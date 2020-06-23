Spinach Enchiladas

If you like spinach and Mexican food, you'll love these easy vegetarian enchiladas made with ricotta cheese and spinach.

Recipe by SADONIA2

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and onion; cook for a few minutes until fragrant, but not brown. Stir in spinach, and cook for about 5 more minutes. Remove from the heat, and mix in ricotta cheese, sour cream, and 1 cup of Monterey Jack cheese.

  • In a skillet over medium heat, warm tortillas one at a time until flexible, about 15 seconds. Spoon about 1/4 cup of the spinach mixture onto the center of each tortilla. Roll up, and place seam side down in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Pour enchilada sauce over the top, and sprinkle with the remaining cup of Monterey Jack.

  • Bake for 15 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven, until sauce is bubbling and cheese is lightly browned at the edges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
510 calories; protein 18.2g; carbohydrates 32.3g; fat 36g; cholesterol 95.3mg; sodium 353.6mg. Full Nutrition
