Spinach Enchiladas

This recipe is great because it gave me the wonderful idea of adding ricotta cheese to an enchilada mixture. That said, I would up the proportion of ingredients to make a more hearty meal. I used 3/4 of the container of sour cream (saving the rest for topping) and I used the whole 15 ounce container of light ricotta cheese. To make this meal a bit more satisfying, I cooked up a box mix of wild rice while I was preparing the rest of the meal, and then I added a scoop of the rice to each enchilada. The recipe lacks spice, so I would add about a tablespoon of cumin, 3 teaspoons of chili powder, and a bit of garlic salt (about a teaspoon) to the mixture. Also, I used about a full cup of green onions (this added a ton of flavor) and I chopped up 2 small green peppers and threw them in with the green onions and garlic. I found that it was a bit easier to skip heating the shells on the stove-top and just bake the enchiladas for about 12 minutes at 350 degrees (F, or until the cheese has melted on top. Instead of using the enchilada sauce, I decided to top the enchiladas with a bit of sour cream, jalapenos, and salsa verde. It was delicious! My boyfriend and my friend loved it (and my friend can be picky).