopped to the spinach mix. It was a hit and sooooo easy to make.
This was delicious. I was looking to make a comfort type of food without using red sauce for the 3rd time this week so I used Trader Joe's Verde sauce. I also added mushrooms and used fresh spinach. Was very delicious with jalapeno Monterrey jack.
This was a surprising recipe for us. We love enchiladas and we love spinach, so we though we'd try it out. We really loved it, even though it was different from what we expected. My husband kept telling me after dinner, "Oh, that was so good!" Just a note: I didn't have any ricotta cheese so I substituted cottage cheese, and it was still really good! I also used fresh baby spinach rather than the frozen (yuck!). We loved it!
These were very tasty. I used a bag of fresh spinach instead of frozen, which added a bit of time for chopping, but I definitely think it was worth it. I will spice up the filling a bit more next time, but all in all, it was really good and easy.
WOW thanks for sharing this recipe was fanastic. I had a hard time not eating it all in one sitting...lol!
I loved this recipe! I gave 5 stars but keep in mind I made several changes to this recipe because of what I had on hand. I ended up using this recipe as a sort of "jumping off" point. I used flour tortillas instead of corn. Also, I added cream cheese to the inside and left out the ricotta. Instead of using the sour cream on the inside of the enchilada, I mixed only a couple tablespoons in with the enchilada sauce before I poured it over the top, and only used half of the jar of sauce. I used diced yellow onion and fresh spinach instead of frozen. After the onion and garlic had softened a little, I added the spinach and let it cook down a little bit. We loved it!
These enchiladas are DISGUSTING. I don't know how they managed to get five stars! "If you like spinach and mexican food, you'll love these easy spinach enchiladas"... I love spinach and I love mexican food, but I do not like enchiladas stuffed so full of pure spinach that I'm gagging. If you decide to make these, add some black beans and some sauteed mushrooms and halve the spinach. Better yet, find a different recipie!
This is such a great dish. Easy and simple, but taste like you spent all day in the kitchen.
OMG, YUM!!! Very rich, don't eat too much at once! (note: I used my own homemde enchilada sauce and fresh cooked spinach, not frozen.)
This was good, but not what I was expecting. The ricotta and spinach made it taste very manicotti-like. Next time I will probably use more sour cream, less ricotta, and add more spices (I added a little this time.) Overall, quick, simple, and delicious.
yummy. used fresh spinach and flour tortillas. the spinach mixture needs some seasoning but overall it was really good. will be making again.
I've been making these enchiladas for over a year and I love them, as does everybody I've served them to. I do agree with earlier comments about adding extra spices. I add nutmeg and red pepper flakes for an interesting flavor with a little kick. Making the red enchilada sauce found on this site tastes better than using the canned stuff.
I've made this several times now!! It is awesome.
These were a good starter recipe. I omitted the butter & used evoo & also added garlic & cumin. Will make these again!
It was bland and not as exciting as everyone made it sound. I even added a few things to spice it up: jalapeños, green peppers, mushrooms and it all amounted to just one star!
These were good but needed some sort of kick. I think next time I will add a little cumin to the mixture and perhaps some other spices. Still yummy though.
So good. I added a little bit of white onions to the spinach, in addition to the chives, and I made my own enchilada sauce. I did, though, cut down the sour creme and took out the Monterey Jack entirely, sprinkling just a pinch of Parmesan on top. So so so good.
I followed this recipe as written and it was just OK. I think the filling itself was pretty good but using canned enchilada sauce is not very tasty.
Pretty good, but I found the filling on the bland side and will add a little more seasoning as some of the other reviewers have done. I made half with red enchilada sauce and half with green and much preferred the green enchilada sauce - the flavors just agreed more with the spinach. I also added a little finely diced chicken which I had poached earlier for some other recipes. It didn't add a lot to it, but was an easy protein addition if you need it.
The only thing I did differently was to shred some cooked chicken breast to add to the recipe. It was flavorful, healthy and simple to make. My family loved it and we will certainly make this again!
a-m-a-z-i-n-g! I followed other reviewers and added green chiles and seasoning to the spinach and it was delicious! I used flour tortillas instead of corn because the stores didn't have them in stock. Instead of the canned sauce, I made the "Ten Minute Enchilada Sauce" on this website and when it came together, EVERYONE'S TASTEBUDS WERE HAVING A FIESTA!!
Bland. Needs more spices next time. Good base recipe though.
Overall, everyone liked them. However, next time I think I will cut the ricotta down to 1/2 cup in order to be able to taste the spinach.
This was very tasty & so easy to make. The only "tweaking" I did to this recipe is that I used fresh spinach and added a can of green chilies to the mixture. The only reason I didn't give this 5 stars is because of the enchilada sauce. And that's only because I've made this twice and used a different sauce each time but I can't seem to find one that tastes "authentic". So next time I try this recipe, I'll also make my own sauce and see how that comes out. But the filling portion of this recipe is 5 stars in my book.
Very good. Use a spicy enchiladas sauce
I’ve made this dish probably 20 times. Love it. I replaced ricotta with cottage cheese, and I add a can of black beans.
WOW, these were great! If I can get my kids to eat spinach...its a five star. They loved these. I used fresh spinach...didn't cook it, but chopped it in my food processor and then mixed it with the other ingredients as per the recipe. I also used cottage cheese in this and it was fantastic. Awesome recipe Sadonia, and thanks!
I'd rather have this filling in lasagna. I just didn't think it went well with the enchilada sauce. I like the process though, I would use it again with a different filling
These were really good after a few changes. I added black beans, corn, adobo, dried jalepeno, paprika and chipolte peppers. Not a fan of corn tortilla so I used flour. Also a my special enchilada sauce. YUMMY! Can't wait for leftovers tomorrow!
Yum...these are way better than any other spinach enchiladas I’ve made before. I used 1/2 a white onion instead of green and cottage cheese instead of ricotta. Next time I’ll use a tiny bit if cream cheese instead of ricotta and I’ll use queso instead of enchilada sauce. They won’t need as much cheese inside with the queso on top (too sloppy). They are going to be awesome!!!
These were so good! Great for our vegetarian tastes! I, like everyone of course, changed the recipe a bit, added avocado chunks, mushrooms and artichokes to the filling. I also used marble cheese instead of monteray jack. Such a good recipe that you for sharing!
I was worried about the blandness described in some of the reviews, so I substituted feta cheese for the Monterey Jack. Delicious!
These really were great. I typically don't order enchiladas at Mexican restaurants, especially because I don't always like the enchilada sauce that goes on top, but these were pretty good! And a healthier option to making a deep-fried heavy-meat dish. My boyfriend and I both loved the cheesy spinach filling-- delicious!
This recipe is great because it gave me the wonderful idea of adding ricotta cheese to an enchilada mixture. That said, I would up the proportion of ingredients to make a more hearty meal. I used 3/4 of the container of sour cream (saving the rest for topping) and I used the whole 15 ounce container of light ricotta cheese. To make this meal a bit more satisfying, I cooked up a box mix of wild rice while I was preparing the rest of the meal, and then I added a scoop of the rice to each enchilada. The recipe lacks spice, so I would add about a tablespoon of cumin, 3 teaspoons of chili powder, and a bit of garlic salt (about a teaspoon) to the mixture. Also, I used about a full cup of green onions (this added a ton of flavor) and I chopped up 2 small green peppers and threw them in with the green onions and garlic. I found that it was a bit easier to skip heating the shells on the stove-top and just bake the enchiladas for about 12 minutes at 350 degrees (F, or until the cheese has melted on top. Instead of using the enchilada sauce, I decided to top the enchiladas with a bit of sour cream, jalapenos, and salsa verde. It was delicious! My boyfriend and my friend loved it (and my friend can be picky).
The recipe is bland without adding spices and salt! I used 16 oz thawed spinach, 1 red onion and several cloves of garlic. I added a ton of cumin, paprika, salt, pepper and garlic powder. I suggest tasting the mixture before putting it in the tortillas bc adding the sour cream, etc made it taste a little bland again. I ended up adding a few dashes of hot sauce. I used a 1/4 cup of cheese on top to save on calories. I highly recommend using TJ's enchilada sauce!
I had to change it up a little by using 1% cottage cheese, fresh spinach and olive oil, I also used half the cheese and added cumin, garlic powder, salt and lots of hot sauce. This was HUGE hit in the house, I will be making this recipe alot more!
As others have written, the filling is reminiscent of that used in manicotti. However, this recipe--though it could use a little spicing up--is more flavorful than that used in manicotti recipes I've tasted. As usual with recipes of this type, the enchiladas merged together for an almost casserole appearance. Never mind, it tastes wonderful anyway. Frying corn tortillas reduced the odds that they will crack, which has been a frustration of mine in working with them. My adult son, a somewhat discriminate (picky!) eater, not only tried these but said he loved them. Victory! This is a very cool twist on a standard recipe. Nice idea.
The taste of this was great - if only the corn tortillas wouldn't have fallen apart.
This was a little too rich for my liking.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections